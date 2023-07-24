Advertisement
World News
July 24, 2023 / 4:05 AM

Cambodian strongman Hun Sen claims landslide in election U.S. calls "neither free nor fair"

By Thomas Maresca
1/4
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, seen showing his inked finger after voting Sunday, claimed a landslide victory in an election the U.S. State Dept. called "neither free nor fair." Photo by Kith Serey/EPA-EFE
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, seen showing his inked finger after voting Sunday, claimed a landslide victory in an election the U.S. State Dept. called "neither free nor fair." Photo by Kith Serey/EPA-EFE

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia -- July 24 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Hun Sen and his Cambodian People's Party swept to a lopsided victory on Sunday in an election the U.S. State Department slammed as "neither free nor fair."

The Cambodian government engaged in "a pattern of threats and harassment against the political opposition, media and civil society that undermined the spirit of the country's constitution and Cambodia's international obligations," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a press statement.

Advertisement

"These actions denied the Cambodian people a voice and a choice in determining the future of their country," he said.

Washington is pausing unspecified foreign aid programs and will impose visa restrictions on "individuals who undermined democracy," Miller added.

RELATED Cambodia votes in one-sided election, with Hun Sen victory assured

The ruling Cambodian People's Party won 120 out of 125 seats in Sunday's election, according to a preliminary count reported in local media, with the remaining five seats claimed by the royalist Funcinpec party.

Advertisement

The result extends Hun Sen's 38-year reign as prime minister for another five-year term, although he has announced plans to transfer power to his 45-year-old son, Hun Manet.

The CPP was opposed by 17 minor political parties but eliminated its only legitimate threat from the ballot when the Candlelight Party was banned in May on a technicality over paperwork.

RELATED Cambodia's opposition leader Kem Sokha jailed for 27 years on treason charges

In the years leading up to Sunday's election, the government has tightened its grip on power by shuttering independent media outlets, harassing and arresting political opponents and expelling rights watchdogs from the country.

"Authorities in Cambodia have spent the past five years picking apart what's left of the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association," Amnesty International interim deputy regional director for research Montse Ferrer said on Friday.

At the same time, the Hun Sen regime has pressed to keep voter turnout high as an "important indicator of political legitimacy," Human Rights Watch said last week.

RELATED China, Cambodia begin revamping naval base amid reports of secret deal

Cambodia passed amendments to its electoral laws in June that criminalize spoiling a ballot or advocating for an election boycott. Anyone who boycotted the election would also be barred from running as a candidate in the future.

Voter turnout in the one-sided contest reached nearly 85%, according to the National Election Committee, which Hun Sen touted as a powerful mandate for his Cambodian People's Party in an audio address on Sunday evening.

Advertisement

"The figure indicates that our citizens have actively participated in Cambodia's democratic process," he said, according to state-linked Phnom Penh Post. "They are keen to preserve the peace and contentment we are experiencing and want to distance themselves from radical groups."

Hun Sen's appointed successor, his West Point-educated son Hun Manet, won his own bid for a seat in parliament Sunday. Last week, the 70-year-old prime minister told a Chinese media outlet that the power exchange could take place as soon as next month.

On Monday, a group of former and current Southeast Asian lawmakers condemned the election as a "pantomime" used by Hun Sen to prop up his regime.

"These types of so-called 'elections' have increasingly become the tools of authoritarian leaders to consolidate their power, undermining elections as one of the core pillars of democracy," ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights board member Eva Kusuma Sundari said in a statement.

"The international community must not fall into the trap of legitimizing this pantomime," she said.

Latest Headlines

Russia: Ukraine targets Moscow, Crimea with drone strikes
World News // 28 minutes ago
Russia: Ukraine targets Moscow, Crimea with drone strikes
July 24 (UPI) -- Ukraine early Monday launched drone strikes, hitting two non-residential buildings in Moscow and an ammunition depot in annexed Crimea, Russian officials said.
China: Roof of middle school gym collapses, killing 11
World News // 2 hours ago
China: Roof of middle school gym collapses, killing 11
July 24 (UPI) -- The roof of a middle school gymnasium in China's northeastern Heilongjiang province has collapsed, killing at least 11 people, according to state-run news.
New Zealand's justice minister resigns following car crash
World News // 4 hours ago
New Zealand's justice minister resigns following car crash
July 24 (UPI) -- Kiri Allan, New Zealand's minister of justice, has resigned after she was arrested Sunday night following a car crash in Wellington.
Spain elections: no party wins enough seats to establish government
World News // 10 hours ago
Spain elections: no party wins enough seats to establish government
July 23 (UPI) -- Nearly all of the votes have been counted in Spain's general election on Sunday and no party has won enough seats to establish an outright majority.
Israel begins debating judicial reform while Netanyahu is hospitalized
World News // 12 hours ago
Israel begins debating judicial reform while Netanyahu is hospitalized
July 23 (UPI) -- Israel's parliament has begun debating a controversial judicial reform bill on Sunday as the nation's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces a procedure to receive a pacemaker.
Lukashenko claims Poland is trying to annex Ukraine, Wagner troops want to invade
World News // 18 hours ago
Lukashenko claims Poland is trying to annex Ukraine, Wagner troops want to invade
July 23 (UPI) -- Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed Sunday that Poland is trying to annex Ukraine while he's had to restrain Wagner Group fighters from invading the country.
Zelensky vows 'retaliation' for destruction of historic church in Odessa
World News // 15 hours ago
Zelensky vows 'retaliation' for destruction of historic church in Odessa
July 23 (UPI) -- A Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Odessa killed at least one person while damaging a historic church protected by the United Nations.
Cambodia votes in one-sided election, with Hun Sen victory assured
World News // 1 day ago
Cambodia votes in one-sided election, with Hun Sen victory assured
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia -- July 22 (UPI) -- Cambodia headed to the polls on Sunday for an election choreographed to end with only one result: a victory for strongman Hun Sen, extending his nearly 40-year reign as prime minister.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to receive pacemaker
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to receive pacemaker
July 22 (UPI) -- Benjamin Netanyahu, the controversial far-right leader of Israel, will be fitted with a pacemaker early Sunday as tens of thousands of his people protest his government.
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rage on Greek Island of Rhodes
World News // 1 day ago
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rage on Greek Island of Rhodes
July 22 (UPI) -- Wildfires on the Greek Island of Rhodes have promoted the evacuation of about 3,500 people from hotels and private residences.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lukashenko claims Poland is trying to annex Ukraine, Wagner troops want to invade
Lukashenko claims Poland is trying to annex Ukraine, Wagner troops want to invade
DeSantis says Black people benefited from slavery when questioned about new school standards
DeSantis says Black people benefited from slavery when questioned about new school standards
West Yellowstone trail closed after woman found dead from bear attack
West Yellowstone trail closed after woman found dead from bear attack
Police K9 attacks unarmed Black man after semi chase in Ohio
Police K9 attacks unarmed Black man after semi chase in Ohio
Lawmaker says North Korea will 'exact a price' for return of Travis King
Lawmaker says North Korea will 'exact a price' for return of Travis King
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement