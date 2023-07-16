Advertisement
World News
July 16, 2023 / 1:11 PM

Famed French singer Jane Birkin dies in home at 76

By Clyde Hughes
Charlotte Gainsbourg (L) and Jane Birkin arrive at a photocall for the film "Jane par Charlotte" during the 74th annual Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France on July 8, 2021. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Charlotte Gainsbourg (L) and Jane Birkin arrive at a photocall for the film "Jane par Charlotte" during the 74th annual Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France on July 8, 2021. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Renowned singer and actress Jane Birkin died at her home over the weekend. She was 76.

"Because she embodied freedom, because she sang the most beautiful words of our language, Jane Birkin was a French icon," French President Emmanuel Macron said in a translated statement on Twitter.

Advertisement

"A complete artist, her voice was as sweet as her engagements were fiery. She bequeaths us tunes and images that will never leave us."

France's Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said Birkin "transcended generations" while Rima Abdul Malak, France's minister of culture, called her the "most French of Britoses."

RELATED Inmate at NYC's infamous Rikers Island jail dies in custody, fifth death this year

"Jane B was mischief, impertinent elegance, the never-outdated emblem of an entire era, a murmuring voice that remains our idol. A woman of heart, committed, whose disappearance leaves us Alone in Babylon," Malak said on Twitter.

The English-French artist, also known as a fashion icon and the inspiration for Hermes' Birkin Bag, was born in London but found her greatest success in France where she sang in French.

Her hit song with Gainsbourg Je t'aime ... moi non plus gained the pair international fame despite the song being banned in some countries and condemned by the Vatican in 1968 because of its overtly sexual themes.

Advertisement

She also had a controversial 13-year personal and professional relationship with songwriter Serge Gainsbourg that ended in 1980 over his "increasing alcoholism and violence," according to Far Out Magazine.

They remained friends after the end of their turbulent relationship with Gainsbourg continuing to write songs for her and when Gainsbourg was once described by a former collaborator as the Harvey "Weinstein of French music," she is said to have defended him.

The couple had one daughter, Charlotte Gainsbourg, who has established herself as an award-winning singer and actress.

RELATED Jesse Jackson to retire from Rainbow PUSH Coalition

"Birkin's life, apart from Gainsbourg, was a seamless adventure -- records, films, theatre, love at first sight and hard knocks," the French publication LeMond wrote about Birkin.

She had postponed concerts in Paris scheduled for May after breaking her shoulder in March 2022.

Notable Deaths of 2023

Milan Kundera
Author Milan Kundera poses for a photo in Madrid, Spain, on May 2, 2005. The reclusive writer, best known for "The Unbearable Lightness of Being," died at the age of 94 on July 11. Photo by EPA-EFE

Read More

Soap legend Morgan Fairchild announces death of fiance Mark Seiler

Latest Headlines

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace announces retirement
World News // 1 hour ago
British Defense Minister Ben Wallace announces retirement
July 16 (UPI) -- Longtime British politician Ben Wallace, who is currently serving as the country's defense secretary, said he will leave government service during the next cabinet reshuffling and will not run for reelection in Parliamen
Ukraine confirms Wagner Group forces have arrived in Belarus
World News // 20 hours ago
Ukraine confirms Wagner Group forces have arrived in Belarus
July 15 (UPI) -- Wagner Group forces have arrived in Belarus, Ukraine's border guard confirmed Saturday, as Russian President Vladimir Putin attempted to drive a wedge been the mercenaries and their boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Italy, Mediterranean Europe brace for record heat reaching 120 degrees
World News // 22 hours ago
Italy, Mediterranean Europe brace for record heat reaching 120 degrees
July 15 (UPI) -- Italy and other areas of Mediterranean Europe braced Saturday for record temperatures as high as 120 degrees Fahrenheit as a punishing "Cerberus" heat wave gathered strength.
South Korean president makes surprise visit to Kyiv, meets with Zelensky
World News // 1 day ago
South Korean president makes surprise visit to Kyiv, meets with Zelensky
July 15 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Saturday, declaring support for the war-torn nation across multiple fronts during a meeting with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.
Israeli PM Netanyahu hospitalized, 'doing well' after passing out at home
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli PM Netanyahu hospitalized, 'doing well' after passing out at home
July 15 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly "doing well" after his office confirmed he was admitted to the emergency department of a hospital near Tel Aviv on Saturday.
At least 22 killed as heavy rain, landslides pound South Korea
World News // 1 day ago
At least 22 killed as heavy rain, landslides pound South Korea
July 15 (UPI) -- At least 22 people have been killed and thousands more were forced to leave their homes due to heavy rains and landslides in South Korea, authorities said Saturday.
Russia 'looking into' reports North Korean ICBM fell in its economic zone
World News // 1 day ago
Russia 'looking into' reports North Korean ICBM fell in its economic zone
July 15 (UPI) -- The Kremlin said Saturday is it checking into reports that a controversial intercontinental ballistic missile fired by North Korea this week landed in its territorial waters, official media reported.
More than 100 homes damaged as tornadoes wreak havoc in Canada
World News // 2 days ago
More than 100 homes damaged as tornadoes wreak havoc in Canada
At least one person was injured and 125 homes were damaged just south of Ottawa, Canada, after severe storms spawned tornadoes and gusty winds.
Michele Bullock appointed as first woman governor of Reserve Bank of Australia
World News // 2 days ago
Michele Bullock appointed as first woman governor of Reserve Bank of Australia
July 14 (UPI) -- Michele Bullock has become the first woman to lead the Reserve Bank of Australia. She will begin a 7-year term as governor of the bank September 18.
British anti-trust watchdog delays Microsoft-Activision merger decision
World News // 2 days ago
British anti-trust watchdog delays Microsoft-Activision merger decision
July 14 (UPI) -- Britain's anti-trust regulator said Friday it had pushed back a decision on whether to reverse its interim ban on Microsoft's $69 billion takeover of British gaming giant Activision by six weeks.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

One officer dead, two seriously hurt after shooting in Fargo, N.D.
One officer dead, two seriously hurt after shooting in Fargo, N.D.
Fire at La. Dow Chemical plant triggers explosions, shelter-in-place order
Fire at La. Dow Chemical plant triggers explosions, shelter-in-place order
Escaped homicide suspect spotted on doorbell cam in Pennsylvania
Escaped homicide suspect spotted on doorbell cam in Pennsylvania
Inmate with 'survivalist skills' who escaped custody captured after Pennsylvania manhunt
Inmate with 'survivalist skills' who escaped custody captured after Pennsylvania manhunt
Elon Musk admits Twitter experienced a 50% drop in ad revenue, has 'heavy debt load'
Elon Musk admits Twitter experienced a 50% drop in ad revenue, has 'heavy debt load'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement