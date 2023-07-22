Advertisement
World News
July 22, 2023 / 3:53 PM

Suspected arson attack at club in Mexico kills 11

By Patrick Hilsman

July 22 (UPI) -- A suspected arson attack against a club in Mexico has killed 11 people and injured four others.

According to local authorities, a young man was kicked out of the Beer House club in San Luis Rio Colorado Sonora and then returned at about 1:33 a.m. local time Saturday and threw an incendiary device at the club setting it on fire.

Advertisement

Some of the injured people were taken to hospitals in the nearby United States for treatment, according to prosecutors.

The Sonora state's attorney general's office said witnesses saw the man harassing women at the club prior to being expelled.

The suspect has not been identified and is still at large, according to the attorney general.

Earlier this month, at least 8 people were killed in an arson attack against a market in the city of Central de Abasto de Toluca.

Mexican President Lopez Obrador said the suspects responsible for that attack have been detained.

Read More

At least 23 dead after coastal Mexico bar lit ablaze 'El Chapo's' mother's house raided in La Tuna, Mexico Drug war threatens Mexico's richest city

Latest Headlines

Tens of thousands march to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv to protest Israel's judicial overhaul
World News // 38 minutes ago
Tens of thousands march to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv to protest Israel's judicial overhaul
July 22 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of protesters entered Jerusalem on Saturday after a five-day march from Tel Aviv to protest plans to overhaul the judiciary in Israel. Critics have been protesting the proposed legislation for 29 weeks.
North Korea launches cruise missiles; U.S. seeks location of soldier who ran across border
World News // 1 hour ago
North Korea launches cruise missiles; U.S. seeks location of soldier who ran across border
July 22 (UPI) -- North Korea fired several cruise missiles into sea west of the Korean Peninsula on Saturday, according to the South Korean military.
Ukrainian president says Russian bridge to Crimea 'has to be neutralized'
World News // 3 hours ago
Ukrainian president says Russian bridge to Crimea 'has to be neutralized'
July 22 (UPI) -- The Russian military launched strikes across Ukraine overnight, killing at least six civilians, according to Ukrainian officials. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Kerch Bridge "has to be neutralized."
China sends 37 military aircraft toward Taiwan ahead of defensive drills
World News // 5 hours ago
China sends 37 military aircraft toward Taiwan ahead of defensive drills
July 22 (UPI) -- China sent 37 of military aircraft toward Taiwan ahead of planned defensive military exercises from Taiwan's defense forces.
Palestinian Americans excited, but wary about Israel entry under visa-waiver bid
World News // 1 day ago
Palestinian Americans excited, but wary about Israel entry under visa-waiver bid
WEST BANK, July 21 (UPI) -- Israel's decision to allow Americans living in the West Bank to enter the country is an exciting prospect that would allow them to return to the United States more easily but some worry the practice could be short-lived.
Russia continues deadly missile assault on Odessa, grain facilities
World News // 1 day ago
Russia continues deadly missile assault on Odessa, grain facilities
July 21 (UPI) -- Russia attacked the Odessa region of Ukraine for a fourth straight night into Friday morning, hitting port and grain facilities critical to the export of wheat and other products to other countries.
Hyundai unveils scratch-recovery nanotechnology
World News // 1 day ago
Hyundai unveils scratch-recovery nanotechnology
SEOUL, July 21 (UPI) -- Hyundai Motor unveiled six new nanotechnologies, including a surface-coating technique designed to remove scratches on car surfaces or water from camera glasses.
Volodymyr Zelensky fires Ukraine's ambassador to Britain after criticism
World News // 1 day ago
Volodymyr Zelensky fires Ukraine's ambassador to Britain after criticism
July 21 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fired Ukraine's ambassador to Britain Friday after a row over Zelensky's response to a claim by Britain's defense minister that Ukraine should show more gratitude for weapons.
Igor Girkin, former Russian commander in occupied eastern Ukraine, arrested
World News // 1 day ago
Igor Girkin, former Russian commander in occupied eastern Ukraine, arrested
July 21 (UPI) -- Igor "Strelkov" Girkin, former commander of the Russian forces in occupied Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast, was arrested Friday on extremism charges according to his wife and Russian media.
Israeli military reservists say they will stop serving if judiciary is weakened
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli military reservists say they will stop serving if judiciary is weakened
July 21 (UPI) -- More than 1,100 Israeli military reservists warned Friday they will cease serving to protest the government's plans to weaken the independent power of the judiciary.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukrainian president says Russian bridge to Crimea 'has to be neutralized'
Ukrainian president says Russian bridge to Crimea 'has to be neutralized'
DOJ warns Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over anti-migrant buoys in Rio Grande
DOJ warns Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over anti-migrant buoys in Rio Grande
In wake of Bud Light trans uproar, Florida Gov. DeSantis orders state pension review
In wake of Bud Light trans uproar, Florida Gov. DeSantis orders state pension review
Texas A&M president resigns after conservative pushback on plans to hire Black editor
Texas A&M president resigns after conservative pushback on plans to hire Black editor
China sends 37 military aircraft toward Taiwan ahead of defensive drills
China sends 37 military aircraft toward Taiwan ahead of defensive drills
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement