July 20, 2023 / 12:37 PM

Russian strikes in Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Odessa kill 3, injure 27

By Patrick Hilsman
1/3
Russian strikes damaged buildings in Mykolaiv and killed one person Thursday. Additionally, at least one person died in Russian strikes on Odessa, and one died in Kharkiv. Photo Courtesy of Ukrainian Ministry of Defense/Twitter
July 20 (UPI) -- Russian forces launched strikes against Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Odessa early Thursday, injuring at least 27 people and killing at least three.

The Ukrainian military says air defenses shot down five out of 19 cruise missiles that were fired and 13 out of 19 drones that were fired.

"Odessa. Mykolaiv. Russian terrorists continue their attempts to destroy the life of our country. Unfortunately, there are wounded and dead... My condolences to the families and friends. But the evil state has no missiles that are more powerful than our will to save lives, support each other and win," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted Thursday.

According to the Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne, a three-story building in Mykolaiv was hit during the strikes and 19 people were injured in the strikes. Authorities say rescuers recovered the body of a man who was killed in the building.

"Yes, the rescuers have recovered the man's body from under the rubble. Now they are looking for one more person," said the spokesperson for the Mykolaiv region's State Emergency Services Ilania Patsiuk.

In Odessa, an administrative building was destroyed, and private residences were damaged, injuring four people and killing a security guard. Additionally, the regional governor says the Chinese consulate in the city was damaged in the strikes.

RELATED Putin will not travel to South Africa for BRICS summit

In Kharkiv, one person was killed in strikes.

After pulling out of the Black Sea Initiative Monday, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a thinly veiled threat against shipping.

"With the Black Sea Grain Initiative expired, all vessels heading for Ukrainian ports via the Black Sea will be regarded as potential carries of military cargo as of 12 a.m.(msk) July 20, 2023," the Russian MFA tweeted Wednesday.

RELATED Britain's spy chief calls on Russians working for Putin regime to defect

Zelensky in his tweet offered support for the workers at the port amid the violence.

"I am grateful to the port workers who do their best to preserve our infrastructure! To the builders and repair teams who help people restore normal living conditions! Together we will make it through this terrible time. And we will withstand the attacks of Russian evil," he said.

RELATED Ukraine: Russian airstrikes on Odessa injure 6, destroy 60,000 tons of grain

U.S. announces $1.3B military package for Ukraine

