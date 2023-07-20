Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 20, 2023 / 8:24 AM

Britain's competition regulator calls for greater transparency on food price-labeling

By Paul Godfrey
Britain's competition watchdog said Thursday that the country's retail grocery market was competitive but that more needed to be done to ensure consumers were able to access the lowest available prices. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE
Britain's competition watchdog said Thursday that the country's retail grocery market was competitive but that more needed to be done to ensure consumers were able to access the lowest available prices. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

July 20 (UPI) -- Britain's anti-trust regulator said Thursday that early findings of a competition probe of the grocery sector found it was serving consumers well but warned more needed to be done on price-labeling to enable shoppers to compare prices easily.

Food inflation, currently running at a record 17.4%, was not being driven by "weak" competition but those unable to get to large supermarkets or go online were missing out on being able to shop around to access the best prices, the Competition and Markets Authority said in a news release.

Advertisement

"Operating profits in the retail grocery sector fell by 41.5% in 2022/23, compared with the previous year while average operating margins fell from 3.2% to 1.8%. This is due to retailers' costs increasing faster than their revenues, indicating that rising costs have not been passed on in full to consumers," said the CMA.

"Consumers are shopping around to get the best deals, and the lowest-price retailers -- Aldi and Lidl -- have gained share from their competitors. This suggests retailers are restricted in their ability to raise prices without losing business."

RELATED Microsoft, Activsion extend $69 billion merger agreement deadline

However, the CMA noted as input costs began to ease, it was seeing indications that grocery retailers were preparing to start rebuilding profit margins.

Advertisement

"With so many people struggling to feed their families, it's vital that we do everything we can to make sure people find the best prices easily," said CMA CEO Sarah Cardell.

"We've found that not all retailers are displaying prices as clearly as they should, which could be hampering people's ability to compare product prices.

RELATED British watchdog approves Broadcom's purchase of VMware

"We're writing to these retailers and warning them to make the necessary changes or risk facing enforcement action. The law itself needs to be tightened here, so we are also calling on the government to bring in reforms."

The watchdog found compliance issues with regulations that mandate price marking is consistent, comprehensible, and legible among all 18 stores it reviewed.

Examples included some tea bags being priced per 100 grams while others were unit priced per tea bag and missing or incorrectly calculated unit pricing such as an 8-ounce bottle of handwash costing $1.54 but unit priced, incorrectly, at $616.00 per 3 ounces.

RELATED Biden targets mergers, housing rental fees and food prices that 'drive up costs'

Some of the issues uncovered were the result of vague rules on unit pricing the CMA said, adding that supermarkets scored far more favorably on price marking than homeware and household goods stores which were guilty of the most egregious violations.

British inflation spiked sharply following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year -- largely driven by energy and food prices -- to hit a peak of 11.1%. On Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics said inflation had fallen to 7.9% in June, down from 8.7% in May.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Thai government urges calm amid anger over blocked prime minister bid
World News // 24 minutes ago
Thai government urges calm amid anger over blocked prime minister bid
BANGKOK, July 20 (UPI) -- Thailand's caretaker Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha called for calm Thursday, a day after military- and monarchy-aligned members of parliament blocked election winner Pita Limjaroenrat's bid for prime minister.
Iraq says it will cut ties with Sweden over Koran burnings after Baghdad embassy swarmed
World News // 5 hours ago
Iraq says it will cut ties with Sweden over Koran burnings after Baghdad embassy swarmed
July 20 (UPI) -- The Iraqi government threatened on Thursday to cut diplomatic ties with Sweden if it continues to permit Koran burnings as protesters swarmed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad.
20,000 senior doctors working for Britain's NHS begin two-day strike over pay
World News // 2 hours ago
20,000 senior doctors working for Britain's NHS begin two-day strike over pay
July 20 (UPI) -- More than 20,000 senior National Health Service doctors walked out of hospitals across England on Thursday at the start of a 48-hour strike over pay that will see nearly all appointments and operations canceled.
Henry Kissinger meets Xi Jinping in Beijing
World News // 3 hours ago
Henry Kissinger meets Xi Jinping in Beijing
July 20 (UPI) -- Henry Kissinger, a former U.S. secretary of state who is on a surprise trip to China, met with the Asian nation's leader, Xi Jinping, in Beijing on Thursday, according to state-run media.
Israel to allow entry to Palestinian Americans in effort to join U.S. visa-free program
World News // 6 hours ago
Israel to allow entry to Palestinian Americans in effort to join U.S. visa-free program
July 20 (UPI) -- Starting Thursday, all U.S. citizens, including American Palestinians residing in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, will be allowed to enter Israel without a visa.
Israeli forces are increasing attacks on healthcare workers in Palestine
World News // 11 hours ago
Israeli forces are increasing attacks on healthcare workers in Palestine
July 19 (UPI) -- Frontline healthcare workers in Palestine will receive bulletproof vests amid increasing attacks on them by Israeli forces.
As New Zealand preps for FIFA Women's World Cup, shooting kills at least 2
World News // 12 hours ago
As New Zealand preps for FIFA Women's World Cup, shooting kills at least 2
July 19 (UPI) -- At least two people have died after a gunman opened fire at a construction site in central Auckland on Thursday, putting the country on high alert ahead of the Women's FIFA World Cup.
Ukraine: Russian airstrikes on Odessa injure 6, destroy 60,000 tons of grain
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine: Russian airstrikes on Odessa injure 6, destroy 60,000 tons of grain
July 19 (UPI) -- Russia launched a wave of missile and drone attacks overnight on civilian and strategic targets in and around Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odessa, effectively destroying 60,000 tons of grain and injuring six people.
Thai election winner Pita Limjaroenrat blocked from becoming prime minister
World News // 20 hours ago
Thai election winner Pita Limjaroenrat blocked from becoming prime minister
BANGKOK, July 19 (UPI) -- Thai opposition leader Pita Limjaroenrat's second bid to become prime minister was derailed by military and pro-monarchy factions in parliament on Wednesday, throwing Thailand's political future into disarray.
At least 16 dead, 7 injured after transformer explosion in India
World News // 20 hours ago
At least 16 dead, 7 injured after transformer explosion in India
July 19 (UPI) -- A power transformer exploded at the Namami Gange project site in the Uttarakhand Chamoli District on Wednesday, killing at 1east 16 by electrocution and injuring several others.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine: Russian airstrikes on Odessa injure 6, destroy 60,000 tons of grain
Ukraine: Russian airstrikes on Odessa injure 6, destroy 60,000 tons of grain
Judge denies Donald Trump's request for new trial in E. Jean Carroll case
Judge denies Donald Trump's request for new trial in E. Jean Carroll case
After Carlee Russell's safe return, police continue investigation with no evidence of toddler
After Carlee Russell's safe return, police continue investigation with no evidence of toddler
Judge denies Trump's effort to move N.Y. hush-money case to federal court
Judge denies Trump's effort to move N.Y. hush-money case to federal court
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $720M, could reach $1B
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $720M, could reach $1B
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement