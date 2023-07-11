Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 11, 2023 / 2:17 PM

5 from same family killed in sightseeing helicopter crash near Mount Everest

By Patrick Hilsman
A helicopter crash in Nepal, near Mount Everest, has left six people dead, according to Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority. File Photo by Narendra Shrestha/EPA-EFE
A helicopter crash in Nepal, near Mount Everest, has left six people dead, according to Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority. File Photo by Narendra Shrestha/EPA-EFE

July 11 (UPI) -- A helicopter crash in Nepal, near Mount Everest, has left six people dead.

Five of the victims were Mexican citizens on a sightseeing tour, while the sixth was a Nepalese pilot.

Advertisement

The passengers, who have been identified as Maria Jose Sifuentes, Fernando Sifuentes, Abric Gonzalez, Ismael Rincon and Olacio Luz Gonzalez, were all from the same family. The pilot was identified as Nepalese citizen Chet B. Gurung, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.

The Manang Air Airbus H125 helicopter took off from Surke on Tuesday morning and lost contact with ground controllers at about 10:13 a.m.

RELATED Two Americans killed in Nepal plane crash

The helicopter's wreckage was discovered at about 13,000 feet in the Lamjura Pass.

Two helicopters from the private company Altitude Air were dispatched to try and reach the crash site but were unable to land because of weather conditions. Authorities say the victims' bodies eventually will be brought to helicopters via ground transportation.

"Locals and police who reached the crashed site reported all six persons including pilot dead," the Nepalese Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement.

RELATED At least 68 die in Nepali airplane crash

Authorities said "efforts are being made to carry the dead bodies by ground transportation to the helicopter landing area and further to Kathmandu."

Advertisement

Earlier this year, a plane crash in Nepal killed 72 people.

Most crashes in Nepal are caused by a phenomenon known as "controlled flight into terrain," in which an aircraft slams into terrain that is obscured by clouds or weather.

RELATED Black boxes recovered from Nepal plane crash, 2 people still missing

Of 73 aircraft crashes in Nepal, which have caused 935 deaths since 1962, about 90% were the result of the phenomenon, and the majority of crashes took place during the monsoon season.

Latest Headlines

Japanese court: Transgender civil employee can use bathroom of her choice
World News // 1 hour ago
Japanese court: Transgender civil employee can use bathroom of her choice
July 11 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court of Japan ruled unanimously on Tuesday that a transgender woman who works for the government can use the bathroom of her choice.
NATO allies share plan on Ukraine membership; Zelensky blasts 'absurd' lack of timeline
World News // 5 hours ago
NATO allies share plan on Ukraine membership; Zelensky blasts 'absurd' lack of timeline
July 11 (UPI) -- NATO allies on Tuesday approved a plan to chart a course for Ukraine to join the military alliance, but President Volodymyr Zelensky said a lack of a concrete timeline was "absurd."
More than 61,000 people in Europe died from excessive heat last summer
World News // 2 hours ago
More than 61,000 people in Europe died from excessive heat last summer
July 11 (UPI) -- More than 61,000 people died from excessive heat in Europe last summer, according to a new study by researchers at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal).
Protests spread throughout Israel again over judicial reform proposal
World News // 2 hours ago
Protests spread throughout Israel again over judicial reform proposal
July 11 (UPI) -- The revival of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans to revise the country's judiciary drew thousands to the streets around the country on Tuesday.
Apple launches online store on China's WeChat app
World News // 2 hours ago
Apple launches online store on China's WeChat app
July 11 (UPI) -- Apple on Tuesday launched an online store that will be accessible via China's WeChat app.
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha retiring after election defeat
World News // 3 hours ago
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha retiring after election defeat
July 11 (UPI) -- Following his party's defeat in May, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said Tuesday he is retiring from political office.
South African runner Caster Semenya wins appeal over testosterone rules
World News // 3 hours ago
South African runner Caster Semenya wins appeal over testosterone rules
July 11 (UPI) -- The European Court of Human Rights ruled Tuesday that World Athletics rules on moderating testosterone discriminated against South African Olympic running champion Caster Semenya.
Parents, brother of exiled pro-democracy activist detained by Hong Kong police
World News // 6 hours ago
Parents, brother of exiled pro-democracy activist detained by Hong Kong police
July 11 (UPI) -- Police in Hong Kong briefly detained and questioned relatives of exiled pro-democracy dissident Nathan Law after a dawn raid on the family home Tuesday.
British wages surge by 7.3% amid inflation, tight labor market
World News // 7 hours ago
British wages surge by 7.3% amid inflation, tight labor market
July 11 (UPI) -- The wages of British workers continued to rise at a record annual pace in the March to May period as stubbornly high inflation and a tight labor market fueled demands for higher pay.
Volcano erupts in Iceland following days of seismic activity
World News // 9 hours ago
Volcano erupts in Iceland following days of seismic activity
July 11 (UPI) -- A minor volcanic eruption has begun in an uninhabited region of Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula following days of seismic activity, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Prison records: Elizabeth Holmes to be released two years early
Prison records: Elizabeth Holmes to be released two years early
Director of nonprofit think tank charged with arms trafficking, conspiring with China
Director of nonprofit think tank charged with arms trafficking, conspiring with China
Escaped California murder suspect recaptured; probe launched into his escape
Escaped California murder suspect recaptured; probe launched into his escape
Louisiana police chief convicted of stealing drug money, COVID-19 funds
Louisiana police chief convicted of stealing drug money, COVID-19 funds
North Korean leader's sister repeats 'critical' warnings over U.S. spy planes
North Korean leader's sister repeats 'critical' warnings over U.S. spy planes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement