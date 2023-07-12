Zelensky to meet with Biden, other NATO leaders at Lithuania summit

1/2

President Joe Biden will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the NATO summit in Lithuania on Wednesday. Photo by NATO/ UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and other NATO leaders in Lithuania as Kyiv continues to see additional support in its defense of Russia's year-long invasion. Zelensky arrived in Vilnius where he was set to meet with Biden as well as leaders from Canada, Germany, Britain, Netherlands and Japan after the NATO allies on Tuesday released a plan for Ukraine's eventual admission into the military alliance and support for its efforts against Moscow. Advertisement

"Our defense is a top priority, and I am grateful to our partners for their willingness to take new steps," Zelensky said on Twitter. "More weapons for our warriors, more protection of life for the whole of Ukraine. We will bring new important defense tools to Ukraine."

After their meeting, Biden -- who said over the weekend that Ukraine's NATO bid was "premature" -- will speak publicly about how the United States and its allies are supporting Ukraine along with other global challenges at Vilnius University.

Zelensky met with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in one of his first bilateral meetings on Wednesday.

"We are discussing security guarantees for Ukraine on its way to NATO -- we have Canada's understanding, the world's understanding will follow, and we are preparing an important security victory for Ukraine," Zelensky said of his meeting with Trudeau.

"I am grateful to Justin and Canada for reinforcing our warriors with armored vehicles. We have reached powerful agreements."

In his meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Zelensky said Kyiv secured a new agreement to receive more Patriot defense missiles from the country.

"This is very important for protecting life in Ukraine from Russian terror," Zelensky said on social media. "We substantially discussed further long-term defense cooperation between Ukraine and Germany, including the functioning of hubs for the repair of Western equipment.

"I am grateful for Germany's readiness for long-term, multi-year support of Ukraine and our defense of freedom. Long-term support programs are the best signal to the world that our Europe will remain a space of security and peace."

The meetings come a day after NATO voted to approve a package that puts Ukraine on the path of eventual membership into the military alliance after meeting certain conditions, which Zelensky criticized as "absurd."

The alliance also established the NATO-Ukraine Council which is also slated to hold its first meeting on Wednesday.