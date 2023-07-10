Advertisement
July 10, 2023 / 6:20 AM

Second 8-year-old girl dies of injuries days after car rams into London school

By Paul Godfrey
Nuria Sajjad, aged 8, died of her injuries in a London hospital Sunday after being severely injured when a vehicle collided with her school in Wimbledon. Photo courtesy Metropolitan Police/Handout
July 10 (UPI) -- A second student has died three days after a Land Rover crashed into an end-of-term tea party at a private primary school in south London.

"Eight-year-old Nuria Sajjad died at St. George's Hospital on Sunday evening after being severely injured in the incident at the Study Prep School in Wimbledon on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Selena Lau, also 8, died at the scene of the incident on Thursday in which a number of others including a 7-month-old baby were injured and taken to hospital. A woman in her 40s remains in hospital in a serious condition.

"Nuria was the light of our lives. She embodied joy, kindness and generosity and she was loved by all around her," Sajjad's family said in a statement.

"We would like to thank the efforts of the emergency services, all the extraordinary staff at St. George's Hospital, the parents of Nuria's class fellows and staff of the Study Prep for all they have done to ease Nuria's journey.

The family of Lau paid tribute to an "adored and loved" child.

"Selena was an intelligent and cheeky girl adored and loved by everyone," they said in an earlier statement.

Police responded just before 10 a.m. BST Thursday to reports that a car had crashed through a fence and collided with a building at the school.

A total of 35 police vehicles were deployed to the scene in a major operation and officers worked with paramedics to provide first aid to those injured.

The driver of the Land Rover, a 46-year-old woman from Wimbledon, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

She has been released on bail pending further investigation of the incident by detectives from the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

