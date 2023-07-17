Advertisement
World News
July 17, 2023 / 3:50 AM

South Korea flood deaths reach 40; Yoon calls for climate response 'overhaul'

By Thomas Maresca
The death toll from flooding and landslides caused by torrential downpours reached at least 40 Monday, officials said, including 13 victims in a submerged tunnel. Photo by Yonhap
The death toll from flooding and landslides caused by torrential downpours reached at least 40 Monday, officials said, including 13 victims in a submerged tunnel. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, July 17 (UPI) -- At least 40 people have died and nine more are still missing after heavy rains caused flooding and landslides in South Korea, prompting President Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday to demand a complete overhaul of the country's climate disaster readiness.

Four bodies were recovered overnight from a flooded underpass near the central city of Cheongju, South Korea's Interior Ministry announced on Monday morning, bringing the death toll from the site to 13. The nearly half-mile tunnel was inundated by a flash flood after a levee burst on Saturday, leaving 16 vehicles, including a bus, submerged.

Advertisement

The ministry said 34 people are injured and more than 10,600 have been evacuated amid torrential downpours that have pummeled the central and southern regions of the country since Thursday, with some areas receiving more than 22 inches of rainfall.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol convened an emergency disaster response meeting shortly after returning from a European trip on Monday morning and called for the mobilization of all available resources, including the designation of disaster zones.

RELATED At least 22 killed as heavy rain, landslides pound South Korea

Yoon also criticized the response of government agencies, saying that at-risk areas were not controlled in advance and that information was not disseminated effectively.

Advertisement

"Since last year, we have repeatedly emphasized entry control into dangerous areas and preemptive evacuation from dangerous areas," Yoon told the inter-agency meeting.

"It is difficult to secure the safety of the public if the basic principles of disaster response are not followed," he said.

RELATED South Korea co-signs Japan's Fukushima radioactive water release plan

Yoon said that extreme weather caused by the climate crisis must be prepared for as a regular occurrence going forward.

"In the future, this kind of extreme weather will be commonplace ... climate change will always be here and we have to deal with it," Yoon said. "The perception that it is unavoidable because it is an anomaly must be completely overhauled."

Almost 900 rescue workers are continuing operations to drain and search the submerged tunnel in Cheongju, located some 70 miles south of Seoul, as heavy rains continue to batter the region.

RELATED Extreme weather: Heavy rain in Northeast, excessive heat in Southwest to Florida

Police, firefighters and the military are also continuing search efforts in the county of Yecheon, 100 miles southeast of Seoul, where 19 people died and eight remain missing after landslides and housing collapses.

The downpours flooded 139 homes and swept away 146 roads around the country, the Interior Ministry said. More than 28,000 homes temporarily lost electricity, but power had been restored to most by Monday morning.

Advertisement

Heavy rain alerts are in effect again for Tuesday, with officials warning that central and southern regions could receive up to another eight inches of rainfall over the next day.

Latest Headlines

Canadian firefighter dies from injuries sustained battling northern blaze
World News // 4 hours ago
Canadian firefighter dies from injuries sustained battling northern blaze
July 17 (UPI) -- A Canadian firefighter battling a blaze in the Northwest Territories has died, officials said Sunday.
Andrew Tate accusers face harassment from 'troll army' as influencer seeks defamation suit in U.S.
World News // 11 hours ago
Andrew Tate accusers face harassment from 'troll army' as influencer seeks defamation suit in U.S.
July 16 (UPI) -- The alpha male influencer Andrew Tate, who is criminally charged with human trafficking and rape in Romania, is seeking a U.S. defamation lawsuit against two of his accusers.
Doctors release Netanyahu from hospital after overnight stay
World News // 13 hours ago
Doctors release Netanyahu from hospital after overnight stay
July 16 (UPI) -- Physicians released Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer on Sunday after he was admitted there for dehydration the day before, officials said.
Environmental protesters vandalize superyacht of Walmart heir Nancy Walton Laurie
World News // 15 hours ago
Environmental protesters vandalize superyacht of Walmart heir Nancy Walton Laurie
July 16 (UPI) -- The environmentalist group Futuro Vegetal said Sunday that its members had vandalized the $300 million superyacht owned by Walmart heir Nancy Walton Laurie in Spain on Saturday.
Famed French singer Jane Birkin dies in home at 76
World News // 15 hours ago
Famed French singer Jane Birkin dies in home at 76
July 16 (UPI) -- Renowned singer and actress Jane Birkin died at her home over the weekend. She was 76.
British Defense Minister Ben Wallace announces retirement
World News // 17 hours ago
British Defense Minister Ben Wallace announces retirement
July 16 (UPI) -- Longtime British politician Ben Wallace, who is currently serving as the country's defense secretary, said he will leave government service during the next cabinet reshuffling and will not run for reelection in Parliamen
Ukraine confirms Wagner Group forces have arrived in Belarus
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine confirms Wagner Group forces have arrived in Belarus
July 15 (UPI) -- Wagner Group forces have arrived in Belarus, Ukraine's border guard confirmed Saturday, as Russian President Vladimir Putin attempted to drive a wedge been the mercenaries and their boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Italy, Mediterranean Europe brace for record heat reaching 120 degrees
World News // 1 day ago
Italy, Mediterranean Europe brace for record heat reaching 120 degrees
July 15 (UPI) -- Italy and other areas of Mediterranean Europe braced Saturday for record temperatures as high as 120 degrees Fahrenheit as a punishing "Cerberus" heat wave gathered strength.
South Korean president makes surprise visit to Kyiv, meets with Zelensky
World News // 1 day ago
South Korean president makes surprise visit to Kyiv, meets with Zelensky
July 15 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Saturday, declaring support for the war-torn nation across multiple fronts during a meeting with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.
Israeli PM Netanyahu hospitalized, 'doing well' after passing out at home
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli PM Netanyahu hospitalized, 'doing well' after passing out at home
July 15 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly "doing well" after his office confirmed he was admitted to the emergency department of a hospital near Tel Aviv on Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Environmental protesters vandalize superyacht of Walmart heir Nancy Walton Laurie
Environmental protesters vandalize superyacht of Walmart heir Nancy Walton Laurie
'Notable' 7.2-magnitude earthquake hits near Alaska, USGS says
'Notable' 7.2-magnitude earthquake hits near Alaska, USGS says
Alabaman who went missing after police report returns home
Alabaman who went missing after police report returns home
Famed French singer Jane Birkin dies in home at 76
Famed French singer Jane Birkin dies in home at 76
Biden responds to Rev. Jesse Jackson retirement, says civil rights icon helped lead nation forward
Biden responds to Rev. Jesse Jackson retirement, says civil rights icon helped lead nation forward
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement