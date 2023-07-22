Suspected arson attack at club in Mexico kills 11

July 22 (UPI) -- A suspected arson attack against a club in Mexico has killed 11 people and injured four others.

According to local authorities, a young man was kicked out of the Beer House club in San Luis Rio Colorado Sonora and then returned at about 1:33 a.m. local time Saturday and threw an incendiary device at the club setting it on fire.

Some of the injured people were taken to hospitals in the nearby United States for treatment, according to prosecutors.

The Sonora state's attorney general's office said witnesses saw the man harassing women at the club prior to being expelled.

The suspect has not been identified and is still at large, according to the attorney general.

Earlier this month, at least 8 people were killed in an arson attack against a market in the city of Central de Abasto de Toluca.

Mexican President Lopez Obrador said the suspects responsible for that attack have been detained.