Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives for a briefing near the Salem military post on July 4. He was released from the hospital Sunday after suffering from dehydration. File Photo by Shir Torem/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Physicians released Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer on Sunday after he was admitted there for dehydration the day before, officials said. Netanyahu, 73, Israel's longest-serving prime minister who is facing challenges politically at home and abroad, was released from the hospital with a Holter monitor, a type of portable electrocardiogram for cardiac monitoring. Advertisement

Sources said he lost consciousness while at home in Caesarea on Saturday, then fell and hit his head.

Netanyahu had released a video statement from the hospital on Saturday after he was admitted.

"Yesterday I was with my wife at the Sea of Galilee, in the sun, without a hat, without water... not a good idea," Netanyahu said.

"I, first of all, want to thank all of you for your concern and to thank the excellent medical teams here at Sheba who checked me. Thank God I feel very good."

Israel is in the middle of a significant heat wave with temperatures soaring above 100 degrees in some areas.

Early reports indicated the Israeli leader struck his head "hard on the floor" when he passed out, the outlet said. One of his two sons is with him in the hospital while his wife, Sara Netanyahu was en route to join him.

