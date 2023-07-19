Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 19, 2023 / 9:33 AM

British watchdog approves Broadcom's purchase of VMware

By Clyde Hughes
A British competition watchdog approved Broadcom's deal to purchase VMware on Wednesday. File Photo by John Mabanglo/EPA-EFE
A British competition watchdog approved Broadcom's deal to purchase VMware on Wednesday. File Photo by John Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

July 19 (UPI) -- Computer chip and software producer Broadcom moved a step closer to its proposed $69 billion purchase of virtualization leader VMware with the British Competition and Markets Authority clearing the deal on Wednesday.

"[The Competition and Markets Authority] has provisionally found that the potential financial benefit to Broadcom and VMware of making rival products work less well with VMware's software would not outweigh the potential financial cost in terms of lost business," the CMA said in a statement.

Advertisement

The agency said it also looked into how the deal could force Broadcom's rivals to share commercially sensitive information while working with VMware.

"The panel found the deal would be unlikely to harm innovation, in particular since information about new product adaptations only needs to be shared with VMware at a stage when it is too late to be of commercial benefit to Broadcom," the CMA said.

RELATED Commerce Department blacklists 2 European tech firms for spyware

The approval leaves the Federal Trade Commission as the final puzzle piece to the large deal. The purchase remained under investigation there even as European Commission approved it earlier this month.

The purchase would allow Broadcom, which specializes in tech hardware, to break into the infrastructure software sector. The mammoth deal, though, has worried watchdogs because it could give Broadcom leverage in restricting and even degrading VMware's support for Broadcom's hardware rivals.

Advertisement

In May, Broadcom said its cash-and-stock deal has already been approved by the boards of both companies and would include about $8 billion in VMware debt. The agreement at the time was believed to be the second-largest tech acquisition in the United States this year, behind Microsoft's nearly $70 billion deal with Activision Blizzard.

RELATED White House proposes new label for smart products meeting top cybersecurity criteria

"Computer servers -- often using the products of Broadcom and VMware -- play a critical role in enabling us to work in the office or at home or to access TV shows or use banking services," Richard Feasey, chair of the CMA's independent inquiry panel, said in a statement.

"That's why it's important we investigate this deal to ensure that U.K. businesses continue to benefit from competition and innovation in the supply of server components. After carefully considering a broad range of evidence, we have provisionally found that this deal would not harm competition."

RELATED House Judiciary Committee warns Meta about alleged censorship on Threads

Latest Headlines

Henry Kissinger makes surprise visit to China
World News // 4 hours ago
Henry Kissinger makes surprise visit to China
July 19 (UPI) -- Henry Kissinger, former U.S. secretary of state, made a surprise trip to China, where he met with Li Shangfu, China's minister of defense.
Britain's spy chief calls on Russians working for Putin regime to defect
World News // 41 minutes ago
Britain's spy chief calls on Russians working for Putin regime to defect
July 19 (UPI) -- The head of the British secret intelligence service MI6 on Wednesday urged Russians who felt ashamed of serving in Vladimir Putin's regime to defect or become spies for Britain.
6 hurt in Russian airstrikes on Odessa; ammunition depot fire closes Crimea highway
World News // 2 hours ago
6 hurt in Russian airstrikes on Odessa; ammunition depot fire closes Crimea highway
July 19 (UPI) -- Russia launched a wave of missile and drone attacks overnight on civilian and strategic targets in and around Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odessa, injuring at least six people and causing extensive damage.
Falling fuel prices push Britain's inflation rate below 8%
World News // 3 hours ago
Falling fuel prices push Britain's inflation rate below 8%
July 19 (UPI) -- Britain's inflation rate slowed sharply in June to its lowest level in 15 months due to lower fuel prices and food rising at a slower pace, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday.
Netanyahu rails against protesting military reservists
World News // 2 days ago
Netanyahu rails against protesting military reservists
July 17 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday criticized military reservists' refusal to serve as a protest over his proposed judicial reforms, in his first appearance since he was hospitalized over the weekend.
North Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea
World News // 18 hours ago
North Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea
SEOUL, July 19 (UPI) -- North Korea fired an apparent ballistic missile into the East Sea on Wednesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
U.S. soldier believed to be detained in North Korea after crossing DMZ
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. soldier believed to be detained in North Korea after crossing DMZ
July 18 (UPI) -- A U.S. soldier is believed to have been detained in North Korea after crossing the military demarcation line from South Korea without authorization, the Pentagon said Tuesday.
Amid heat wave, EU sends firefighters, planes to Greece to fight wildfires near Athens
World News // 21 hours ago
Amid heat wave, EU sends firefighters, planes to Greece to fight wildfires near Athens
July 18 (UPI) -- The European Union is sending firefighters and equipment to Greece as that country deals with a growing number of wildfires amid a record heat wave gripping the continent.
Kerry, Li talk climate change as record heat hits Beijing
World News // 21 hours ago
Kerry, Li talk climate change as record heat hits Beijing
July 18 (UPI) -- With record-high temperatures in China as a backdrop, U.S. special presidential envoy on climate John Kerry met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang about enhancing their cooperation on the issue of climate change.
Ukraine intercepts 6 cruise missiles, 25 drones, military says
World News // 22 hours ago
Ukraine intercepts 6 cruise missiles, 25 drones, military says
July 18 (UPI) -- The Russian military launched six cruise missiles at Odessa, which is on Ukraine's southern coast with the Black Sea.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea
North Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea
Court rules Florida violated children's rights with forced institutionalization
Court rules Florida violated children's rights with forced institutionalization
Ukraine intercepts 6 cruise missiles, 25 drones, military says
Ukraine intercepts 6 cruise missiles, 25 drones, military says
Asylum seeker barge docks in Britain as migration bill becomes law
Asylum seeker barge docks in Britain as migration bill becomes law
Canadian wildfire smoke returns to worsen air quality in several states
Canadian wildfire smoke returns to worsen air quality in several states
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement