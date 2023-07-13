Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 13, 2023 / 10:00 AM

Man charged in South Africa parliament fire threatens to burn it again

By Paul Godfrey
A 50-year-old mentally-ill man charged with starting a fire that gutted South Africa's parliament building in Cape Town in January 2022 threatened to burn it down again when he appeared in court Thursday. File photo courtesy Parliament of the Republic of South Africa/Twitter
A 50-year-old mentally-ill man charged with starting a fire that gutted South Africa's parliament building in Cape Town in January 2022 threatened to burn it down again when he appeared in court Thursday. File photo courtesy Parliament of the Republic of South Africa/Twitter

July 13 (UPI) -- A man accused of setting a fire that caused extensive damage to South Africa's National Assembly in Cape Town threatened Thursday to attack the complex again unless his demand for the seat of government to be relocated to another city was met.

Zandile Mafe's outburst came at a pre-trial court appearance in Western Cape High Court to provide feedback on a second psychiatric assessment after an initial diagnosis of schizophrenia was ruled unlawful.

Advertisement

"You must take it to Bloemfontein, that Parliament. If you don't take it to Pretoria. If you don't relocate. It must move. This Parliament here I burnt it intentionally. Me, Christmas Zandile Mafe. I'm going to burn it more if it doesn't move to Bloemfontein or Pretoria," the News 24 website reported him as saying.

Despite being forced to briefly adjourn the hearing, Judge Nathan Erasmus allowed Mafe's vent to continue.

RELATED Kevin Spacey begins defense in sexual assault trial, says 'I'm a big flirt'

"I know Mr. Mafe's medical condition and I don't want to exacerbate it," saying he accepted the findings of the psychiatrists' latest report that had determined Mafe was "unable" to follow court proceedings to a degree sufficient "as to make a proper defense."

Advertisement

Erasmus adjourned the case until August after allowing a request by Mafe's lawyer, advocate Nikiwe Nyathi, for a six-week adjournment to allow time to get an independent psychiatric report.

Mafe, 50, who is charged with housebreaking, terrorism, arson and theft, was arrested hours after parliament was almost destroyed in a January 2022 blaze that took firefighters two days to fully extinguish and has been held in custody ever since.

RELATED University of Idaho delays demolishing home where students were killed

Following a March court appearance, he underwent a 30-day psychiatric evaluation at the Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in the Eastern Cape after refusing to be admitted to Cape Town's Valkenberg psychiatric hospital.

Last month he was ordered to be held on remand in the medical facility at Pollsmoor Prison in Cape Town.

Reconstruction work at the national assembly complex got underway in May with an estimated price tag of $111 million with the project expected to be completed in September 2025.

RELATED Jan. 6 suspect arrested near Obama home ordered to stay in detention until trial

Latest Headlines

Kevin Spacey begins defense in sexual assault trial, says 'I'm a big flirt'
World News // 1 hour ago
Kevin Spacey begins defense in sexual assault trial, says 'I'm a big flirt'
July 13 (UPI) -- Actor Kevin Spacey called himself "a big flirt" during his sexual misconduct trial at London's Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, admitting to "touching" one of his accusers but in a "romantic" way.
British junior doctors begin five day strike
World News // 2 hours ago
British junior doctors begin five day strike
July 13 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of junior doctors walked out of hospitals across England on Thursday at the start of an unprecedented five-day strike over pay with National Health Service leaders warning patients of disruption.
United Nations accuses Sudan's RSF of burying 87 in mass grave
World News // 3 hours ago
United Nations accuses Sudan's RSF of burying 87 in mass grave
July 13 (UPI) -- The United Nations Human Rights Office on Thursday said that 87 people were found in a mass grave in Sudan.
British economic growth stagnating; electricity, gas production fell sharply in May
World News // 4 hours ago
British economic growth stagnating; electricity, gas production fell sharply in May
July 13 (UPI) -- Britain's economy contracted in May after growing slightly in April largely due to a decline in production output and fewer working days in the month due to the Coronation of King Charles III.
International Monetary Fund approves $3B bailout for Pakistan
World News // 4 hours ago
International Monetary Fund approves $3B bailout for Pakistan
July 13 (UPI) -- The International Monetary Fund has approved a bailout program valued at $3 billion for Pakistan to aid the Asian nation in surmounting an economic crisis that has been exasperated by last year's floods.
North Korea's Kim vows 'stronger military offensives' against U.S. after ICBM launch
World News // 7 hours ago
North Korea's Kim vows 'stronger military offensives' against U.S. after ICBM launch
SEOUL, July 13 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called the latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile an "important stride" and vowed to conduct a series of "stronger military offensives" against the United States.
Biden wraps NATO summit, vows 'we will not waver' in defense of Ukraine
World News // 11 hours ago
Biden wraps NATO summit, vows 'we will not waver' in defense of Ukraine
July 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden promised Ukraine in a major speech Wednesday that its Western allies "will not waver" in their support in Ukraine's fight against Russia following a two-day NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.
Italy's 'Venus of the Rags' art installation in Naples destroyed by arson
World News // 16 hours ago
Italy's 'Venus of the Rags' art installation in Naples destroyed by arson
July 12 (UPI) -- A suspected arson attack has destroyed the "Venus of the Rags" art installation outside of Naples' City Hall in Italy, burning it to its frame just two weeks after it was installed.
Previously wounded Russian general killed in long-range missile strike
World News // 17 hours ago
Previously wounded Russian general killed in long-range missile strike
July 12 (UPI) -- A Russian general was killed Monday in a long-range missile strike against a hotel that was converted into a military headquarters by Russian occupation forces near the city of Berdyansk, according to Russian officials.
Tropical Storm Calvin to set a course toward Hawaii
World News // 21 hours ago
Tropical Storm Calvin to set a course toward Hawaii
The third named storm of the 2023 East Pacific hurricane season spun to life Wednesday, and it has the potential to explode into a powerful hurricane over the open waters of the basin for a time in the coming days.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Anchor Brewing, considered first craft brewery in U.S., to close after 127 years
Anchor Brewing, considered first craft brewery in U.S., to close after 127 years
Beauty product line drops Michigan hair stylist over anti-transgender remarks
Beauty product line drops Michigan hair stylist over anti-transgender remarks
Tropical Storm Calvin to set a course toward Hawaii
Tropical Storm Calvin to set a course toward Hawaii
'Jesus Christ Superstar' actor who participated in Jan. 6 riot acquitted
'Jesus Christ Superstar' actor who participated in Jan. 6 riot acquitted
Previously wounded Russian general killed in long-range missile strike
Previously wounded Russian general killed in long-range missile strike
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement