Met Police: Driver who crashed her Land Rover into British school free on bail

London Metro Police said Friday that an 8-year- old girl and a 40-year-old woman remained hospitalized following the Thursday crash of a Land Rover into The Study Prep school in Wimbledon. Photo courtesy Metropolitan Police

July 7 (UPI) -- The woman who drove a Land Rover into a British primary school, killing one girl and injuring several other children and adults was released on bail Friday. Metropolitan Police said the unnamed 46-year-old driver who had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving was released pending more questioning later this month. Advertisement

"I understand many people will want answers about how this happened and there is a team of detectives working to establish the circumstances," Metro London police Detective Chief Superintendent Clair Kelland said. "It is difficult to imagine the pain and upset the families of those involved are going through and we will do all we can to support them as our investigation continues."

Police said the driver had been taken to a hospital following the crash and her condition was not considered life-threatening.

An 8-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene on Thursday and police said Friday that a second 8-year-old girl was taken to a hospital where she remained in "life-threatening condition.

A 40-year-old woman injured in the crash was also in critical condition while several other people, including a 7-month-old girl were also taken to the hospital but their conditions were not considered life-threatening.

Advertisement

Notes and flowers were left outside The Study Prep School offering condolences for the tragedy.

"On behalf of everyone at Wimbledon, we wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to all those affected by the tragic events at Wimbledon Study Preparatory School. Our thoughts are with all of you at this deeply distressing time," one note said.

The school website has been replaced with a statement about the incident.

"We are profoundly shocked by the tragic accident this morning at Wilberforce House and devastated that it has claimed the life of one of our young pupils as well as injuring several others. Our thoughts are with the bereaved family and with the families of those injured at this terrible time," the statement read.

Police said the investigation remains in its early stages and officers "are keeping an open mind whilst following up all lines of inquiry. We ask that people do not speculate about the circumstances while this work is ongoing."

A total of 35 police vehicles were deployed to the scene where the Land Rover had crashed through a fence and hit a building at the school.

"This was the largest local policing deployment in south-west London since 2017 and our officers, along with members of the other emergency services, were met with a challenging and traumatic scene," the Friday Metro London police statement said.

Advertisement

Police said the impact of the tragic incident is being felt in the wider community and police are working with partners to make sure appropriate support is in place.

The Land Rover was taken from the scene and is being examined by investigators.

The students had been gathered in the school garden for an end-of-year celebration party when the crash into the building happened.