Advertisement
World News
July 16, 2023 / 4:54 PM

Andrew Tate accusers face harassment from 'troll army' as influencer seeks defamation suit in U.S.

By Adam Schrader
The alpha male influencer Andrew Tate, who is criminally charged with human trafficking and rape in Romania, is seeking a U.S. defamation lawsuit against two of his accusers. File Photo by Robert Ghement/EPA-EFE
The alpha male influencer Andrew Tate, who is criminally charged with human trafficking and rape in Romania, is seeking a U.S. defamation lawsuit against two of his accusers. File Photo by Robert Ghement/EPA-EFE

July 16 (UPI) -- The alpha male influencer Andrew Tate, who is criminally charged with human trafficking and rape in Romania, is seeking a U.S. defamation lawsuit against two of his accusers.

McCue Jury & Partners, a British law firm representing four women who have initiated legal proceedings against him in London, said in a statement Friday that 36-year-old Tate and his brother Tristan were seeking the legal proceedings in the United States.

Advertisement

"We are deeply concerned by these developments, which in our view amount to nothing more than a crude and malicious attempt to spread disinformation, disclose personal and private information, and attach those brave enough to speak out against their abusers," the lawyers said on behalf of the victims.

"We have experienced these attacks firsthand and had disinformation spread about us over social media, including claims that we do not exist. We stand in solidarity with all the alleged victims of the Tates and commend all those who have come forward to date."

Advertisement

Dani Pinter, senior legal counsel at the U.S.-based nonprofit National Center on Sexual Exploitation, told ABC News that the women, who have remained anonymous but have been uncovered by Tate's fans, have been targeted by the "troll army" online and in person.

A social media personality sympathetic to the Tates has also questioned one of the women's former romantic partners as private investigators knocked on their doors, Pinter said. Both women have also received threats of rape and death threats.

"It's incredibly oppressive," Pinter said. "Because they feel afraid for their safety and for their loved ones and for anyone they engage with, it's incredibly isolating. It's incredibly exhausting and frightening."

RELATED Andrew Tate formally charged with rape, human trafficking

The Tates filed the lawsuit in Palm Beach County in Florida, claiming the allegations were fabricated, and seeking $5 million in damages for defamation.

"The same strategy that he used to indoctrinate thousands of young men created a readymade army of trolls," Pinter told ABC News. "So he's able to engage this mob to very quickly harass and target these women."

Andrew Tate and his brother were arrested with two other suspects in December on charges of human trafficking involving at least six women. He was moved from jail to house arrest in March.

Advertisement

Last month, Tate and his brother appeared in court in Romania. As he walked out, he said the brothers "are not the first affluent and wealthy men who have been unfairly attacked."Andrew Tate has been shut out of Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for policy violations.

However, his Twitter account was reinstated after controversial billionaire Elon Musk purchased the company which has allowed him to maintain an online presence.

"I spent 3 months in a Romanian dungeon, and to this day remain locked in my house because I am accused of forcing girls to make TikTok videos for money. The girls themselves deny this. No money has ever been found," Tate said in a tweet last week.

"Then they said this was my only income source, and that's why they confiscated over 15,000,000 of my assets, despite never finding a single penny paid to me from TikTok. They could take any man alive who has two friends with TikTok accounts and do the same to him. Matrix attack."

Read More

Andrew Tate appears in court following rape, human trafficking charges Four women accuse Andrew Tate of rape, sexual assault in civil legal papers

Latest Headlines

Doctors release Netanyahu from hospital after overnight stay
World News // 3 hours ago
Doctors release Netanyahu from hospital after overnight stay
July 16 (UPI) -- Physicians released Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer on Sunday after he was admitted there for dehydration the day before, officials said.
Environmental protesters vandalize superyacht of Walmart heir Nancy Walton Laurie
World News // 4 hours ago
Environmental protesters vandalize superyacht of Walmart heir Nancy Walton Laurie
July 16 (UPI) -- The environmentalist group Futuro Vegetal said Sunday that its members had vandalized the $300 million superyacht owned by Walmart heir Nancy Walton Laurie in Spain on Saturday.
Famed French singer Jane Birkin dies in home at 76
World News // 5 hours ago
Famed French singer Jane Birkin dies in home at 76
July 16 (UPI) -- Renowned singer and actress Jane Birkin died at her home over the weekend. She was 76.
British Defense Minister Ben Wallace announces retirement
World News // 6 hours ago
British Defense Minister Ben Wallace announces retirement
July 16 (UPI) -- Longtime British politician Ben Wallace, who is currently serving as the country's defense secretary, said he will leave government service during the next cabinet reshuffling and will not run for reelection in Parliamen
Ukraine confirms Wagner Group forces have arrived in Belarus
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine confirms Wagner Group forces have arrived in Belarus
July 15 (UPI) -- Wagner Group forces have arrived in Belarus, Ukraine's border guard confirmed Saturday, as Russian President Vladimir Putin attempted to drive a wedge been the mercenaries and their boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Italy, Mediterranean Europe brace for record heat reaching 120 degrees
World News // 1 day ago
Italy, Mediterranean Europe brace for record heat reaching 120 degrees
July 15 (UPI) -- Italy and other areas of Mediterranean Europe braced Saturday for record temperatures as high as 120 degrees Fahrenheit as a punishing "Cerberus" heat wave gathered strength.
South Korean president makes surprise visit to Kyiv, meets with Zelensky
World News // 1 day ago
South Korean president makes surprise visit to Kyiv, meets with Zelensky
July 15 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Saturday, declaring support for the war-torn nation across multiple fronts during a meeting with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.
Israeli PM Netanyahu hospitalized, 'doing well' after passing out at home
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli PM Netanyahu hospitalized, 'doing well' after passing out at home
July 15 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly "doing well" after his office confirmed he was admitted to the emergency department of a hospital near Tel Aviv on Saturday.
At least 22 killed as heavy rain, landslides pound South Korea
World News // 1 day ago
At least 22 killed as heavy rain, landslides pound South Korea
July 15 (UPI) -- At least 22 people have been killed and thousands more were forced to leave their homes due to heavy rains and landslides in South Korea, authorities said Saturday.
Russia 'looking into' reports North Korean ICBM fell in its economic zone
World News // 1 day ago
Russia 'looking into' reports North Korean ICBM fell in its economic zone
July 15 (UPI) -- The Kremlin said Saturday is it checking into reports that a controversial intercontinental ballistic missile fired by North Korea this week landed in its territorial waters, official media reported.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Environmental protesters vandalize superyacht of Walmart heir Nancy Walton Laurie
Environmental protesters vandalize superyacht of Walmart heir Nancy Walton Laurie
Inmate with 'survivalist skills' who escaped custody captured after Pennsylvania manhunt
Inmate with 'survivalist skills' who escaped custody captured after Pennsylvania manhunt
Elon Musk admits Twitter experienced a 50% drop in ad revenue, has 'heavy debt load'
Elon Musk admits Twitter experienced a 50% drop in ad revenue, has 'heavy debt load'
'Notable' 7.2-magnitude earthquake hits near Alaska, USGS says
'Notable' 7.2-magnitude earthquake hits near Alaska, USGS says
Ukraine confirms Wagner Group forces have arrived in Belarus
Ukraine confirms Wagner Group forces have arrived in Belarus
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement