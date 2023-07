Edgars Rinkevics was sworn in as Latvia's president on Saturday, becoming the European Union's first openly gay head of state. Official Photo by Latvian Presidency/Flickr

July 8 (UPI) -- Edgars Rinkevics was sworn in as Latvia's president on Saturday, becoming the first openly gay head of state in the European Union. Rinkevics, 49, had served as foreign minister since 2011. He came out as gay in 2014 and has been a champion of LGBTQ rights. He said in a speech on Saturday that he would continue to do so as president.

"I will stand up for a modern and strong Latvia, for a legal and just Latvia, for the well-being of the people, for an inclusive and respectful society," Rinkevics said. "And we can all achieve this by working together."

According to the BBC, Latvia's president can veto legislation and call referendums, although it is generally a ceremonial position.

Rinkevics also discussed foreign policy in his speech on Saturday, vowing to continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion.

"We will continue to support the heroic Ukrainian people in their struggle for freedom until Ukraine's final victory," Rinkevics said. "We will continue to fight against Russian imperialism and its evil world ideology. Today I would like to thank once again all those Latvian patriots who selflessly help Ukraine and do not tire in their work. In this way, you are also strengthening our country."

