Russian court sentences Alexei Navalny associate to 9 years in penal colony

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny gestures inside a glass cage prior to a hearing at the Babushkinsky District Court in Moscow, on February 20, 2021. An associate of Navalny was sentenced to nine years in prison, according to Navalny's team on Monday. File Photo by Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE

July 24 (UPI) -- A Russian court convicted a loyalist to jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny of extremism and sentenced him to nine years in a penal colony, Navalny's supporters said. Vadim Ostanin had run Navalny's office in Barnaul before he was detained by Russian officials months after the government corruption-fighting organization and his regional offices were designated as "extremist organizations" by the Kremlin. Advertisement

Russia's Investigative Committee accused Ostanin of being involved with an "extremist community" and a non-profit group "whose activity involves violence against citizens," Navalny's team said on social media.

"Vadim Ostanin was tried for legal political work," Navalny's team said on Telegram. "He led Navalny's headquarters, first in Biysk, and then in Barnaul, spoke about local corrupt officials and helped residents of the Altai Territory to force officials to work."

Ostanin's conviction and sentencing was just the latest Kremlin crackdown of those opposing Putin's government. Another court last week sentenced Liliya Chanysheva, who ran Navalny's office in Ufa, to 7½ years in prison for "extremism."

Navalny, arguably the most prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government before his arrests, is currently serving an11½-year prison sentence on fraud and other charges.

In 2020, Navalny survived an assassination attempt with Novichok nerve agent and was arrested in January 2021 on returning to Russia after receiving treatment in Germany. He initially was sentenced to two and a half years at a penal colony but had his sentence extended by nine years on fraud charges in 2022.