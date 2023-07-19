Trending
July 19, 2023 / 8:23 PM

As New Zealand preps for FIFA Women's World Cup, shooting kills at least 2

By Adam Schrader

July 19 (UPI) -- At least two people have died after a gunman opened fire at a construction site in central Auckland on Thursday, putting the country on high alert ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

"What has unfolded is understandably alarming and we are reassuring the public that this incident has been contained and is an isolated incident," Acting Superintendent Sunny Patel said in a statement shared from Threads. "We can also advise that this is not a national security risk."

Patel said police received reports that a male suspect had fired his weapon inside the site on lower Queen Street at around 7:22 a.m. local time.

"A significant number of police responded and cordoned off the area," Patel said.

The gunman, who has not been identified, then moved through the construction site firing his weapon. A police helicopter was deployed to provide oversight to boots on the ground.

When he got to the top levels of the building, the man secured himself in an elevator shaft and fired at police as the officers attempted to engage him. He was found dead "a short time later."

"Multiple injuries have been reported and at this stage we can confirm two people have died. The male offender is also deceased," Patel said. It was not immediately clear if the gunman and one victim or the gunman and two victims were dead.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said in a statement that the FIFA opening game would go on as scheduled Thursday night as he encouraged residents that "the city is open and safe."

"What we know is that this is an isolated incident. This appears to be the act of one individual, this was not a threat to national security, nor was it in any way related to the FIFA Women's World Cup event," Brown said.

"While the details of the victims have not yet been confirmed, I want to express my condolences to their families. I also want express sympathy for those in the construction industry and commuters who will be feeling on edge following this incident."

Ukraine: Russian airstrikes on Odessa injure 6, destroy 60,000 tons of grain
World News // 12 hours ago
Ukraine: Russian airstrikes on Odessa injure 6, destroy 60,000 tons of grain
July 19 (UPI) -- Russia launched a wave of missile and drone attacks overnight on civilian and strategic targets in and around Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odessa, effectively destroying 60,000 tons of grain and injuring six people.
Thai election winner Pita Limjaroenrat blocked from becoming prime minister
World News // 7 hours ago
Thai election winner Pita Limjaroenrat blocked from becoming prime minister
BANGKOK, July 19 (UPI) -- Thai opposition leader Pita Limjaroenrat's second bid to become prime minister was derailed by military and pro-monarchy factions in parliament on Wednesday, throwing Thailand's political future into disarray.
At least 16 dead, 7 injured after transformer explosion in India
World News // 8 hours ago
At least 16 dead, 7 injured after transformer explosion in India
July 19 (UPI) -- A power transformer exploded at the Namami Gange project site in the Uttarakhand Chamoli District on Wednesday, killing at 1east 16 by electrocution and injuring several others.
Putin will not travel to South Africa for BRICS summit
World News // 9 hours ago
Putin will not travel to South Africa for BRICS summit
July 19 (UPI) -- Africa, avoiding controversy with the International Criminal Court and a warrant for his arrest, officials said on Wednesday.
British Prime Minster Rishi Sunak apologizes for LGBT discrimination in military
World News // 9 hours ago
British Prime Minster Rishi Sunak apologizes for LGBT discrimination in military
July 19 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has formally apologized at the House of Commons for the British military's previous ban on LGBT service members.
Henry Kissinger makes surprise visit to China
World News // 15 hours ago
Henry Kissinger makes surprise visit to China
July 19 (UPI) -- Henry Kissinger, former U.S. secretary of state, made a surprise trip to China, where he met with Li Shangfu, China's minister of defense.
Britain's spy chief calls on Russians working for Putin regime to defect
World News // 11 hours ago
Britain's spy chief calls on Russians working for Putin regime to defect
July 19 (UPI) -- The head of the British secret intelligence service MI6 on Wednesday urged Russians who felt ashamed of serving in Vladimir Putin's regime to defect or become spies for Britain.
British watchdog approves Broadcom's purchase of VMware
World News // 11 hours ago
British watchdog approves Broadcom's purchase of VMware
July 19 (UPI) -- Computer chip and software producer Broadcom moved a step closer to its proposed $69 billion purchase of virtualization leader VMware with the British Competition and Markets Authority clearing the deal on Wednesday.
Falling fuel prices push Britain's inflation rate below 8%
World News // 14 hours ago
Falling fuel prices push Britain's inflation rate below 8%
July 19 (UPI) -- Britain's inflation rate slowed sharply in June to its lowest level in 15 months due to lower fuel prices and food rising at a slower pace, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday.
Netanyahu rails against protesting military reservists
World News // 2 days ago
Netanyahu rails against protesting military reservists
July 17 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday criticized military reservists' refusal to serve as a protest over his proposed judicial reforms, in his first appearance since he was hospitalized over the weekend.
