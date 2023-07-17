The death toll from flooding and landslides caused by torrential downpours reached at least 40 Monday, officials said, including 13 victims in a submerged tunnel. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, July 17 (UPI) -- At least 40 people have died and nine more are still missing after heavy rains caused flooding and landslides in South Korea, prompting President Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday to demand a complete overhaul of the country's climate disaster readiness. Four bodies were recovered overnight from a flooded underpass near the central city of Cheongju, South Korea's Interior Ministry announced on Monday morning, bringing the death toll from the site to 13. The nearly half-mile tunnel was inundated by a flash flood after a levee burst on Saturday, leaving 16 vehicles, including a bus, submerged. Advertisement

The ministry said 34 people are injured and more than 10,600 have been evacuated amid torrential downpours that have pummeled the central and southern regions of the country since Thursday, with some areas receiving more than 22 inches of rainfall.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol convened an emergency disaster response meeting shortly after returning from a European trip on Monday morning and called for the mobilization of all available resources, including the designation of disaster zones.

Yoon also criticized the response of government agencies, saying that at-risk areas were not controlled in advance and that information was not disseminated effectively.

"Since last year, we have repeatedly emphasized entry control into dangerous areas and preemptive evacuation from dangerous areas," Yoon told the inter-agency meeting.

"It is difficult to secure the safety of the public if the basic principles of disaster response are not followed," he said.

Yoon said that extreme weather caused by the climate crisis must be prepared for as a regular occurrence going forward.

"In the future, this kind of extreme weather will be commonplace ... climate change will always be here and we have to deal with it," Yoon said. "The perception that it is unavoidable because it is an anomaly must be completely overhauled."

Almost 900 rescue workers are continuing operations to drain and search the submerged tunnel in Cheongju, located some 70 miles south of Seoul, as heavy rains continue to batter the region.

Police, firefighters and the military are also continuing search efforts in the county of Yecheon, 100 miles southeast of Seoul, where 19 people died and eight remain missing after landslides and housing collapses.

The downpours flooded 139 homes and swept away 146 roads around the country, the Interior Ministry said. More than 28,000 homes temporarily lost electricity, but power had been restored to most by Monday morning.

Heavy rain alerts are in effect again for Tuesday, with officials warning that central and southern regions could receive up to another eight inches of rainfall over the next day.