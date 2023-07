At least three people died after heavy rains pummeled Japan over the weekend, causing mudslides. Photo by Karatsu City Japan/EPA-EFE

July 10 (UPI) -- At least three people were dead and eight more missing after torrential rains slammed southwestern Japan on Monday. An elderly woman was confirmed dead after she and her husband were found trapped in a house covered with mud after a landslide.

Doctors pronounced a man in Hirokawa dead in a hospital after he was found inside a truck that ended up in an irrigation channel.

In Karatsu, one woman showed no vital signs after her home was hit by a landslide while two men remain unaccounted for.

Japan's weather authorities downgraded emergency warnings for heavy rainfall for Oita and Fukuoka prefectures in southwest Japan late Monday.

Land Ministry official Toyoguchi Yoshiyuki advised people to watch for evacuation information to find out when it is safe to enter certain areas.

It was the first time Japan issued its highest rain alert level in some parts of the country this year, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. Fukuoka and Oita prefectures called for residents to take immediate action to move to safer grounds.

A mudslide damaged at least seven houses in Kurume, with rescuers failing to make contact with six people.

Weather forecasters said more heavy rain was predicted for Kyushu and Yamaguchi Prefecture through Monday night.