July 17, 2023 / 12:35 AM

Canadian firefighter dies from injuries sustained battling northern blaze

By Darryl Coote
Authorities in the Northwest Territories said that as of Sunday, there were 89 active blazes within its borders. Image courtesy Northwest Territories Environment and Climate Change/Website
Authorities in the Northwest Territories said that as of Sunday, there were 89 active blazes within its borders. Image courtesy Northwest Territories Environment and Climate Change/Website

July 17 (UPI) -- A Canadian firefighter battling a blaze in the Northwest Territories has died, officials said.

The territorial government announced Sunday that the unidentified firefighter died from injuries sustained while fighting a wildfire burning just miles away from his home of Fort Liard, which is located near where the Northwest Territories meets the province of British Columbia to the south and the Yukon to the west.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues and community," Wildfire Information Officer Jessica Davey-Quantick said in a statement.

"We send our deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragedy, including wildfire personnel who are committed to protecting their communities and the residents of NWT."

The lighting-ignited fire, located about 16 miles southeast of Fort Laird, has burned approximately 10 hectares and is one of 89 currently active, according to the territorial government's website, which states there have been 110 blazes in the territory this year, burning nearly 867,000 hectares of land.

Though not currently a threat to Fort Laird, the blaze has increased in activity and smoke is visible from nearby communities, it said.

Environment and Climate Change Minister Shane Thompson said he has spoken with the slain firefighter's family.

"This has already been a very challenging season for NWT firefighters, with wildfires starting earlier than normal and within reach of our communities and other critical infrastructure," he said in a statement.

"I commend all our firefighters for their commitment to protect our communities and other items of value."

