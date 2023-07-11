Volcano erupts in Iceland following days of seismic activity

1/3

A volcano in an uninhabited of region Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula began to erupt at 4:40 p.m. Monday. Photo courtesy of Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management/Facebook

July 11 (UPI) -- A minor volcanic eruption has begun in an uninhabited region of Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula following days of seismic activity, officials said while warning the public that dangerous gases are expected to accumulate in the area. The Icelandic Meteorological Office said the eruption began at about 4:40 p.m. local time Monday near Litli Hrútur between Fagradalsfjall and Keilir mountains. Advertisement

Lava is emerging as a series of fountains from a roughly 656-foot-long fissure running northeast to southwest on the eastern and northeastern slopes of Litli Hrútur, officials said.

There is no immediate threat to the public but the public is being advised to stay clear of the area as how the eruption may development remains uncertain.

RELATED 3 companies plead guilty in connection with 2019 New Zealand volcano eruption

The Icelandic Meteorological Office is also warning that "dangerously high levels" of volcanic gases are forecast to accumulate close the eruption.

"The eruption is small and there is presently no emissions of ash to the atmosphere," it said in a statement.

The Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management confirmed in a statement that it has restricted access to the location due to an "enormous" amount of life-threatening toxic gas.

RELATED Mayon volcano spews lava as evacuations pick up around Philippines island

Following the eruption it said that it is highly likely that gas will build up around the eruption site within the next few hours.

Advertisement

The Icelandic Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the risk to populated areas is consider low and that there have been no disruptions to air travel.

The eruption followed five days of seismic activity registered at a nearby seismic station at Fagradalsfjall, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said.

The location of the eruption is close to the site where there were two similar eruptions over the last two years, officials said.

"Any attempts to visit the site of the eruption are strongly discouraged," the ministry said. "When and if conditions allow, instructions on possibilities to view the site of the eruption will be give by the Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management."