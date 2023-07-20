Britain's competition regulator calls for greater transparency on food price-labeling

Britain's competition watchdog said Thursday that the country's retail grocery market was competitive but that more needed to be done to ensure consumers were able to access the lowest available prices. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

"Operating profits in the retail grocery sector fell by 41.5% in 2022/23, compared with the previous year while average operating margins fell from 3.2% to 1.8%. This is due to retailers' costs increasing faster than their revenues, indicating that rising costs have not been passed on in full to consumers," said the CMA.

"Consumers are shopping around to get the best deals, and the lowest-price retailers -- Aldi and Lidl -- have gained share from their competitors. This suggests retailers are restricted in their ability to raise prices without losing business."

However, the CMA noted as input costs began to ease, it was seeing indications that grocery retailers were preparing to start rebuilding profit margins.

"With so many people struggling to feed their families, it's vital that we do everything we can to make sure people find the best prices easily," said CMA CEO Sarah Cardell.

"We've found that not all retailers are displaying prices as clearly as they should, which could be hampering people's ability to compare product prices.

"We're writing to these retailers and warning them to make the necessary changes or risk facing enforcement action. The law itself needs to be tightened here, so we are also calling on the government to bring in reforms."

The watchdog found compliance issues with regulations that mandate price marking is consistent, comprehensible, and legible among all 18 stores it reviewed.

Examples included some tea bags being priced per 100 grams while others were unit priced per tea bag and missing or incorrectly calculated unit pricing such as an 8-ounce bottle of handwash costing $1.54 but unit priced, incorrectly, at $616.00 per 3 ounces.

Some of the issues uncovered were the result of vague rules on unit pricing the CMA said, adding that supermarkets scored far more favorably on price marking than homeware and household goods stores which were guilty of the most egregious violations.

British inflation spiked sharply following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year -- largely driven by energy and food prices -- to hit a peak of 11.1%. On Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics said inflation had fallen to 7.9% in June, down from 8.7% in May.

