Advertisement
World News
July 10, 2023 / 7:15 AM

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with PM Rishi Sunak on London trip

By Clyde Hughes
epa10737244 US President Joe Biden (C) departs 10 Downing Street with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) in London, Britain, 10 July 2023. US President Biden is holding talks with Sunak and King Charles before heading on to the NATO summit in Lithuania. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
epa10737244 US President Joe Biden (C) departs 10 Downing Street with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) in London, Britain, 10 July 2023. US President Biden is holding talks with Sunak and King Charles before heading on to the NATO summit in Lithuania. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

July 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden visited 10 Downing Street where he met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday morning.

Biden shook hands with Sunak in front of the prime minister's residence for photos as he proclaimed the relationship between the United States and Britain is "rock solid."

Advertisement

Biden met with Sunak for about 40 minutes before departing his residence. He told Sunak he "couldn't be meeting with a closer friend and a greater ally."

Before arriving to meet the prime minister, Biden stopped by the Winfield House, the official residence of the U.S. ambassador to Britain Jane Hartley, who was part of his convoy to Downing Street.

RELATED Ukraine deserves to be in NATO, Erdogan says; Biden calls discussions 'premature'

Following the meeting with Sunak, Biden is set to travel to Windsor Castle to meet with King Charles III.

After participating in a ceremonial arrival and inspection of the honor guard Biden and Charles will take part in a meeting on climate financing alongside with philanthropists and other financial leaders.

Both Biden and Sunak will then make their way to Vilnius, Lithuania, for a summit of NATO leaders.

RELATED Scottish plan to decriminalize drugs gets cool reception

The trip comes on the heels of the United States confirming it would send Ukraine cluster munitions -- weapons that contain multiple small explosives that are showered over a large area as the munition explodes in the air over targets and are banned by more than 100 countries due to hazards to civilians -- as it fights off a Russian invasion.

Advertisement

Biden over the weekend also called discussions around admitting Ukraine to NATO "premature."

"I don't think there is unanimity in NATO about whether or not to bring Ukraine into the NATO family now, at this moment, in the middle of a war," he said.

RELATED House prices in Britain fall at fastest pace since 2011

Latest Headlines

Second 8-year-old girl dies of injuries days after car rams into London school
World News // 2 hours ago
Second 8-year-old girl dies of injuries days after car rams into London school
July 10 (UPI) -- A second student has died three days after a Land Rover crashed into an end-of-term tea party at a private primary school in south London.
6 killed in knife attack at kindergarten in China; suspect arrested
World News // 2 hours ago
6 killed in knife attack at kindergarten in China; suspect arrested
July 10 (UPI) -- Six people are dead after a knife-wielding man attacked them outside a kindergarten in southeastern China's Guangdong province, according to local reports that state a suspect has been apprehended.
North Korea warns it will shoot down U.S. reconnaissance planes
World News // 5 hours ago
North Korea warns it will shoot down U.S. reconnaissance planes
SEOUL, July 10 (UPI) -- North Korea warned the United States against sending spy planes into its territory, saying Monday that there was "no guarantee" that they won't shoot down the U.S. aircraft.
U.N. head warns Sudan on 'brink of full-scale civil war'
World News // 9 hours ago
U.N. head warns Sudan on 'brink of full-scale civil war'
July 9 (UPI) -- U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wars that the nearly three-month-old bloody conflict in Sudan is devolving into a full-scale civil war after nearly two dozen people were killed over the weekend in an airstrike.
Wagner Group boss Prigozhin's public image drops, Russian poll finds
World News // 15 hours ago
Wagner Group boss Prigozhin's public image drops, Russian poll finds
July 9 (UPI) -- Russians have begun to look unfavorably on Yevgeny Prigozhin, the mercenary boss of the Wagner Group who led a rebellion against the country's military last month, according to a new poll.
Ukraine deserves to be in NATO, Erdogan says; Biden calls discussions 'premature'
World News // 17 hours ago
Ukraine deserves to be in NATO, Erdogan says; Biden calls discussions 'premature'
July 9 (UPI) -- Ukraine deserves to be in NATO, Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday as he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of the alliance's upcoming summit in Lithuania.
Ukraine admits to Crimea bridge blast while Russia again shuts down traffic over 'cruise missile'
World News // 22 hours ago
Ukraine admits to Crimea bridge blast while Russia again shuts down traffic over 'cruise missile'
July 9 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian official made the starkest admission yet Ukraine targeted the Kerch Strait Bridge linking Crimea to Russia in October as Russian officials said Sunday that air defenses had shot down a missile near it.
New Latvian president becomes first openly gay EU head of state
World News // 1 day ago
New Latvian president becomes first openly gay EU head of state
July 8 (UPI) -- Edgars Rinkevics was sworn in as Latvia's president on Saturday, becoming the first openly gay head of state in the European Union.
Tbilisi Pride festival cancelled after right-wing disruptions
World News // 1 day ago
Tbilisi Pride festival cancelled after right-wing disruptions
July 8 (UPI) -- A Pride festival in Tbilisi, the capital of the nation of Georgia, was canceled Saturday after police failed to guard against right-wing agitators who set out to disrupt the event, organizers said.
Two Iranian officers killed in attack on police station
World News // 1 day ago
Two Iranian officers killed in attack on police station
July 8 (UPI) -- Two police officers were killed when militants attacked a police station in southeastern Iran on Saturday, local authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

5 Jehovah's Witnesses charged with sexual assault in Pennsylvania
5 Jehovah's Witnesses charged with sexual assault in Pennsylvania
Ukraine admits to Crimea bridge blast while Russia again shuts down traffic over 'cruise missile'
Ukraine admits to Crimea bridge blast while Russia again shuts down traffic over 'cruise missile'
Teen house egging prank ends with murder charges
Teen house egging prank ends with murder charges
U.S. kills ISIS leader in Syria with drones that had been harassed by Russia
U.S. kills ISIS leader in Syria with drones that had been harassed by Russia
Arizona, southern California under excessive heat warnings as thunderstorms hit East Coast
Arizona, southern California under excessive heat warnings as thunderstorms hit East Coast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement