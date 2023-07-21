Igor Girkin, former Russian commander in occupied eastern Ukraine, arrested

July 21 (UPI) -- Igor "Strelkov" Girkin, former commander of the Russian forces in occupied Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast, was arrested Friday on extremism charges according to his wife and Russian media.
"Today, at about 11:30 a.m., representatives of the investigative committee came to us. I managed to learn from friends that my husband was charged under article 282 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (extremism)," a post on Girkin's Telegram channel signed "Miroslava Reginskaya, the wife of Igor Strelkov," said.