July 14, 2023 / 9:37 AM

Michele Bullock appointed as first woman governor of Reserve Bank of Australia

By Doug Cunningham
Michele Bullock will become the first woman governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia. Current serving as Deputy Governor, she will start a 7-year term as RBA governor Sept. 18. Photo courtesy Reserve Bank of Australia
July 14 (UPI) -- Australia on Friday appointed Michele Bullock as governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, becoming the first woman to lead the central bank.

Bullock, who had been serving as deputy governor, will begin a 7-year term as bank governor on Sept. 18.

"I am deeply honored to have been appointed to this important position," Bullock said. "It is a challenging time to be coming into this role, but I will be supported by a strong executive team and boards. I am committed to ensuring that the Reserve Bank delivers on its policy and operational objectives for the benefit of the Australian people."

Bullock assumes the role as the RBA presses its efforts to fight inflation while major restructuring is underway. She will face both economic and organizational challenges as the new governor.

The bank announced this week it's cutting the number of board meetings from eleven to eight.

Outgoing governor Philip Lowe congratulated Bullock, saying that Treasurer Jim Chalmers "made a first-rate appointment."

"The Reserve Bank is in very good hands as it deals with the current inflation challenge and implementing the recommendations of the Review of the RBA," he said. "I wish Michele all the best."

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese acknowledged the steep challenges but said Bullock is eminently qualified to take them on.

"Michele's will be an important job at an important time," Albanese said.

In June the RBA hiked its main interest rate to 4.1% from 3.85%.

The bank cited the country's 7% inflation rate amid stubbornly high services prices, rising labor costs and lackluster productivity.

On July 4 the bank decided to hold interest rates steady.

"Interest rates have been increased by 4 percentage points since May last year," the banks said in the July 4 statement. "The higher interest rates are working to establish a more sustainable balance between supply and demand in the economy and will continue to do so. In light of this and the uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook, the Board decided to hold interest rates steady this month."

In April the RBA paused interest rate hikes, declining to raise rates despite persistent high world inflation rates.

The bank said then that the latest data suggests inflation in Australia has peaked and should moderate in coming months.

