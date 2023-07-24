Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 24, 2023 / 9:17 AM

Swedish court fines Greta Thunberg over refusal to leave oil protest

By Paul Godfrey
Swedish environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg arrives at Malmo's district court Monday ahead of a hearing at which she was found guilty and fined $240 for disobeying police at a climate protest at the Norra Hamnen oil depot. Photo by Andreas Hillergren/EPA-EFE
Swedish environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg arrives at Malmo's district court Monday ahead of a hearing at which she was found guilty and fined $240 for disobeying police at a climate protest at the Norra Hamnen oil depot. Photo by Andreas Hillergren/EPA-EFE

July 24 (UPI) -- Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was fined $240 after being found guilty Monday of refusing to leave a protest at an oil terminal in southern Sweden in June.

Thunberg appeared at Malmo District Court charged with disobeying the order from police after the 20-year-old and other demonstrators blocked traffic from accessing the facility in nearby Norro Hamnen, resulting in their being arrested, the Swedish Prosecution Authority said.

Advertisement

In court, Thunberg admitted refusing to comply with an order by the police -- but denied her actions constituted a criminal offense, the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter reported.

"I think we are in an emergency. There is a climate crisis that threatens life, health and property."

RELATED Activist Greta Thunberg graduates, ends school strikes but keeps fighting

During the protest, Thunberg posted on social media that climate change had already reached the stage of being a "matter of life and death for countless people."

"We choose to not be bystanders, and instead physically stop the fossil fuel infrastructure. We are reclaiming the future."

Thunberg, who in 2019 was Time Magazine's youngest ever Person of the Year, graduated high school just 10 days before the June 19 protest at which she was detained.

Advertisement

Graduation brought to a close more than 250 weekly school strikes, dubbed "Fridays for Future," in which she led her classmates in walkouts demanding action on climate change, a movement that spread around the world, culminating with youth protests in 180 countries in 2019.

When Thunberg began skipping class in 2018 at the age of 15, there were no other takers and she picketed the Swedish parliament alone.

"We who can speak up have a duty to do so. In order to change everything, we need everyone," Thunberg said at her graduation. "I'll continue to protest on Fridays, even though it's not technically 'school striking.'

RELATED Greta Thunberg to publish 'The Climate Book' in October

"We simply have no other option than to do everything we possibly can. The fight has only just begun."

Read More

Greta Thunberg detained by German police at coal mine protest

Latest Headlines

China reopens 15-day visa-free travel to Singapore residents
World News // 44 minutes ago
China reopens 15-day visa-free travel to Singapore residents
July 24 (UPI) -- China will once again begin allowing residents from Singapore to enter the country for business, tourism and family business without visas.
Neighboring countries send firefighting aircraft as Greece battles wildfires
World News // 2 hours ago
Neighboring countries send firefighting aircraft as Greece battles wildfires
July 24 (UPI) -- Raging forest fires on the Greek island of Corfu forced authorities to evacuate more than 2,400 people Monday from 17 settlements while rescue operations on Rhodes continued into a third day.
Britain grants Welsh single malt whiskey protection from knock-offs
World News // 1 hour ago
Britain grants Welsh single malt whiskey protection from knock-offs
July 24 (UPI) -- Single malt Welsh whiskey became the first British hard liquor to receive official "geographical identification" status Monday, protecting the product and its location-linked name from counterfeits.
Voting underway on Israel judicial reform; police crack down on protesters
World News // 1 hour ago
Voting underway on Israel judicial reform; police crack down on protesters
July 24 (UPI) -- Israel began voting on a series of judicial reforms Monday as police cracked down on protesters outside of the parliamentary building.
Russia: Ukraine targets Moscow, Crimea with drone strikes
World News // 5 hours ago
Russia: Ukraine targets Moscow, Crimea with drone strikes
July 24 (UPI) -- Ukraine early Monday launched drone strikes, hitting two non-residential buildings in Moscow and an ammunition depot in annexed Crimea, Russian officials said.
Cambodian strongman Hun Sen claims landslide in election U.S. calls 'neither free nor fair'
World News // 5 hours ago
Cambodian strongman Hun Sen claims landslide in election U.S. calls 'neither free nor fair'
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia -- July 24 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Hun Sen and his Cambodian People's Party swept to a lopsided victory on Sunday in an election the U.S. State Department slammed as "neither free nor fair."
China: Roof of middle school gym collapses, killing 11
World News // 7 hours ago
China: Roof of middle school gym collapses, killing 11
July 24 (UPI) -- The roof of a middle school gymnasium in China's northeastern Heilongjiang province has collapsed, killing at least 11 people, according to state-run news.
New Zealand's justice minister resigns following car crash
World News // 8 hours ago
New Zealand's justice minister resigns following car crash
July 24 (UPI) -- Kiri Allan, New Zealand's minister of justice, has resigned after she was arrested Sunday night following a car crash in Wellington.
Spain elections: no party wins enough seats to establish government
World News // 14 hours ago
Spain elections: no party wins enough seats to establish government
July 23 (UPI) -- Nearly all of the votes have been counted in Spain's general election on Sunday and no party has won enough seats to establish an outright majority.
Israel begins debating judicial reform while Netanyahu is hospitalized
World News // 17 hours ago
Israel begins debating judicial reform while Netanyahu is hospitalized
July 23 (UPI) -- Israel's parliament has begun debating a controversial judicial reform bill on Sunday as the nation's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces a procedure to receive a pacemaker.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lukashenko claims Poland is trying to annex Ukraine, Wagner troops want to invade
Lukashenko claims Poland is trying to annex Ukraine, Wagner troops want to invade
DeSantis says Black people benefited from slavery when questioned about new school standards
DeSantis says Black people benefited from slavery when questioned about new school standards
West Yellowstone trail closed after woman killed by bear
West Yellowstone trail closed after woman killed by bear
Police K9 attacks unarmed Black man after semi chase in Ohio
Police K9 attacks unarmed Black man after semi chase in Ohio
Zelensky vows 'retaliation' for destruction of historic church in Odessa
Zelensky vows 'retaliation' for destruction of historic church in Odessa
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement