Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 7, 2023 / 6:59 AM

House prices in Britain fall at fastest pace since 2011

By Paul Godfrey
House prices in Britain fell in the year to June at their fastest pace since 2011, the country's largest mortgage lender said Friday. Kevin Dietsch/UPI
House prices in Britain fell in the year to June at their fastest pace since 2011, the country's largest mortgage lender said Friday. Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- British house prices suffered their largest fall in more than a decade in the 12 months to June as soaring interest rates and a cost of living crisis continued to drag on the market, the country's largest mortgage lender said Friday.

The price of the average house fell by 2.6%, or $9,560, to $330,000, a sharp reversal from June 2022 when prices were growing at an annual pace of 12.5% and the largest decrease since 2011, Halifax Bank said in a news release.

Advertisement

Prices were down across the country with the south worst hit, off 3%. Prices in the Midlands, however, ticked up by 1.5%. Newly built homes held up best with prices still rising, albeit at a dwindling pace, compared with existing homes which plunged 3.5% and apartments, down 3.1%.

With little price movement in recent months, the pace of decline was, in large part, a factor of the record-high prices seen last summer which received a boost from a temporary Stamp Duty cut, said Halifax.

Advertisement

In September, the government cut the main 8% rate to 5% and raised the threshold at which purchases incur Stamp Duty to $319,000 and $541,000 for first-time buyers.

Average house prices actually rose by $5,100, or 1.5%, since January, rebounding from sharp falls at the end of last year in the wake of a mini-budget that sent borrowing costs rocketing, Halifax Mortgages Director Kim Kinnaird said.

Kinnard added that figures "suggest a degree of stability in the face of economic uncertainty" as mortgage applications, especially from first-time buyers, remained steady through June.

RELATED Senate passes debt limit bill with 63-36 vote, allowing U.S. to avoid default

"That said the housing market remains sensitive to volatility in borrowing costs. Concerns about persistent inflation have led to a significant increase in the cost of funding. Coupled with base rate rising by another 50bp, this contributed to a big jump in typical mortgage rates over the last month," said Kinnaird.

"The resulting squeeze on affordability will inevitably act as a brake on demand, as buyers consider what they can realistically afford to offer. While there's always a lag effect when rates go up, many existing mortgage holders with variable deals or rolling off fixed rates will likely face an increase in the next year."

Financial data provider Moneyfacts said Thursday the cost of the average two-year fixed rate mortgage had jumped again to 6.52%, its highest level since October following a mini-budget on September 23 that severely impacted the British economy and sent government borrowing costs soaring.

Advertisement

Last month, Nationwide, Britain's second-largest lender said house prices had fallen 3.4% in the 12 months to May, the fast pace of decline since July 2009.

The news comes as the latest His Majesty's Revenue & Customs data shows residential sales plummeted 27% year-on-year in May and mortgage approval figures from the Bank of England down by almost a quarter.

The Bank of England hiked its base interest rate by 50 basis points to 5% two weeks ago, its 13th consecutive increase, as it battles to control inflation running at 8.7% and core inflation on the rise.

Short-term government borrowing costs surged Thursday to a 25-year-high of 5.668% for two-year bonds and the highest for government bonds of any maturity since 2007, indicating markets believe further rate hikes are imminent.

Read More

Fed Chair Jerome Powell tells Congress more interest rate hikes are likely Surge in new home sales attributed to availability, not consumer confidence

Latest Headlines

Yellen raises concerns in China over treatment of U.S. firms, export controls
World News // 1 hour ago
Yellen raises concerns in China over treatment of U.S. firms, export controls
July 7 (UPI) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed concern Friday while in China over Beijing's treatment of foreign firms and newly imposed export controls on key metals in the manufacturing of semiconductors.
South Korea co-signs Japan's Fukushima radioactive water release plan
World News // 2 hours ago
South Korea co-signs Japan's Fukushima radioactive water release plan
SEOUL, July 7 (UPI) -- A South Korean government task force said Friday that Japan's plan to release radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant meets international safety standards, echoing an assessment by the IAEA.
U.S. military: Russian jets again harass U.S. drones in Syria
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S. military: Russian jets again harass U.S. drones in Syria
July 7 (UPI) -- For the second time in less than 24 hours, Russian military aircraft harassed U.S. drones on mission in Syria, the U.S. military said, raising tensions between the two militaries present in the Middle Eastern nation.
Britain unveils new Iran sanction powers
World News // 7 hours ago
Britain unveils new Iran sanction powers
July 6 (UPI) -- Britain is arming itself with new sanctioning powers to target Iran's leadership, London announced Thursday.
Canadian, U.S. authorities issue updated cybersecurity advisory on malware
World News // 11 hours ago
Canadian, U.S. authorities issue updated cybersecurity advisory on malware
July 6 (UPI) -- Canadian and American authorities on Thursday issued an advisory to both countries related to new variants of malware.
European regulator clears way for continued use of herbicide glyphosate
World News // 17 hours ago
European regulator clears way for continued use of herbicide glyphosate
July 6 (UPI) -- The European Food Safety Authority on Thursday gave the green light for the widely used herbicide glyphosate to be reauthorized in the EU, saying it did not find any critical areas of concern.
Russia expels 9 diplomats from new NATO member nation Finland
World News // 17 hours ago
Russia expels 9 diplomats from new NATO member nation Finland
July 6 (UPI) -- Russia has expelled nine Finnish diplomats, after saying they pose a security threat to the nation.
British Court rules Boris Johnson's WhatsApp messages must be released to COVID-19 inquiry
World News // 18 hours ago
British Court rules Boris Johnson's WhatsApp messages must be released to COVID-19 inquiry
July 6 (UPI) -- All of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's WhatsApp messages must be turned over to the government's official COVID-19 inquiry following a Thursday ruling by the High Court.
Report: 951 migrants have died trying to reach Spain this year
World News // 19 hours ago
Report: 951 migrants have died trying to reach Spain this year
July 6 (UPI) -- At least 951 migrants have died trying to reach Spain this year so far, according to a report from the Spanish rights group Ca-minando Fronteras Thursday.
Wednesday topped record for hottest day ever, climate data show
World News // 19 hours ago
Wednesday topped record for hottest day ever, climate data show
July 6 (UPI) -- Data from the University of Maine showed Wednesday set another mark by charting the unofficial record high in the average global temperature.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lukashenko: Wagner leader Prigozhin is in St. Petersburg, not Belarus
Lukashenko: Wagner leader Prigozhin is in St. Petersburg, not Belarus
Wednesday topped record for hottest day ever, climate data show
Wednesday topped record for hottest day ever, climate data show
QAnon leader dies; in 2021, he told followers JFK and son would appear in Dallas
QAnon leader dies; in 2021, he told followers JFK and son would appear in Dallas
Sources say Marjorie Taylor Greene voted out of House Freedom Caucus
Sources say Marjorie Taylor Greene voted out of House Freedom Caucus
Two firefighters killed while fighting cargo ship fire in New Jersey
Two firefighters killed while fighting cargo ship fire in New Jersey
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement