Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 24, 2023 / 2:11 PM

Russian court sentences Alexei Navalny associate to 9 years in penal colony

By Clyde Hughes
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny gestures inside a glass cage prior to a hearing at the Babushkinsky District Court in Moscow, on February 20, 2021. An associate of Navalny was sentenced to nine years in prison, according to Navalny's team on Monday. File Photo by Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny gestures inside a glass cage prior to a hearing at the Babushkinsky District Court in Moscow, on February 20, 2021. An associate of Navalny was sentenced to nine years in prison, according to Navalny's team on Monday. File Photo by Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE

July 24 (UPI) -- A Russian court convicted a loyalist to jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny of extremism and sentenced him to nine years in a penal colony, Navalny's supporters said.

Vadim Ostanin had run Navalny's office in Barnaul before he was detained by Russian officials months after the government corruption-fighting organization and his regional offices were designated as "extremist organizations" by the Kremlin.

Advertisement

Russia's Investigative Committee accused Ostanin of being involved with an "extremist community" and a non-profit group "whose activity involves violence against citizens," Navalny's team said on social media.

"Vadim Ostanin was tried for legal political work," Navalny's team said on Telegram. "He led Navalny's headquarters, first in Biysk, and then in Barnaul, spoke about local corrupt officials and helped residents of the Altai Territory to force officials to work."

Ostanin's conviction and sentencing was just the latest Kremlin crackdown of those opposing Putin's government. Another court last week sentenced Liliya Chanysheva, who ran Navalny's office in Ufa, to 7½ years in prison for "extremism."

Navalny, arguably the most prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government before his arrests, is currently serving an11½-year prison sentence on fraud and other charges.

Advertisement

In 2020, Navalny survived an assassination attempt with Novichok nerve agent and was arrested in January 2021 on returning to Russia after receiving treatment in Germany. He initially was sentenced to two and a half years at a penal colony but had his sentence extended by nine years on fraud charges in 2022.

Read More

Lukashenko claims Poland is trying to annex Ukraine, Wagner troops want to invade Ukrainian president says Russian bridge to Crimea 'has to be neutralized' Alexei Navalny says he faces 30-year sentence on 'absurd' new terrorism charges

Latest Headlines

U.N. says 'most vulnerable' hurt by end of grain deal; Ukraine, Russia trade drone strikes
World News // 9 hours ago
U.N. says 'most vulnerable' hurt by end of grain deal; Ukraine, Russia trade drone strikes
July 24 (UPI) -- Ukraine early Monday launched drone strikes, hitting two non-residential buildings in Moscow and an ammunition depot in annexed Crimea, Russian officials said.
Neighboring countries send aircraft to aid Greece with wildfires
World News // 7 hours ago
Neighboring countries send aircraft to aid Greece with wildfires
July 24 (UPI) -- Raging forest fires on the Greek island of Corfu forced authorities to evacuate more than 2,400 people Monday from 17 settlements while rescue operations on Rhodes continued into a third day.
Israel passes Israel judicial reform; police crack down on protesters
World News // 6 hours ago
Israel passes Israel judicial reform; police crack down on protesters
July 24 (UPI) -- Israel on Monday passed its so-called "reasonableness" law, reforming the nation's judiciary system, drawing celebrations from supporters and further inciting protests from opponents.
Swedish court fines Greta Thunberg over refusal to leave oil protest
World News // 4 hours ago
Swedish court fines Greta Thunberg over refusal to leave oil protest
July 24 (UPI) -- Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was fined $240 after being found guilty Monday of refusing to leave a protest at an oil terminal in Southern Sweden in June.
China reopens 15-day visa-free travel to Singapore residents
World News // 5 hours ago
China reopens 15-day visa-free travel to Singapore residents
July 24 (UPI) -- China will once again begin allowing residents from Singapore to enter the country for business, tourism and family business without visas.
Britain grants Welsh single malt whiskey protection from knock-offs
World News // 5 hours ago
Britain grants Welsh single malt whiskey protection from knock-offs
July 24 (UPI) -- Single malt Welsh whiskey became the first British hard liquor to receive official "geographical identification" status Monday, protecting the product and its location-linked name from counterfeits.
Cambodian strongman Hun Sen claims landslide in election U.S. calls 'neither free nor fair'
World News // 10 hours ago
Cambodian strongman Hun Sen claims landslide in election U.S. calls 'neither free nor fair'
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, July 24 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Hun Sen and his Cambodian People's Party swept to a lopsided victory on Sunday in an election the U.S. State Department slammed as "neither free nor fair."
China: Roof of middle school gym collapses, killing 11
World News // 11 hours ago
China: Roof of middle school gym collapses, killing 11
July 24 (UPI) -- The roof of a middle school gymnasium in China's northeastern Heilongjiang province has collapsed, killing at least 11 people, according to state-run news.
New Zealand's justice minister resigns following car crash
World News // 13 hours ago
New Zealand's justice minister resigns following car crash
July 24 (UPI) -- Kiri Allan, New Zealand's minister of justice, has resigned after she was arrested Sunday night following a car crash in Wellington.
Spain elections: no party wins enough seats to establish government
World News // 19 hours ago
Spain elections: no party wins enough seats to establish government
July 23 (UPI) -- Nearly all of the votes have been counted in Spain's general election on Sunday and no party has won enough seats to establish an outright majority.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

DeSantis says Black people benefited from slavery when questioned about new school standards
DeSantis says Black people benefited from slavery when questioned about new school standards
West Yellowstone trail closed after woman killed by bear
West Yellowstone trail closed after woman killed by bear
Police K9 attacks unarmed Black man after semi chase in Ohio
Police K9 attacks unarmed Black man after semi chase in Ohio
Zelensky vows 'retaliation' for destruction of historic church in Odessa
Zelensky vows 'retaliation' for destruction of historic church in Odessa
Lawmaker says North Korea will 'exact a price' for return of Travis King
Lawmaker says North Korea will 'exact a price' for return of Travis King
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement