Two pilots killed as firefighting plane crashes while battling Greek wildfires

A firefighting aircraft drops water to extinguish a wildfire in Vati village, on Rhodes Island, Greece, on Tuesday. Photo by Damianidis Lefteris/EPA-EFE

July 25 (UPI) -- A pair of pilots died after an aircraft deployed to fight wildfires on the Greek island of Evia crashed on Tuesday. Greek Minister of National Defense Nikos Dendias confirmed a 34-year-old and 27-year-old pilot were killed in the crash near the town of Karystos as crews battled the dozens of raging wildfires. Advertisement

"The loss of the lives of Air Force Officers and firefighting aircraft operators, in the line of duty and while attempting to protect the lives and property of citizens, as well as the environment of our country, is deeply saddening," Dendias said.

Officials said the two pilots were in a Canadair water bomber as it crashed into a ravine while dropping water over a fire and burst into flames after striking a tree.

Tuesday marked the eighth straight day that wildfires burned throughout Greece as the heat reached 104 degrees in some regions and officials ordered evacuations of Rhodes and Corfu because of the wildfires.

"In the face of what the entire planet is facing, especially the Mediterranean, which is a climate change hot spot, there is no magical defense mechanism. If there was, we would have implemented it," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Tuesday.

Advertisement

Wildfires reached the country's mountainous forest areas including part of a nature reserve on Tuesday.

"All the government's efforts are focused on the safety of citizens and visitors and the protection of human life," Greek government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis said. He said an estimated 19,000 people in Rhodes had been moved to safe locations, of which 3,000 were transferred by boat.

Among those evacuated were British tourists vacationing in Rhodes. Officials said about 10% of the land in the vacation spot has been affected by the wildfire and authorities issued extreme heat warnings for Crete and its southern Aegean islands.

EasyJet and Jet2 said they had begun sending evacuation flights to bring their customers home, while Jet2 said it was halting all scheduled inbound flights for the next seven days.

RELATED Canadian wildfire smoke returns to worsen air quality in several states

Easyjet said it would operate a third on Tuesday, while Jet2 said it sent five empty aircraft to Rhodes on Sunday and all flights due to depart British airports Monday for Rhodes would do so empty.

Marinakis said an average of 50 new wildfires have broken out daily for the past 12 days in Greece.