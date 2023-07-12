Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 12, 2023 / 7:21 AM

Zelensky to meet with Biden, other NATO leaders at Lithuania summit

By Clyde Hughes
1/2
President Joe Biden will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the NATO summit in Lithuania on Wednesday. Photo by NATO/ UPI
President Joe Biden will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the NATO summit in Lithuania on Wednesday. Photo by NATO/ UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and other NATO leaders in Lithuania as Kyiv continues to see additional support in its defense of Russia's year-long invasion.

Zelensky arrived in Vilnius where he was set to meet with Biden as well as leaders from Canada, Germany, Britain, Netherlands and Japan after the NATO allies on Tuesday released a plan for Ukraine's eventual admission into the military alliance and support for its efforts against Moscow.

Advertisement

"Our defense is a top priority, and I am grateful to our partners for their willingness to take new steps," Zelensky said on Twitter. "More weapons for our warriors, more protection of life for the whole of Ukraine. We will bring new important defense tools to Ukraine."

After their meeting, Biden -- who said over the weekend that Ukraine's NATO bid was "premature" -- will speak publicly about how the United States and its allies are supporting Ukraine along with other global challenges at Vilnius University.

RELATED Serbian intelligence chief sanctioned over corruption, ties to Russia

Zelensky met with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in one of his first bilateral meetings on Wednesday.

Advertisement

"We are discussing security guarantees for Ukraine on its way to NATO -- we have Canada's understanding, the world's understanding will follow, and we are preparing an important security victory for Ukraine," Zelensky said of his meeting with Trudeau.

"I am grateful to Justin and Canada for reinforcing our warriors with armored vehicles. We have reached powerful agreements."

RELATED Biden arrives for NATO meeting as Turkey says it supports Sweden's membership

In his meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Zelensky said Kyiv secured a new agreement to receive more Patriot defense missiles from the country.

"This is very important for protecting life in Ukraine from Russian terror," Zelensky said on social media. "We substantially discussed further long-term defense cooperation between Ukraine and Germany, including the functioning of hubs for the repair of Western equipment.

"I am grateful for Germany's readiness for long-term, multi-year support of Ukraine and our defense of freedom. Long-term support programs are the best signal to the world that our Europe will remain a space of security and peace."

RELATED Australia, Germany strike defense, climate deal before NATO summit

The meetings come a day after NATO voted to approve a package that puts Ukraine on the path of eventual membership into the military alliance after meeting certain conditions, which Zelensky criticized as "absurd."

The alliance also established the NATO-Ukraine Council which is also slated to hold its first meeting on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Britain sanctions Sudanese companies accused of fueling conflict
World News // 1 hour ago
Britain sanctions Sudanese companies accused of fueling conflict
July 12 (UPI) -- Britain on Wednesday announced punitive measures targeting businesses linked to the warring sides in Sudan's worsening bloody conflict in an attempt to cut off revenue sources London says is prolonging the fighting.
North Korea launches intercontinental ballistic missile into sea after warnings to U.S.
World News // 3 hours ago
North Korea launches intercontinental ballistic missile into sea after warnings to U.S.
SEOUL, July 12 (UPI) -- North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile into the sea between Korea and Japan on Wednesday, Seoul and Tokyo said, days after threatening the United States over alleged reconnaissance flights.
Russia uses U.N. veto to block cross-border Syrian aid mechanism
World News // 4 hours ago
Russia uses U.N. veto to block cross-border Syrian aid mechanism
July 12 (UPI) -- Russia has used its veto power to block a U.N. Security Council resolution over sending humanitarian aid to millions of people in northwestern Syria, attracting the vitriol of the United States, France and Britain.
U.N. warns death of peacekeeper in Central African Republic may be 'war crime'
World News // 11 hours ago
U.N. warns death of peacekeeper in Central African Republic may be 'war crime'
July 11 (UPI) -- António Guterres, the secretary-general of the United Nations, warned Tuesday that the death of a peacekeeper in Central African Republic might constitute a war crime.
NATO allies share plan on Ukraine membership; Zelensky blasts 'absurd' lack of timeline
World News // 21 hours ago
NATO allies share plan on Ukraine membership; Zelensky blasts 'absurd' lack of timeline
July 11 (UPI) -- NATO allies on Tuesday approved a plan to chart a course for Ukraine to join the military alliance, but President Volodymyr Zelensky said a lack of a concrete timeline was "absurd."
5 from same family killed in sightseeing helicopter crash near Mount Everest
World News // 17 hours ago
5 from same family killed in sightseeing helicopter crash near Mount Everest
July 11 (UPI) -- A helicopter crash in Nepal near Mount Everest has left six people dead.
Japanese court: Transgender civil employee can use bathroom of her choice
World News // 17 hours ago
Japanese court: Transgender civil employee can use bathroom of her choice
July 11 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court of Japan ruled unanimously on Tuesday that a transgender woman who works for the government can use the bathroom of her choice.
More than 61,000 people in Europe died from excessive heat last summer
World News // 18 hours ago
More than 61,000 people in Europe died from excessive heat last summer
July 11 (UPI) -- More than 61,000 people died from excessive heat in Europe last summer, according to a new study by researchers at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal).
Protests spread throughout Israel again over judicial reform proposal
World News // 19 hours ago
Protests spread throughout Israel again over judicial reform proposal
July 11 (UPI) -- The revival of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans to revise the country's judiciary drew thousands to the streets around the country on Tuesday.
Apple launches online store on China's WeChat app
World News // 19 hours ago
Apple launches online store on China's WeChat app
July 11 (UPI) -- Apple on Tuesday launched an online store that will be accessible via China's WeChat app.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

DOJ changes mind on Trump immunity in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit
DOJ changes mind on Trump immunity in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit
Army investigating crash at base in Georgia
Army investigating crash at base in Georgia
Convicted Manson cult murderer Leslie Van Houten released from prison
Convicted Manson cult murderer Leslie Van Houten released from prison
Florida woman accused of killing Black neighbor pleads not guilty
Florida woman accused of killing Black neighbor pleads not guilty
NATO allies share plan on Ukraine membership; Zelensky blasts 'absurd' lack of timeline
NATO allies share plan on Ukraine membership; Zelensky blasts 'absurd' lack of timeline
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement