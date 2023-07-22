Advertisement
July 22, 2023 / 1:12 PM

Ukrainian president says Russian bridge to Crimea 'has to be neutralized'

By Patrick Hilsman
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the Kerch Bridge, which connects occupied Crimea to Russia, "the road that fuels the war with ammunition" while speaking to the Aspen Security Forum. File Photo by Ukrainian President Press Office | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- The Russian military launched strikes across Ukraine overnight, killing at least six civilians, according to Ukrainian officials. And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Kerch Bridge, which connects Crimea to Russia, "has to be neutralized."

In addition to six deaths, eight people were wounded in Russian strikes on Friday and Saturday, according to Ukrainian military officials.

Speaking to the Aspen Security Forum, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the Kerch Bridge "the road used to feed the war with ammunition."

"Any target that is bringing war, not peace, has to be neutralized," Zelensky said.

RELATED Russia continues deadly missile assault on Odessa, grain facilities

On Monday, an explosion, which has been attributed to Ukrainian naval drones, damaged a part of the bridge and killed two people, according to Russian officials.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down five Russian drones, according to Euromaidan press.

Ukraine has received its first delivery of 10 German Leopard 1A5 tanks, with a total of 135 pledged by German, Dutch and Danish partners.

RELATED Volodymyr Zelensky fires Ukraine's ambassador to Britain after criticism

Pro-Russian Telegram channels reported an explosion at a Russian ammunition warehouse in occupied Crimea Saturday. Occupation authorities temporarily suspended traffic on the Kerch Bridge, which connects occupied Crimea to Russia after the explosion.

Later in the day the Ukrainian military said it had destroyed ammunition and oil facilities.

The Polish government summoned Russia's ambassador after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed Poland intended to invade western Ukraine and seemed to threaten Polish sovereignty.

RELATED Igor Girkin, former Russian commander in occupied eastern Ukraine, arrested

"The western territories of Poland are a gift from Stalin to the Poles, have our friends in Warson forgotten about this? We will remind you," Putin said in a televised statement.

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said the meeting with Russia's ambassador was "very brief."

The British Defense Ministry said Saturday that the arrest of pro-war military blogger Igor Girkin Friday on "extremism" charges, "is likely to infuriate fellow members of the mil-blogger community - and elements within the serving military -- who largely see Girkin as an astute military analyst and patriot."

Girkin was convicted in absentia by a Dutch court for his role in the shootdown of Malaysia Airlines flight MH-17 in 2014.

A reporter with links to pro-Russian militias and the National Bolshevik Party, Rostislav Zhuravlev, was killed in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to his outlet, RIA Novosti.

Latest Headlines

China sends 37 military aircraft toward Taiwan ahead of defensive drills
World News // 2 hours ago
China sends 37 military aircraft toward Taiwan ahead of defensive drills
July 22 (UPI) -- China sent 37 of military aircraft toward Taiwan ahead of planned defensive military exercises from Taiwan's defense forces.
Palestinian Americans excited, but wary about Israel entry under visa-waiver bid
World News // 1 day ago
Palestinian Americans excited, but wary about Israel entry under visa-waiver bid
WEST BANK, July 21 (UPI) -- Israel's decision to allow Americans living in the West Bank to enter the country is an exciting prospect that would allow them to return to the United States more easily but some worry the practice could be short-lived.
Russia continues deadly missile assault on Odessa, grain facilities
World News // 1 day ago
Russia continues deadly missile assault on Odessa, grain facilities
July 21 (UPI) -- Russia attacked the Odessa region of Ukraine for a fourth straight night into Friday morning, hitting port and grain facilities critical to the export of wheat and other products to other countries.
Hyundai unveils scratch-recovery nanotechnology
World News // 1 day ago
Hyundai unveils scratch-recovery nanotechnology
SEOUL, July 21 (UPI) -- Hyundai Motor unveiled six new nanotechnologies, including a surface-coating technique designed to remove scratches on car surfaces or water from camera glasses.
Volodymyr Zelensky fires Ukraine's ambassador to Britain after criticism
World News // 1 day ago
Volodymyr Zelensky fires Ukraine's ambassador to Britain after criticism
July 21 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fired Ukraine's ambassador to Britain Friday after a row over Zelensky's response to a claim by Britain's defense minister that Ukraine should show more gratitude for weapons.
Igor Girkin, former Russian commander in occupied eastern Ukraine, arrested
World News // 1 day ago
Igor Girkin, former Russian commander in occupied eastern Ukraine, arrested
July 21 (UPI) -- Igor "Strelkov" Girkin, former commander of the Russian forces in occupied Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast, was arrested Friday on extremism charges according to his wife and Russian media.
Israeli military reservists say they will stop serving if judiciary is weakened
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli military reservists say they will stop serving if judiciary is weakened
July 21 (UPI) -- More than 1,100 Israeli military reservists warned Friday they will cease serving to protest the government's plans to weaken the independent power of the judiciary.
Amsterdam bans cruise ship visits to city's center
World News // 1 day ago
Amsterdam bans cruise ship visits to city's center
July 21 (UPI) -- In a continued effort to build on its sustainability movement to decrease pollution, Amsterdam's council banned cruise ships from its city center on Friday.
Britain's ruling Conservatives lose 2 of 3 parliamentary by-elections
World News // 1 day ago
Britain's ruling Conservatives lose 2 of 3 parliamentary by-elections
July 21 (UPI) -- Britain's ruling Conservative government took a hammering Friday losing another two seats to opposition parties in parliamentary elections with just over a year to go until a general election.
5 dead in St. Vincent mass shooting
World News // 1 day ago
5 dead in St. Vincent mass shooting
July 21 (UPI) -- Authorities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are investigating a mass shooting that left five people dead this week in the Caribbean nation's capital of Kingstown.
