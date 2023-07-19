As New Zealand preps for FIFA Women's World Cup, shooting kills at least 2

July 19 (UPI) -- At least two people have died after a gunman opened fire at a construction site in central Auckland on Thursday, putting the country on high alert ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

"What has unfolded is understandably alarming and we are reassuring the public that this incident has been contained and is an isolated incident," Acting Superintendent Sunny Patel said in a statement shared from Threads. "We can also advise that this is not a national security risk."

Patel said police received reports that a male suspect had fired his weapon inside the site on lower Queen Street at around 7:22 a.m. local time.

"A significant number of police responded and cordoned off the area," Patel said.

The gunman, who has not been identified, then moved through the construction site firing his weapon. A police helicopter was deployed to provide oversight to boots on the ground.

When he got to the top levels of the building, the man secured himself in an elevator shaft and fired at police as the officers attempted to engage him. He was found dead "a short time later."

"Multiple injuries have been reported and at this stage we can confirm two people have died. The male offender is also deceased," Patel said. It was not immediately clear if the gunman and one victim or the gunman and two victims were dead.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said in a statement that the FIFA opening game would go on as scheduled Thursday night as he encouraged residents that "the city is open and safe."

"What we know is that this is an isolated incident. This appears to be the act of one individual, this was not a threat to national security, nor was it in any way related to the FIFA Women's World Cup event," Brown said.

"While the details of the victims have not yet been confirmed, I want to express my condolences to their families. I also want express sympathy for those in the construction industry and commuters who will be feeling on edge following this incident."