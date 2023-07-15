At least 22 killed as heavy rain, landslides pound South Korea

At least 22 people have died and 14 people are missing as heavy rain and mudslides swept away roads and flooded homes in South Korea. In Japan, flooding has caused train traffic to be suspended in some regions and injured at least four people. Photo by Korean National Fire Agency/EPA-EFE

July 15 (UPI) -- At least 22 people have been killed and thousands more were forced to leave their homes due to heavy rains and landslides in South Korea, authorities said Saturday. More than 4,700 people have sought temporary shelter and at least 14 people are missing in the disaster, according to officials.

At least 13 cities and counties reported electricity blackouts and 6,400 people had to be evacuated from Goesan County when the Goesan Dam overflowed.

More than a dozen roadways were destroyed or swept away by rain and mud while at least 26 homes were flooded.

On Friday, a mudslide in Cheongju caused a train to derail, leaving an engine driver with minor injuries.

All regular train traffic, and much of the KTX bullet train traffic in South Korea's central region, was suspended on Friday, with some services being restored by Saturday.

Additionally, Korean authorities are trying to determine the fate of the occupants in 19 vehicles that were submerged in an underground roadway in the town of Osong, located about 200 miles southeast of Seoul.

Authorities were able to determine the number of submerged vehicles via surveillance footage. So far, one person is confirmed to have died in Osong while rescue workers were able to save nine people, local officials said.

The overwhelming majority of confirmed fatalities have been sustained in and around North Gyeongsang province where 16 people have died, many due to landslides.

Meanwhile in Japan, heavy rainfall has caused several rivers to breach their banks while landslide warnings are in place for several regions.

Train service in parts of the country has been suspended.

The rainfall has been especially severe in the Akita Prefecture and an emergency alert has been issued for the cities of Noshiro and Akita, which has been partially submerged.

At least four people have been injured, according to Japanese authorities.