Ukrainian officials say their forces intercepted 20 Iranian-made Russian drones and two cruise missiles Thursday. Photo courtesy of Kyiv city Administration.

July 13 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian air force says it shot down 20 Russian kamikaze drones and two cruise missiles Thursday. Officials in Kyiv reported injuries from falling debris despite the successful interceptions. "On the night of July 13, 2023, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 20 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack drones. The directions of the attack are northeastern (Kursk) and southeastern (Primorsko-Akhtarsk)," the Ukrainian air force said in a Telegram post. Advertisement

"The enemy also used two Kalibar cruise missiles from the Black Sea and one Iskander-M ballistic missile," the air force said.

The air force says it intercepted all the drones.

"As a result of combat work, all 20 attack drones were destroyed, mainly in the Kyiv region. Two Kalibar cruise missiles were also destroyed in different directions. Regarding the consequences of the missile launch from the Iskander-M OTRK, information is being clarified," the air force said.

Officials said falling debris damaged residential buildings and injured civilians on the ground.

The head of the Kyiv Military Administration, Serhii Popko, said a 19-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were injured while the State Emergency Services said two people were injured by a fire at an apartment building.

The city administration of Kyiv said about 12 drones were shot down in the area of the capital.