EU Parliament passes legislation to restore ecosystems

The European Parliament Wednesday voted to pass legislation that will attempt to restore large parts of damaged ecosystems (Italy pictured) crucial to combating climate change and biodiversity loss. File Photo by Alessandro Di Marco/EPA-EFE

July 12 (UPI) -- The European Parliament Wednesday voted to pass legislation that will attempt to restore large parts of damaged ecosystems crucial to combating climate change and biodiversity loss. The new regulations passed by a vote of 336 to 300, with 13 abstentions, supported by a coalition of members from liberal parties. Advertisement

Legislation will not impose new protected areas in the EU, while also aiming to reduce risks to food security across member states.

Nature restoration law: MEPs have adopted their position for negotiations with Council. The EU must have restoration measures in place by 2030 covering at least 20% of its land and sea areas, say MEPs.— European Parliament (@Europarl_EN) July 12, 2023

The new Nature Restoration Law was opposed by the conservative European People's Party, which argued the rules would deal a critical blow to the European farming community.

One goal of Wednesday's legislation is restoring at least 20% of damaged ecosystems by 2030 across the EU.

Supporters contend the new rules create a path toward sustainability.

"The Nature Restoration Law is an essential piece of the European Green Deal and follows the scientific consensus and recommendations to restore Europe's ecosystems," EU rapporteur César Luena of Spain said in a statement, following the vote.

"Farmers and fishers will benefit from it and it ensures a habitable earth for future generations. Our position adopted today sends a clear message. Now we must continue the good work, defend our ground during the negotiations with member states and reach an agreement before the end of this Parliament's mandate to pass the first regulation on nature restoration in the EU's history."

A 2022 report by the European Commission found over 80% of European habitats were in less than favorable or poor shape. The nature restoration law was first proposed in June of 2022, targeting those habitats on land and sea and promoting biodiversity.