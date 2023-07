A supply boat passes an oil production platform in the Gulf of Mexico, where offshore oil production and drilling structures are common. Petroleos Mexicanos, also known as PEMEX, said Friday a fire at one of its oil platforms in the gulf has injured at least six people. File Photo by A.J. Sisco/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- A fire at the Nohoch Alfa oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday has injured at least six people. Petroleos Mexicanos, also known as PEMEX, which operates the oil platform, said the fire broke out at around 5:25 a.m. and eventually spread to a compression platform. Advertisement

"So far, there are reports of six people injured," PEMEX said in a statement Friday.

The company said, "The Emergency Stop System was activated and four vessels were sent to control the fire."

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a press conference that the Mexican Navy was assisting PEMEX firefighters to extinguish the blaze.

According to PEMEX, 321 out of the 328 workers who were on the platform when it caught fire, were evacuated.