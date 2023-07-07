Switzerland and Austria sign on to European Sky Shield Initiative

Defense ministers from Switzerland, Austria and Germany have signed a declaration of intent to cooperate on the European Sky Shield Initiative for the common air defense of Europe. Pictured is Swiss Defense Minister Viola Amherd. Photo courtesy of Swiss government

July 7 (UPI) -- Austria and Switzerland signed a declaration of intent to join a European air defense system started by Germany after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Swiss government said in a statement that defense ministers from Switzerland, Germany and Austria "signed a memorandum of understanding" to join the defense system known as Sky Shield. Advertisement

"This will make it possible to exploit economies of scale, improve interoperability, and therefore enable cooperation in training, maintenance and logistics. The focus is thus on economic considerations and the benefits of a coordinated approach at European level," the Swiss statement said.

Sky Shield was launched in October with 15 countries signing on to the German-led plan to create a European air and missile defense system for NATO nations on the continent.

Counting Switzerland and Austria, nineteen European nations have now agreed to participate in Sky Shield.

Both Switzerland and Austria are neutral countries and have laid out neutrality terms in an additional declaration that said they will "not participate or be involved in international military conflicts."

Germany, Switzerland and Austria have also agreed to work more closely together in military research and development.

While Switzerland has maintained neutrality, it is also a United Nations member and the U.N. has said Russia's invasion of Ukraine violates the U.N. charter.

Efforts are underway in the Swiss parliament to find a way to adapt its law on weapons exports to allow them to be sent to help defense Ukraine.

"Traditional neutrality is not sustainable, it's not morally acceptable in my view. If Swiss neutrality means we're somehow the advocates of international law and of the UN charter then I'm ok with neutrality, because then Switzerland can be a power of peace and freedom and rules-based world order," Swiss Social Democrat MP Jon Pault said earlier this year,

