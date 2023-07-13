A 50-year-old mentally-ill man charged with starting a fire that gutted South Africa's parliament building in Cape Town in January 2022 threatened to burn it down again when he appeared in court Thursday. File photo courtesy Parliament of the Republic of South Africa/Twitter

July 13 (UPI) -- A man accused of setting a fire that caused extensive damage to South Africa's National Assembly in Cape Town threatened Thursday to attack the complex again unless his demand for the seat of government to be relocated to another city was met. Zandile Mafe's outburst came at a pre-trial court appearance in Western Cape High Court to provide feedback on a second psychiatric assessment after an initial diagnosis of schizophrenia was ruled unlawful. Advertisement

"You must take it to Bloemfontein, that Parliament. If you don't take it to Pretoria. If you don't relocate. It must move. This Parliament here I burnt it intentionally. Me, Christmas Zandile Mafe. I'm going to burn it more if it doesn't move to Bloemfontein or Pretoria," the News 24 website reported him as saying.

Despite being forced to briefly adjourn the hearing, Judge Nathan Erasmus allowed Mafe's vent to continue.

"I know Mr. Mafe's medical condition and I don't want to exacerbate it," saying he accepted the findings of the psychiatrists' latest report that had determined Mafe was "unable" to follow court proceedings to a degree sufficient "as to make a proper defense."

Erasmus adjourned the case until August after allowing a request by Mafe's lawyer, advocate Nikiwe Nyathi, for a six-week adjournment to allow time to get an independent psychiatric report.

Mafe, 50, who is charged with housebreaking, terrorism, arson and theft, was arrested hours after parliament was almost destroyed in a January 2022 blaze that took firefighters two days to fully extinguish and has been held in custody ever since.

Following a March court appearance, he underwent a 30-day psychiatric evaluation at the Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in the Eastern Cape after refusing to be admitted to Cape Town's Valkenberg psychiatric hospital.

Last month he was ordered to be held on remand in the medical facility at Pollsmoor Prison in Cape Town.

Reconstruction work at the national assembly complex got underway in May with an estimated price tag of $111 million with the project expected to be completed in September 2025.