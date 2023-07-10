U.S. President Joe Biden meets with PM Rishi Sunak on London trip

epa10737244 US President Joe Biden (C) departs 10 Downing Street with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) in London, Britain, 10 July 2023. US President Biden is holding talks with Sunak and King Charles before heading on to the NATO summit in Lithuania. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

July 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden visited 10 Downing Street where he met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday morning. Biden shook hands with Sunak in front of the prime minister's residence for photos as he proclaimed the relationship between the United States and Britain is "rock solid." Advertisement

Biden met with Sunak for about 40 minutes before departing his residence. He told Sunak he "couldn't be meeting with a closer friend and a greater ally."

Before arriving to meet the prime minister, Biden stopped by the Winfield House, the official residence of the U.S. ambassador to Britain Jane Hartley, who was part of his convoy to Downing Street.

Following the meeting with Sunak, Biden is set to travel to Windsor Castle to meet with King Charles III.

After participating in a ceremonial arrival and inspection of the honor guard Biden and Charles will take part in a meeting on climate financing alongside with philanthropists and other financial leaders.

Both Biden and Sunak will then make their way to Vilnius, Lithuania, for a summit of NATO leaders.

RELATED Scottish plan to decriminalize drugs gets cool reception

The trip comes on the heels of the United States confirming it would send Ukraine cluster munitions -- weapons that contain multiple small explosives that are showered over a large area as the munition explodes in the air over targets and are banned by more than 100 countries due to hazards to civilians -- as it fights off a Russian invasion.

Advertisement

Biden over the weekend also called discussions around admitting Ukraine to NATO "premature."

"I don't think there is unanimity in NATO about whether or not to bring Ukraine into the NATO family now, at this moment, in the middle of a war," he said.