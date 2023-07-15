Advertisement
World News
July 15, 2023 / 11:28 AM

At least 22 killed as heavy rain, landslides pound South Korea

By Patrick Hilsman
At least 22 people have died and 14 people are missing as heavy rain and mudslides swept away roads and flooded homes in South Korea. In Japan, flooding has caused train traffic to be suspended in some regions and injured at least four people. Photo by Korean National Fire Agency/EPA-EFE
At least 22 people have died and 14 people are missing as heavy rain and mudslides swept away roads and flooded homes in South Korea. In Japan, flooding has caused train traffic to be suspended in some regions and injured at least four people. Photo by Korean National Fire Agency/EPA-EFE

July 15 (UPI) -- At least 22 people have been killed and thousands more were forced to leave their homes due to heavy rains and landslides in South Korea, authorities said Saturday.

More than 4,700 people have sought temporary shelter and at least 14 people are missing in the disaster, according to officials.

Advertisement

At least 13 cities and counties reported electricity blackouts and 6,400 people had to be evacuated from Goesan County when the Goesan Dam overflowed.

More than a dozen roadways were destroyed or swept away by rain and mud while at least 26 homes were flooded.

RELATED More flooding rainfall in store for storm-ravaged Vermont

On Friday, a mudslide in Cheongju caused a train to derail, leaving an engine driver with minor injuries.

All regular train traffic, and much of the KTX bullet train traffic in South Korea's central region, was suspended on Friday, with some services being restored by Saturday.

Additionally, Korean authorities are trying to determine the fate of the occupants in 19 vehicles that were submerged in an underground roadway in the town of Osong, located about 200 miles southeast of Seoul.

Advertisement

Authorities were able to determine the number of submerged vehicles via surveillance footage. So far, one person is confirmed to have died in Osong while rescue workers were able to save nine people, local officials said.

The overwhelming majority of confirmed fatalities have been sustained in and around North Gyeongsang province where 16 people have died, many due to landslides.

Meanwhile in Japan, heavy rainfall has caused several rivers to breach their banks while landslide warnings are in place for several regions.

RELATED Joe Biden declares state of emergency in Vermont amid floods

Train service in parts of the country has been suspended.

The rainfall has been especially severe in the Akita Prefecture and an emergency alert has been issued for the cities of Noshiro and Akita, which has been partially submerged.

At least four people have been injured, according to Japanese authorities.

Read More

Tropical Storm Calvin to set a course toward Hawaii

Latest Headlines

Reports: Israel's Netanyahu hospitalized after passing out at home
World News // 55 minutes ago
Reports: Israel's Netanyahu hospitalized after passing out at home
July 15 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin was admitted to the emergency department of a hospital near Tel Aviv on Saturday after feeling unwell but is now "doing well," his office told Israeli media.
Russia 'looking into' reports North Korean ICBM fell in its economic zone
World News // 2 hours ago
Russia 'looking into' reports North Korean ICBM fell in its economic zone
July 15 (UPI) -- The Kremlin said Saturday is it checking into reports that a controversial intercontinental ballistic missile fired by North Korea this week landed in its territorial waters, official media reported.
More than 100 homes damaged as tornadoes wreak havoc in Canada
World News // 23 hours ago
More than 100 homes damaged as tornadoes wreak havoc in Canada
At least one person was injured and 125 homes were damaged just south of Ottawa, Canada, after severe storms spawned tornadoes and gusty winds.
Michele Bullock appointed as first woman governor of Reserve Bank of Australia
World News // 1 day ago
Michele Bullock appointed as first woman governor of Reserve Bank of Australia
July 14 (UPI) -- Michele Bullock has become the first woman to lead the Reserve Bank of Australia. She will begin a 7-year term as governor of the bank September 18.
British anti-trust watchdog delays Microsoft-Activision merger decision
World News // 1 day ago
British anti-trust watchdog delays Microsoft-Activision merger decision
July 14 (UPI) -- Britain's anti-trust regulator said Friday it had pushed back a decision on whether to reverse its interim ban on Microsoft's $69 billion takeover of British gaming giant Activision by six weeks.
British drinks regulator bans whiskey with Tommy gun-shaped bottle
World News // 1 day ago
British drinks regulator bans whiskey with Tommy gun-shaped bottle
July 14 (UPI) -- Britain's alcohol regulator has given retailers three months to halt sales of a Poland-supplied "Cosa Nostra" branded whiskey with a bottle in the shape of a Thompson sub-machine gun after ruling it glorified violence
North Korea defends ICBM launch in rare U.N. Security Council appearance
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea defends ICBM launch in rare U.N. Security Council appearance
July 14 (UPI) -- North Korea's U.N. envoy defended the regime's intercontinental ballistic missile launch this week, claiming it was an exercise in self-defense and blaming the United States for provoking tensions.
South Korea imposes new sanctions on North Korea after ICBM test
World News // 1 day ago
South Korea imposes new sanctions on North Korea after ICBM test
SEOUL, July 14 (UPI) -- South Korea slapped sanctions on four North Korean individuals and three entities in response to the regime's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile earlier this week, Seoul's Foreign Ministry announced Friday.
Flower drawings 'vital' to development of Kew Gardens in London at risk of leaving Britain
World News // 1 day ago
Flower drawings 'vital' to development of Kew Gardens in London at risk of leaving Britain
July 14 (UPI) -- A collection of 38 flower drawings by botanical artist Simon Taylor that were vital to the development of the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew in London are at risk of leaving Britain, officials said.
U.N. accuses Sudan's RSF of burying 87 in mass grave; ICC launches investigation
World News // 2 days ago
U.N. accuses Sudan's RSF of burying 87 in mass grave; ICC launches investigation
July 13 (UPI) -- The United Nations Human Rights Office on Thursday said that 87 people were found in a mass grave in Sudan.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police: Florida teen mother put fentanyl in baby's bottle before child's death
Police: Florida teen mother put fentanyl in baby's bottle before child's death
Eli Lilly agrees to buy weight-loss drugmaker Versanis for nearly $2 billion
Eli Lilly agrees to buy weight-loss drugmaker Versanis for nearly $2 billion
Biden administration to forgive $39 billion in student debt for 804,000 borrowers
Biden administration to forgive $39 billion in student debt for 804,000 borrowers
UPS to train non-union workers as Teamsters president warns of strike
UPS to train non-union workers as Teamsters president warns of strike
Officials warn of outdoor threats during Southwest heat wave
Officials warn of outdoor threats during Southwest heat wave
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement