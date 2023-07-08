Advertisement
World News
July 8, 2023 / 12:31 PM

Anti-racism protests continue in Paris despite ban by French authorities

By Matt Bernardini
Assa Traore (C), half-sister of Adama Traore, delivers a speech during a demonstration against police brutality and racism in Paris on Saturday. Adama Traore died in police custody in 2016 under circumstances that remain unclear. Photo by Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE
Assa Traore (C), half-sister of Adama Traore, delivers a speech during a demonstration against police brutality and racism in Paris on Saturday. Adama Traore died in police custody in 2016 under circumstances that remain unclear. Photo by Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE

July 8 (UPI) -- Hundreds of anti-racism protestors defied an official ban and marched in central Paris Saturday on the anniversary of the death of a Black man who died in 2016 while in police custody.

French authorities had banned people from demonstrating over the death of Adama Traore in the wake of a recent wave of protests and riots over the police-involved shooting death of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk during a traffic stop.

Advertisement

Laurent Nuñez, the head of the Paris police, told The Guardian the march was "likely to attract radical elements with a view to committing acts of violence; the reasons which led the prefect of Val-d'Oise to ban the gathering [there]."

Saturday's march was led by Traeore's half-sister Assa. The organizing committee for the march said that it was a "precious and necessary commemoration for our families and for all those who defend equality and want an end to police impunity."

RELATED Last surviving French commando who joined Allies in D-Day landings dies at 100

Le Figaro reported that Youssouf Traoré, one of the brothers of Adama, was arrested by French police during the march on charges of "violence against a person holding public authority."

Two other protests took place Saturday in Paris, one at Place de la République to support Palestinians and a second by the Union of Ukrainians.

Advertisement

The United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination on Friday urged France to "address, as a matter of priority, the structural and systemic causes of racial discrimination, including in law enforcement, in particular in the police."

RELATED Grandmother of Nahel Merzouk urges for calm as French rioters slam car into home of local mayor

So far more than 3,700 people have been taken into police custody in connection with the protests since Nahel's death, according to official figures.

RELATED Police detain ex-PSG coach Christophe Galtier amid racism investigation

RELATED 1,300 arrested, 79 officers hurt in 4th night of rioting across France

Latest Headlines

Dutch Prime Minister Rutte meets with King after government collapses
World News // 11 minutes ago
Dutch Prime Minister Rutte meets with King after government collapses
July 8 (UPI) -- Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte spoke with King Willem-Alexander at his official Huis ten Bosch residence in The Hague Saturday following the collapse of the Netherlands government over immigration policy. 
Ukraine's Zelensky visits Snake Island on 500th day of full-scale war
World News // 2 hours ago
Ukraine's Zelensky visits Snake Island on 500th day of full-scale war
July 8 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Ostrov Zmiinyi, known as Snake Island, Saturday to mark the 500th day of Russia's full-scale invasion.
International Maritime Organization nations agree to 2050 net zero emissions goal
World News // 18 hours ago
International Maritime Organization nations agree to 2050 net zero emissions goal
July 7 (UPI) -- Countries of the International Maritime Organization on Friday adopted new greenhouse gas emissions strategies for shipping that set a net zero emissions target by about the middle of the century.
United States to send controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
United States to send controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine
July 7 (UPI) -- The Biden administration Friday said cluster munitions will be sent to Ukraine. National Security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters at the White House that the Pentagon would make a formal announcement later Friday.
Oil platform fire in Gulf of Mexico injures at least 6, Mexico's PEMEX says
World News // 21 hours ago
Oil platform fire in Gulf of Mexico injures at least 6, Mexico's PEMEX says
July 7 (UPI) -- A fire at the Nohoch Alfa platform in the Gulf of Mexico has injured at least six people.
Met Police: Driver who crashed her Land Rover into British school free on bail
World News // 23 hours ago
Met Police: Driver who crashed her Land Rover into British school free on bail
July 7 (UPI) -- The woman who drove a Land Rover into a British primary school, killing one girl and injuring several other children and adults was released on bail Friday.
Job gains could support another lending rate rise in Canada, analysis finds
World News // 1 day ago
Job gains could support another lending rate rise in Canada, analysis finds
July 7 (UPI) -- As with the U.S. economy, a labor market that's been resilient to inflationary pressures may cause the Bank of Canada to hike its lending rates again next month, analysis from investment bank ING found.
China fines Alibaba's Ant Group $985 million
World News // 1 day ago
China fines Alibaba's Ant Group $985 million
July 7 (UPI) -- The People's Bank of China on Friday announced a $985 million fine against Ant Group, the financial arm of online retail giant Alibaba.
Switzerland and Austria sign on to European Sky Shield Initiative
World News // 1 day ago
Switzerland and Austria sign on to European Sky Shield Initiative
July 7 (UPI) -- Austria and Switzerland signed a declaration of intent to join a European air defense system started by Germany after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
IAEA requests more access to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in hunt for explosives
World News // 1 day ago
IAEA requests more access to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in hunt for explosives
July 7 (UPI) -- Inspectors with the International Atomic Energy Agency found no evidence of mines or other explosives at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant following conflicting reports of sabotage at the Ukrainian facility.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Authorities search for 'very dangerous' suspect after escape from Pa. jail
Authorities search for 'very dangerous' suspect after escape from Pa. jail
7 Republican attorneys general criticize Target over gay pride merchandise
7 Republican attorneys general criticize Target over gay pride merchandise
Met Police: Driver who crashed her Land Rover into British school free on bail
Met Police: Driver who crashed her Land Rover into British school free on bail
Army financial counselor accused of stealing millions from Gold Star families
Army financial counselor accused of stealing millions from Gold Star families
Oil platform fire in Gulf of Mexico injures at least 6, Mexico's PEMEX says
Oil platform fire in Gulf of Mexico injures at least 6, Mexico's PEMEX says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement