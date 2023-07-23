Advertisement
World News
July 23, 2023

Zelensky vows 'retaliation' for destruction of historic church in Odessa

By Adam Schrader
The Transfiguration Cathedral was damaged by a missile attack in the Odesa region. Odesa was attacked by 19 missiles of different classes early Sunday, with nine being shot down, according to a statement from the Ukraine Air Force. Photo by Igor Tkachenko/EPA-EFE
The Transfiguration Cathedral was damaged by a missile attack in the Odesa region. Odesa was attacked by 19 missiles of different classes early Sunday, with nine being shot down, according to a statement from the Ukraine Air Force. Photo by Igor Tkachenko/EPA-EFE

July 23 (UPI) -- A Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Odessa killed at least one person while damaging a historic church protected by the United Nations.

The Spaso-Preobrazhenskyi Cathedral, also known as the Transfiguration Cathedral, is a historical church in the port city founded in 1794. It is a protected heritage site of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed in a statement that "there will definitely be a retaliation" for the destruction of the church.

"They will feel this retaliation. All those who suffered from this latest terrorist attack are being provided with assistance," Zelesnky said.

"I am grateful to everyone who is helping people and to everyone who is with Odesa in their thoughts and emotions. We will get through this. We will restore peace. And for this, we must defeat the Russian evil."

Russia claimed Sunday that the cathedral was attacked by Ukrainian air defenses, the BBC reported. Russia has been known to plant false flags of information since the start of the war.

Reports with the BBC surveyed the damage and stated there is "no doubt" that the church was directly hit by a missile. It is missing most of its roof and its support pillars show structural damage.

Odessa has been mercilessly attacked by Russian troops, causing damage to the church earlier this week, according to UNESCO.

The U.N. officials noted that the attacks on the church in Odessa came just weeks after a strike destroyed a historic building in Lviv.

"A preliminary assessment in Odessa has revealed damage to several museums inside the World Heritage property, including the Odesa Archaeological Museum, the Odesa Maritime Museum and the Odessa Literature Museum," UNESCO said in its statement.

"They had all been marked by UNESCO and local authorities with the Blue Shield, the distinctive emblem of the 1954 Hague Convention."

Lukashenko claims Poland is trying to annex Ukraine, Wagner troops want to invade

Latest Headlines

Lukashenko claims Poland is trying to annex Ukraine, Wagner troops want to invade
World News // 4 hours ago
Lukashenko claims Poland is trying to annex Ukraine, Wagner troops want to invade
July 23 (UPI) -- Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed Sunday that Poland is trying to annex Ukraine while he's had to restrain Wagner Group fighters from invading the country.
Cambodia votes in one-sided election, with Hun Sen victory assured
World News // 13 hours ago
Cambodia votes in one-sided election, with Hun Sen victory assured
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia -- July 22 (UPI) -- Cambodia headed to the polls on Sunday for an election choreographed to end with only one result: a victory for strongman Hun Sen, extending his nearly 40-year reign as prime minister.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to receive pacemaker
World News // 17 hours ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to receive pacemaker
July 22 (UPI) -- Benjamin Netanyahu, the controversial far-right leader of Israel, will be fitted with a pacemaker early Sunday as tens of thousands of his people protest his government.
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rage on Greek Island of Rhodes
World News // 21 hours ago
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rage on Greek Island of Rhodes
July 22 (UPI) -- Wildfires on the Greek Island of Rhodes have promoted the evacuation of about 3,500 people from hotels and private residences.
Tens of thousands march to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv to protest Israel's judicial overhaul
World News // 23 hours ago
Tens of thousands march to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv to protest Israel's judicial overhaul
July 22 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of protesters entered Jerusalem on Saturday after a five-day march from Tel Aviv to protest plans to overhaul the judiciary in Israel. Critics have been protesting the proposed legislation for 29 weeks.
North Korea launches cruise missiles; U.S. seeks location of soldier who ran across border
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea launches cruise missiles; U.S. seeks location of soldier who ran across border
July 22 (UPI) -- North Korea fired several cruise missiles into sea west of the Korean Peninsula on Saturday, according to the South Korean military.
Ukrainian president says Russian bridge to Crimea 'has to be neutralized'
World News // 1 day ago
Ukrainian president says Russian bridge to Crimea 'has to be neutralized'
July 22 (UPI) -- The Russian military launched strikes across Ukraine overnight, killing at least six civilians, according to Ukrainian officials. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Kerch Bridge "has to be neutralized."
China sends 37 military aircraft toward Taiwan ahead of defensive drills
World News // 1 day ago
China sends 37 military aircraft toward Taiwan ahead of defensive drills
July 22 (UPI) -- China sent 37 of military aircraft toward Taiwan ahead of planned defensive military exercises from Taiwan's defense forces.
Palestinian Americans excited, but wary about Israel entry under visa-waiver bid
World News // 2 days ago
Palestinian Americans excited, but wary about Israel entry under visa-waiver bid
WEST BANK, July 21 (UPI) -- Israel's decision to allow Americans living in the West Bank to enter the country is an exciting prospect that would allow them to return to the United States more easily but some worry the practice could be short-lived.
Russia continues deadly missile assault on Odessa, grain facilities
World News // 2 days ago
Russia continues deadly missile assault on Odessa, grain facilities
July 21 (UPI) -- Russia attacked the Odessa region of Ukraine for a fourth straight night into Friday morning, hitting port and grain facilities critical to the export of wheat and other products to other countries.
