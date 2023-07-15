Advertisement
World News
July 15, 2023 / 2:49 PM

Italy, Mediterranean Europe brace for record heat reaching 120 degrees

By Simon Druker
1/3
Record heat reaching 120 degrees Fahrenheit will continue to scorch Italy and other parts of Europe in coming days as the 'Cerberus' heat wave that began earlier in the week is expected to intensify. Photo by Cesare Abbate/EPA-EFE
Record heat reaching 120 degrees Fahrenheit will continue to scorch Italy and other parts of Europe in coming days as the 'Cerberus' heat wave that began earlier in the week is expected to intensify. Photo by Cesare Abbate/EPA-EFE

July 15 (UPI) -- Italy and other areas of Mediterranean Europe braced Saturday for record temperatures as high as 120 degrees Fahrenheit as a punishing "Cerberus" heat wave gathered strength.

Record high temperatures were expected to continue to scorch southern Europe as the heat wave, which began earlier in the week, was forecast to become more intense starting on Sunday.

Advertisement

More than a dozen cities in Italy are currently under red alert heat warnings, with the meteorologists warning of the possibility of temperatures on Mediterranean islands of Sicily and Sardinia reaching 120 degrees.

That would mark the hottest temperature ever recorded in those regions.

RELATED Israeli PM Netanyahu hospitalized, 'doing well' after passing out at home

Officials in Rome, Florence and Bologna are also warning people to avoid direct sunlight between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. because of the heat. Those warnings extend to everyone, not just children and elderly or sick people.

Temperatures are expected to start climbing Sunday and hit their peak Tuesday.

The heat wave is known as Cerberus to forecasters, named after the three-headed dog in Greek mythology.

RELATED Wildfire season in West on verge of explosive development

The high-pressure system has crossed over the Mediterranean Sea from north Africa, also blanketing parts of Greece, Spain, France, Poland and Germany. The European Space Agency warned the weather front could reach as far as Northern Europe.

Advertisement

In addition to Italy, temperatures in parts of Greece and Spain have been above 100 degrees over the last several days.

The mercury this week eclipsed historical averages in Madrid, Milan, Rome and Athens. Athens' famous Acropolis was closed to visitors because of the heat on Friday and was expected to remain shut through the weekend.

RELATED Officials warn of outdoor threats during Southwest heat wave

A recent study published in the journal Nature Medicine found more than 18,000 people died in Italy last summer as a result of the extreme heat.

In all, there were more than 61,000 heat-related deaths across Europe last year between early May and early September.

Latest Headlines

South Korean president makes surprise visit to Kyiv, meets with Zelensky
World News // 1 hour ago
South Korean president makes surprise visit to Kyiv, meets with Zelensky
July 15 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Saturday, declaring support for the war-torn nation across multiple fronts during a meeting with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.
Israeli PM Netanyahu hospitalized, 'doing well' after passing out at home
World News // 3 hours ago
Israeli PM Netanyahu hospitalized, 'doing well' after passing out at home
July 15 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly "doing well" after his office confirmed he was admitted to the emergency department of a hospital near Tel Aviv on Saturday.
At least 22 killed as heavy rain, landslides pound South Korea
World News // 3 hours ago
At least 22 killed as heavy rain, landslides pound South Korea
July 15 (UPI) -- At least 22 people have been killed and thousands more were forced to leave their homes due to heavy rains and landslides in South Korea, authorities said Saturday.
Russia 'looking into' reports North Korean ICBM fell in its economic zone
World News // 5 hours ago
Russia 'looking into' reports North Korean ICBM fell in its economic zone
July 15 (UPI) -- The Kremlin said Saturday is it checking into reports that a controversial intercontinental ballistic missile fired by North Korea this week landed in its territorial waters, official media reported.
More than 100 homes damaged as tornadoes wreak havoc in Canada
World News // 1 day ago
More than 100 homes damaged as tornadoes wreak havoc in Canada
At least one person was injured and 125 homes were damaged just south of Ottawa, Canada, after severe storms spawned tornadoes and gusty winds.
Michele Bullock appointed as first woman governor of Reserve Bank of Australia
World News // 1 day ago
Michele Bullock appointed as first woman governor of Reserve Bank of Australia
July 14 (UPI) -- Michele Bullock has become the first woman to lead the Reserve Bank of Australia. She will begin a 7-year term as governor of the bank September 18.
British anti-trust watchdog delays Microsoft-Activision merger decision
World News // 1 day ago
British anti-trust watchdog delays Microsoft-Activision merger decision
July 14 (UPI) -- Britain's anti-trust regulator said Friday it had pushed back a decision on whether to reverse its interim ban on Microsoft's $69 billion takeover of British gaming giant Activision by six weeks.
British drinks regulator bans whiskey with Tommy gun-shaped bottle
World News // 1 day ago
British drinks regulator bans whiskey with Tommy gun-shaped bottle
July 14 (UPI) -- Britain's alcohol regulator has given retailers three months to halt sales of a Poland-supplied "Cosa Nostra" branded whiskey with a bottle in the shape of a Thompson sub-machine gun after ruling it glorified violence
North Korea defends ICBM launch in rare U.N. Security Council appearance
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea defends ICBM launch in rare U.N. Security Council appearance
July 14 (UPI) -- North Korea's U.N. envoy defended the regime's intercontinental ballistic missile launch this week, claiming it was an exercise in self-defense and blaming the United States for provoking tensions.
South Korea imposes new sanctions on North Korea after ICBM test
World News // 1 day ago
South Korea imposes new sanctions on North Korea after ICBM test
SEOUL, July 14 (UPI) -- South Korea slapped sanctions on four North Korean individuals and three entities in response to the regime's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile earlier this week, Seoul's Foreign Ministry announced Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Eli Lilly agrees to buy weight-loss drugmaker Versanis for nearly $2 billion
Eli Lilly agrees to buy weight-loss drugmaker Versanis for nearly $2 billion
Police: Florida teen mother put fentanyl in baby's bottle before child's death
Police: Florida teen mother put fentanyl in baby's bottle before child's death
UPS to train non-union workers as Teamsters president warns of strike
UPS to train non-union workers as Teamsters president warns of strike
Russia 'looking into' reports North Korean ICBM fell in its economic zone
Russia 'looking into' reports North Korean ICBM fell in its economic zone
Jan. 6 rioter from Maine who attacked officers sentenced to 87 months
Jan. 6 rioter from Maine who attacked officers sentenced to 87 months
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement