July 11 (UPI) -- Apple on Tuesday launched an online store that will be accessible via China's WeChat app. Users will be able to purchase products like iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches via Apple's marketplace, which will appear as a "Mini Program," in WeChat. Advertisement

WeChat's parent company Tencent said that orders made on the WeChat store are eligible for free shipping as well as three-hour delivery at an additional cost, while customers can also access other Apple services such as its trade-in program.

WeChat has over 1 billion users who can use the app for messaging, but can also use "Mini Programs" which effectively function as apps within the WeChat app.

According to Counterpoint, Apple has a 20% market share of the Chinese mobile phone industry.

Apple has recently announced that it will move a significant amount of manufacturing from China to India and Vietnam.

Tencent shares control over a large percentage of online payment options in China with Alibaba, which also opened an Apple store on its Tmall site in 2014.

Tencent has recently come under increased scrutiny from Chinese regulators. Earlier this month, the People's Bank of China fined Tencent and its subsidiaries $410 million for "its past regulatory breaches in retaliation to the provision of payment services in the mainland of China."

