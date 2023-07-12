Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 12, 2023 / 3:21 AM

Russia uses veto to block cross-border aid mechanism to Syria

By Darryl Coote
1/3
Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia vetoed a resolution concerning cross-border Syria aid on Tuesday. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia vetoed a resolution concerning cross-border Syria aid on Tuesday. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Russia has used its veto power to block a U.N. Security Council resolution that would continue to send humanitarian aid to millions of people in northwestern Syria, attracting the vitriol of the United States, France and Britain.

The 15-member body Tuesday voted near unanimously in favor of a resolution, submitted by Brazil and Switzerland, for the nine-month reauthorization over the use of the Bab al-Hawa crossing on the Syria-Turkey border for the delivery of humanitarian aid into the war-torn country, but it failed as Russia, as the sole country to disapprove of the plan, nixed it with a veto.

Advertisement

Thirteen countries approved the plan while China voted absent. The use of the veto now triggers a U.N. General Assembly meeting to debate Russia's casting of it.

"This is a sad moment for the Syrian people and for this council, save for one country," Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. representative to the United Nations, said following the vote, according to a readout of the session.

Advertisement

"We must all urge Russia to come back to the table in good faith. There is no time to waste. Lives hang in the balance."

Vassily Nebenzia, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations, defended his veto by saying Western countries provoked him in casting it as the resolution's "main characteristic feature is total negligence of the interests of the Syrian people."

Russia at the session had also submitted its own six-month renewal resolution, that was shot down in a vote that saw only China join in approval. The United States, France and Britain rebuked it while 10 other nations voted absent.

RELATED U.S. destroys last of its chemical weapons stockpile

The United Nations had called for the resolution to be renewed for 12 months. Prior to the Tuesday vote, Sergio Franca Danese, Brazil's permanent representative to the United Nations, said he and his Swiss counterpart worked hard to achieve consensus on the plan.

"Russia has yet again used their veto to restrict lifesaving humanitarian access to 4 million Syria people," Barbara Woodward, Britain's permanent representative to the United Nations, said following the vote.

"There is no rational or moral argument to veto this resolution."

RELATED Switzerland and Austria sign on to European Sky Shield Initiative

France's representative to the U.N., Nicolas de Riviere, was quick to remind the council that 90% of the humanitarian aid to Syria is funded by the European Union, Britain, United States, Canada and Japan, while Russia "provides virtually no" aid to the country.

Advertisement

"The humanitarian community is unanimous: a renewal of only six months is not enough," he said, defending his vote against the Russian resolution. "Humanitarian operations need predictability and stability. A six-month renewal would be all the more problematic as it would plunge Syria into uncertainty in the middle of winter, when aid is most needed."

In Washington, D.C., State Department spokesman Matthew Miller chastised Russia over its "inhumane veto" used against a resolution to renew a "vital lifeline for the Syrian people."

"Russia blocked this resolution despite overwhelming council support and the calls of the U.N. secretary-general, U.N. humanitarian agencies and NGOs working on the ground," he told reporters during a press conference.

"For our part, the United States will continue to support the Syrian people, and we remain committed to reauthorizing the cross-border mechanism. It's a moral and humanitarian imperative, and the Syrian people are counting on us to get this done."

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said the global body chief was disappointed that the council failed to agree on extending the humanitarian mechanism.

"U.N. cross-border assistance is a lifeline for millions of people in northwest Syria, where humanitarian needs have reached an all-time high amidst the ongoing conflict and the aftermath of devastating earthquakes," he said, adding that Guterres calls upon all Security Council members to "intensify" efforts in supporting the delivery of assistance to those in dire need in the country.

Advertisement

Syria has been devastated by civil war since 2011 when the regime of President Bashar al-Assad launched a crack down on pro-democracy protesters.

According to the U.S. Congressional Service, more than 500,000 people have been killed in the war.

Senior United Nations officials said late last month that Syrians are facing an "ever-worsening humanitarian crisis" and called on the council to renew the cross-border humanitarian operation.

Deliveries of U.N. aid to Syria will continue via two other crossings through Aug. 13 with the consent of the Syrian government, U.N. officials said.

Read More

U.N. warns death of peacekeeper in Central African Republic may be 'war crime'

Latest Headlines

North Korea launches intercontinental ballistic missile after warnings to U.S.
World News // 18 minutes ago
North Korea launches intercontinental ballistic missile after warnings to U.S.
SEOUL, July 12 (UPI) -- North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile into the sea between Korea and Japan on Wednesday, Seoul and Tokyo said, days after threatening the United States over alleged reconnaissance flights.
U.N. warns death of peacekeeper in Central African Republic may be 'war crime'
World News // 9 hours ago
U.N. warns death of peacekeeper in Central African Republic may be 'war crime'
July 11 (UPI) -- António Guterres, the secretary-general of the United Nations, warned Tuesday that the death of a peacekeeper in Central African Republic might constitute a war crime.
NATO allies share plan on Ukraine membership; Zelensky blasts 'absurd' lack of timeline
World News // 19 hours ago
NATO allies share plan on Ukraine membership; Zelensky blasts 'absurd' lack of timeline
July 11 (UPI) -- NATO allies on Tuesday approved a plan to chart a course for Ukraine to join the military alliance, but President Volodymyr Zelensky said a lack of a concrete timeline was "absurd."
5 from same family killed in sightseeing helicopter crash near Mount Everest
World News // 14 hours ago
5 from same family killed in sightseeing helicopter crash near Mount Everest
July 11 (UPI) -- A helicopter crash in Nepal near Mount Everest has left six people dead.
Japanese court: Transgender civil employee can use bathroom of her choice
World News // 15 hours ago
Japanese court: Transgender civil employee can use bathroom of her choice
July 11 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court of Japan ruled unanimously on Tuesday that a transgender woman who works for the government can use the bathroom of her choice.
More than 61,000 people in Europe died from excessive heat last summer
World News // 16 hours ago
More than 61,000 people in Europe died from excessive heat last summer
July 11 (UPI) -- More than 61,000 people died from excessive heat in Europe last summer, according to a new study by researchers at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal).
Protests spread throughout Israel again over judicial reform proposal
World News // 16 hours ago
Protests spread throughout Israel again over judicial reform proposal
July 11 (UPI) -- The revival of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans to revise the country's judiciary drew thousands to the streets around the country on Tuesday.
Apple launches online store on China's WeChat app
World News // 16 hours ago
Apple launches online store on China's WeChat app
July 11 (UPI) -- Apple on Tuesday launched an online store that will be accessible via China's WeChat app.
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha retiring after election defeat
World News // 17 hours ago
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha retiring after election defeat
July 11 (UPI) -- Following his party's defeat in May, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said Tuesday he is retiring from political office.
South African runner Caster Semenya wins appeal over testosterone rules
World News // 17 hours ago
South African runner Caster Semenya wins appeal over testosterone rules
July 11 (UPI) -- The European Court of Human Rights ruled Tuesday that World Athletics rules on moderating testosterone discriminated against South African Olympic running champion Caster Semenya.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Prison records: Elizabeth Holmes to be released two years early
Prison records: Elizabeth Holmes to be released two years early
Army investigating crash at base in Georgia
Army investigating crash at base in Georgia
North Korean leader's sister repeats 'critical' warnings over U.S. spy planes
North Korean leader's sister repeats 'critical' warnings over U.S. spy planes
DOJ changes mind on Trump immunity in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit
DOJ changes mind on Trump immunity in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit
Florida woman accused of killing Black neighbor pleads not guilty
Florida woman accused of killing Black neighbor pleads not guilty
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement