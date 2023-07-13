International Monetary Fund approves $3B bailout for Pakistan

The International Monetary Fund's executive board on Wednesday signed off on a $3 billion bailout for Pakistan. File Photo by Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE

July 13 (UPI) -- The International Monetary Fund has approved a bailout program valued at $3 billion for Pakistan to aid the Asian nation in surmounting an economic crisis that has been exasperated by last year's floods. The global lender announced Wednesday that its executive board had approved the nine-month stand-by agreement that was unveiled late last month, with $1.2 billion of the reform program to be immediately disbursed. Advertisement

The bailout aims to support Pakistan's efforts to stabilize the economy and safeguard against shocks while allowing for social and development sending, the IMF said.

"The authorities' new stand-by arrangement, implemented faithfully, offers Pakistan an opportunity to regain macroeconomic stability and address these imbalances through consistent policy implementation," Kristalina Georgieva, IMF managing director and chair, said in a statement.

The bailout comes as the country faces what the IMF described as a "difficult external environment," policy mistakes that have caused large fiscal and external deficits, rising inflation and eroded reserve buffers in the 2023 fiscal year as well as devastating floods that have battered its economy.

According to an IMF overview of the country published in April, Pakistan's economy is under "severe stress" with low foreign reserves, a depreciating currency and high inflation -- all while its economic activity has continued to fall amid expectations that economic growth will slow and remain "below potential" for the medium-term.

Advertisement

To achieve the deal following months of negotiations, Pakistan had to implement a series of fiscal actions, including broadening the tax base and increasing tax collection from undertaxed sectors while reducing spending, the IMF said.

RELATED IMF favors restrictive economic policies in the European Union

The program, according to the IMF, will see Pakistan implement a budget for the next fiscal year that starts in October that will maintain necessary social spending while seeing to fiscal adjustments and ensure debt sustainability, as well as see Islamabad return to a market-determined exchange rate, the tightening of its monetary policy and structural reforms.

Pakistan's prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, called the agreement a "major step" in his government's efforts to stabilize the economy.

"It bolsters Pakistan's economic position to overcome immediate- to medium-term economic challenges, giving next government the fiscal space to chart the way forward," he said in a statement.

The announcement comes after the United Arab Emirates deposited $1 billion into the State Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday and Saudi Arabia deposited $2 billion a day prior in an effort to strengthen the country's foreign exchange reserves.