Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 20, 2023 / 6:26 AM

20,000 senior doctors working for Britain's NHS begin two-day strike over pay

By Paul Godfrey
The Royal London Hospital in Central London was one of hundreds of NHS hospitals across England hit Thursday by a two-day walkout by consultants. File Photo by Will Oliver/EPA
The Royal London Hospital in Central London was one of hundreds of NHS hospitals across England hit Thursday by a two-day walkout by consultants. File Photo by Will Oliver/EPA

July 20 (UPI) -- More than 20,000 senior National Health Service doctors walked out of hospitals across England on Thursday at the start of a 48-hour strike over pay that is expected to bring widespread disruption with nearly all appointments and operations called off.

The consultants will cover what their union, the British Medical Association, termed "Christmas Day" levels of care during the strike, meaning emergency care would continue to be provided but all elective or non-emergency treatment would be canceled.

Advertisement

The strike, the first by consultants in 11 years, comes just two days after tens of thousands of junior doctors returned to their posts after a record five-day walkout that ended Tuesday, with the back-to-back industrial action pushing the NHS' ability to provide safe care to the limit.

NHS England warned the consultant strike would hit the NHS the hardest of any industrial action so far this year including walkouts by nurses and paramedics because it left insufficient time for hospitals to get back up to speed following the junior doctors' walkout.

Advertisement

Consultants provided some cover for junior doctors during their strike but the junior doctors are unable to return the favor because their seniors are specialists and surgeons whose roles are indispensable.

The consultants, whose current basic pay runs $114,000 to $154,000, are demanding a 35% pay rise to correct for 15 years of below-inflation raises that have resulted in their pay falling in real terms.

The government says it cannot afford it and has unilaterally awarded them 6%.

RELATED Think tanks warn of existential threat as Britain's NHS marks 75th anniversary

"Our aim is to fix consultant pay now and for retirement. This should begin with an agreement to provide an above inflationary pay award for 2023-24," the BMA said.

"The Doctors' and Dentists' Review Body must also be restored to its founding principles so that it can operate free from political interference. We have provided every opportunity to avert industrial action. It has become apparent that, so far, they are unwilling to take the steps necessary to resolve this dispute."

Ahead of the walkout, Health Secretary Steve Barclay said that the raise already in place was "final."

"I am disappointed the BMA is going ahead with this week's strike, given the average consultant's NHS earnings are expected to increase to $173,000 a year," he said.

Advertisement

"I hugely value the work of NHS consultants, which is why we have accepted the independent pay review body recommendations in full, giving them a 6% pay rise this year, on top of last year's 4.5% increase."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has made halving inflation from its 11.1% peak one of the cornerstones of his leadership, has been fighting hard for public sector pay restraint amid a cost of living crisis caused by soaring prices of most essential goods and services including food and energy.

Labor opposition's Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting accused the government of trying to scapegoat health professionals.

"Now we know why Rishi Sunak refuses to negotiate with NHS staff. He wants the strikes to go ahead, so he can blame doctors and nurses for his failure," Streeting said in a Twitter post.

The BMA said its members would stage another 48-hour strike beginning Aug. 24 if the dispute was not resolved while radiographers are set to walk out for a two-day strike July 25.

Read More

British junior doctors begin five day strike British medical group backs doctors' strike as nurses' walkout fizzles after too few vote

Latest Headlines

Protesters storm Sweden's Baghdad embassy
World News // 3 hours ago
Protesters storm Sweden's Baghdad embassy
July 20 (UPI) -- Sweden's embassy in Baghdad was attacked by protesters early Thursday, attracting the condemnation of Iraq's foreign ministry, which instructed security forces to find those responsible and to hold them to account.
Henry Kissinger meets Xi Jinping in Beijing
World News // 1 hour ago
Henry Kissinger meets Xi Jinping in Beijing
July 20 (UPI) -- Henry Kissinger, a former U.S. secretary of state who is on a surprise trip to China, met with the Asian nation's leader, Xi Jinping, in Beijing on Thursday, according to state-run media.
Israel to allow entry to Palestinian Americans in effort to join U.S. visa-free program
World News // 4 hours ago
Israel to allow entry to Palestinian Americans in effort to join U.S. visa-free program
July 20 (UPI) -- Starting Thursday, all U.S. citizens, including American Palestinians residing in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, will be allowed to enter Israel without a visa.
Israeli forces are increasing attacks on healthcare workers in Palestine
World News // 9 hours ago
Israeli forces are increasing attacks on healthcare workers in Palestine
July 19 (UPI) -- Frontline healthcare workers in Palestine will receive bulletproof vests amid increasing attacks on them by Israeli forces.
As New Zealand preps for FIFA Women's World Cup, shooting kills at least 2
World News // 11 hours ago
As New Zealand preps for FIFA Women's World Cup, shooting kills at least 2
July 19 (UPI) -- At least two people have died after a gunman opened fire at a construction site in central Auckland on Thursday, putting the country on high alert ahead of the Women's FIFA World Cup.
Ukraine: Russian airstrikes on Odessa injure 6, destroy 60,000 tons of grain
World News // 23 hours ago
Ukraine: Russian airstrikes on Odessa injure 6, destroy 60,000 tons of grain
July 19 (UPI) -- Russia launched a wave of missile and drone attacks overnight on civilian and strategic targets in and around Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odessa, effectively destroying 60,000 tons of grain and injuring six people.
Thai election winner Pita Limjaroenrat blocked from becoming prime minister
World News // 18 hours ago
Thai election winner Pita Limjaroenrat blocked from becoming prime minister
BANGKOK, July 19 (UPI) -- Thai opposition leader Pita Limjaroenrat's second bid to become prime minister was derailed by military and pro-monarchy factions in parliament on Wednesday, throwing Thailand's political future into disarray.
At least 16 dead, 7 injured after transformer explosion in India
World News // 18 hours ago
At least 16 dead, 7 injured after transformer explosion in India
July 19 (UPI) -- A power transformer exploded at the Namami Gange project site in the Uttarakhand Chamoli District on Wednesday, killing at 1east 16 by electrocution and injuring several others.
Putin will not travel to South Africa for BRICS summit
World News // 19 hours ago
Putin will not travel to South Africa for BRICS summit
July 19 (UPI) -- Africa, avoiding controversy with the International Criminal Court and a warrant for his arrest, officials said on Wednesday.
British Prime Minster Rishi Sunak apologizes for LGBT discrimination in military
World News // 20 hours ago
British Prime Minster Rishi Sunak apologizes for LGBT discrimination in military
July 19 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has formally apologized at the House of Commons for the British military's previous ban on LGBT service members.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine: Russian airstrikes on Odessa injure 6, destroy 60,000 tons of grain
Ukraine: Russian airstrikes on Odessa injure 6, destroy 60,000 tons of grain
Judge denies Donald Trump's request for new trial in E. Jean Carroll case
Judge denies Donald Trump's request for new trial in E. Jean Carroll case
After Carlee Russell's safe return, police continue investigation with no evidence of toddler
After Carlee Russell's safe return, police continue investigation with no evidence of toddler
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $720M, could reach $1B
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $720M, could reach $1B
Judge denies Trump's effort to move N.Y. hush-money case to federal court
Judge denies Trump's effort to move N.Y. hush-money case to federal court
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement