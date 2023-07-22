Advertisement
World News
July 22, 2023 / 9:40 PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to receive pacemaker

By Adam Schrader
1/2
Benjamin Netanyahu, the controversial far-right leader of Israel, will be fitted with a pacemaker early Sunday as tens of thousands of his people protest his government. FIle Photo by Shir Torem/UPI
Benjamin Netanyahu, the controversial far-right leader of Israel, will be fitted with a pacemaker early Sunday as tens of thousands of his people protest his government. FIle Photo by Shir Torem/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- Benjamin Netanyahu, the controversial far-right leader of Israel, will be fitted with a pacemaker early Sunday as tens of thousands of his people protest his government.

Netanyahu, 73, shared the news in a video message posted to Twitter.

Advertisement

"I want to update you on what's going to happen," Netanyahu said in the video, according to a translation by CNN.

"Last week they gave me a monitoring device. The device beeped and said I need a pacemaker, and I need to do that already tonight. I feel great, but I listen to my doctors."

RELATED Tens of thousands march to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv to protest Israel's judicial overhaul

Netanyahu said he expects to make it to Knesset, the country's governing unicameral parliament, after the procedure for a vote on his government's plan to overhaul the country's judiciary.

Earlier this month, physicians released Netanyahu from the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer after he was admitted there for dehydration the day before. Doctors had fitted him with a Holter monitor, a type of portable electrocardiogram for cardiac monitoring, that went off Saturday night.

Tens of thousands of protesters entered Jerusalem late Saturday after a five-day march from Tel Aviv to protest the plans to overhaul the judiciary. Critics have been protesting for 29 weeks.

Advertisement

The number of protesters had grown to about 20,000 by Saturday night, despite temperatures approaching 100 degrees F in the country of about 9.7 million people.

Advocates for the bill think it would let the government better implement policies supported by voters while critics view the measure as a blow to democracy that removes one of the primary checks on the power of the government.

RELATED Israeli military reservists say they will stop serving if judiciary is weakened

Read More

Palestinian Americans excited, but wary about Israel entry under visa-waiver bid

Latest Headlines

Thousands evacuated as wildfires rage on Greek Island of Rhodes
World News // 4 hours ago
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rage on Greek Island of Rhodes
July 22 (UPI) -- Wildfires on the Greek Island of Rhodes have promoted the evacuation of about 3,500 people from hotels and private residences.
Tens of thousands march to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv to protest Israel's judicial overhaul
World News // 6 hours ago
Tens of thousands march to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv to protest Israel's judicial overhaul
July 22 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of protesters entered Jerusalem on Saturday after a five-day march from Tel Aviv to protest plans to overhaul the judiciary in Israel. Critics have been protesting the proposed legislation for 29 weeks.
North Korea launches cruise missiles; U.S. seeks location of soldier who ran across border
World News // 7 hours ago
North Korea launches cruise missiles; U.S. seeks location of soldier who ran across border
July 22 (UPI) -- North Korea fired several cruise missiles into sea west of the Korean Peninsula on Saturday, according to the South Korean military.
Ukrainian president says Russian bridge to Crimea 'has to be neutralized'
World News // 9 hours ago
Ukrainian president says Russian bridge to Crimea 'has to be neutralized'
July 22 (UPI) -- The Russian military launched strikes across Ukraine overnight, killing at least six civilians, according to Ukrainian officials. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Kerch Bridge "has to be neutralized."
China sends 37 military aircraft toward Taiwan ahead of defensive drills
World News // 11 hours ago
China sends 37 military aircraft toward Taiwan ahead of defensive drills
July 22 (UPI) -- China sent 37 of military aircraft toward Taiwan ahead of planned defensive military exercises from Taiwan's defense forces.
Palestinian Americans excited, but wary about Israel entry under visa-waiver bid
World News // 1 day ago
Palestinian Americans excited, but wary about Israel entry under visa-waiver bid
WEST BANK, July 21 (UPI) -- Israel's decision to allow Americans living in the West Bank to enter the country is an exciting prospect that would allow them to return to the United States more easily but some worry the practice could be short-lived.
Russia continues deadly missile assault on Odessa, grain facilities
World News // 1 day ago
Russia continues deadly missile assault on Odessa, grain facilities
July 21 (UPI) -- Russia attacked the Odessa region of Ukraine for a fourth straight night into Friday morning, hitting port and grain facilities critical to the export of wheat and other products to other countries.
Hyundai unveils scratch-recovery nanotechnology
World News // 1 day ago
Hyundai unveils scratch-recovery nanotechnology
SEOUL, July 21 (UPI) -- Hyundai Motor unveiled six new nanotechnologies, including a surface-coating technique designed to remove scratches on car surfaces or water from camera glasses.
Volodymyr Zelensky fires Ukraine's ambassador to Britain after criticism
World News // 1 day ago
Volodymyr Zelensky fires Ukraine's ambassador to Britain after criticism
July 21 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fired Ukraine's ambassador to Britain Friday after a row over Zelensky's response to a claim by Britain's defense minister that Ukraine should show more gratitude for weapons.
Igor Girkin, former Russian commander in occupied eastern Ukraine, arrested
World News // 1 day ago
Igor Girkin, former Russian commander in occupied eastern Ukraine, arrested
July 21 (UPI) -- Igor "Strelkov" Girkin, former commander of the Russian forces in occupied Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast, was arrested Friday on extremism charges according to his wife and Russian media.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukrainian president says Russian bridge to Crimea 'has to be neutralized'
Ukrainian president says Russian bridge to Crimea 'has to be neutralized'
Combat ship USS Canberra commissioned in Australia
Combat ship USS Canberra commissioned in Australia
China sends 37 military aircraft toward Taiwan ahead of defensive drills
China sends 37 military aircraft toward Taiwan ahead of defensive drills
Pregnant woman killed, 4 injured in Houston shooting
Pregnant woman killed, 4 injured in Houston shooting
North Korea launches cruise missiles; U.S. seeks location of soldier who ran across border
North Korea launches cruise missiles; U.S. seeks location of soldier who ran across border
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement