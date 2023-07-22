Thousands evacuated as wildfires rage on Greek Island of Rhodes

A firefighter tries to put out a wildfire in Kiotari village on Rhodes island, Greece, on Saturday. Photo by Demiabdis Lefteris/EPA-EFT

July 22 (UPI) -- Wildfires on the Greek Island of Rhodes have promoted the evacuation of about 3,500 people from hotels and private residences. A heatwave and high winds contributed to the spread of the wildfires, according to Rhodes Deputy Mayor Konstantinos Taraslias. Advertisement

Though fires have been raging on the island since Tuesday, officials say only about 10% of the island's tourist accommodations are affected. At least two resorts were evacuated as of Saturday. Some evacuees have been moved to other hotels on Rhodes.

BBC reported that firefighters from Slovakia joined rescue efforts Saturday.

"The situation in Rhodes is serious and extremely difficult. Due to the strong wind and quickly changing direction of the fire, firefighters had to withdraw and move," the Slovak Fire and Rescue Services wrote in a Facebook post.

Three airplanes, five helicopters, and 40 firetrucks were deployed to assist over 200 firefighters combating the blaze on the island, according to Fire Service spokesman Yannis Artopios.

Tourists and residents have been texted location specific evacuation plans and boats have been dispatched to bring people to safety.

Four coast guard boats, 20 private boats and one cargo ship, one slipper and two military inflatable boats have been enlisted to assist evacuation efforts, according to the Greek Coast Guard and Ministry of Shipping.

Advertisement

Firefighters have been fighting dozens of wildfires in other parts of the country with officials warning that the heat wave could cause more fires.