World News
July 19, 2023 / 11:35 AM

British Prime Minster Rishi Sunak apologizes for LGBT discrimination in military

By Patrick Hilsman
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak apologized for past discrimination against LGBT members of the British military after the release of a report detailing the discrimination. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak apologized for past discrimination against LGBT members of the British military after the release of a report detailing the discrimination. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has formally apologized at the House of Commons for the British military's previous ban on, and discrimination against, LGBT service members.

The apology comes on the heels of a report by former master of the rolls, Lord Etherton, which examined the experiences of LGBT British service members who served during the ban between 1967 and 2000.

Etherton recommended an apology from the prime minister "on behalf of the nation to all those LGBT service personnel who served under and suffered from the ban (whether or not they were dismissed or discharged)."

The report also recommended financial compensation of up to $64 million to service members who had been affected.

RELATED Biden talks Ukraine with Sunak, climate with King Charles III on London trip

Sunak called the ban "a stain on the illustrious history of the U.K.'s armed forces" and "an appalling failure of the British state, decades behind the law of this land."

Sunak said the report's findings that discrimination and abuse had occurred were clear.

"As today's report makes clear, many endured the most horrific sexual abuse and violence, homophobic bullying and harassment, all whilst bravely serving this country," Sunak said.

RELATED Think tanks warn of existential threat as Britain's NHS marks 75th anniversary

"Today on behalf of the British state, I apologize. And I hope all those affected will be able to feel proud parts of the veteran's community that has done so much to keep our country safe."

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace called Etherton's report a "truly harrowing read" and offered his apologies on behalf of the state.

"It was not acceptable. It was not what the brave men and women it affected deserve. For that, on behalf of the government and the armed forces, I am deeply sorry," Wallace said.

RELATED Joe Biden to meet King Charles III, Rishi Sunak in London to start Europe trip

Labour Party leader Kieth Starmer welcomed the move from the conservative government and praised his Labour predecessors for reversing the ban.

Starmer pointed out that a former member of the Royal Air Force, Ken Wright, who was "forced to leave the job he loved simply because he was gay," was present for Sunak's apology.

