World News
July 6, 2023 / 6:32 AM

At least 4 killed, 37 injured in Russian missile strike on Lviv in Ukraine's far west

By Paul Godfrey
The aftermath of a Russian missile strike Thursday on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv in which four people were killed and at least 37 injured. Photo by Mykola Tys/EPA-EFE
July 6 (UPI) -- Four people were killed and at least 37 injured in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv after a Russian cruise missile struck an apartment building, authorities said Thursday.

A search and rescue operation is still underway with seven people pulled from the rubble so far and 64 evacuated with trees having to be cleared to make way for the deployment of specialist engineering equipment, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said in a Telegram post.

Two women are reported to be among the dead -- a 21-year-old and a 95-year-old.

Sixty apartments were destroyed or damaged, 35 houses damaged and 50 cars damaged Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said in a post on Telegram in what he called "one of biggest attacks on the city."

People made homeless in the attack were being accommodated in hotels or housing in the nearby Stryi Park area of the city, Sadovyi said.

The Kalibr missile was one of 10 fired from Russian warships and submarines in the Black Sea, seven of which were shot down by Ukrainian air defenses, Armed Forces of Ukraine said on its Facebook page.

President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned what he called a "terrorist" Russian attack and pledged to retaliate.

"There will definitely be a response to the enemy. A strong one," he said in a post on his Twitter account.

U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink called the attack "vicious" and re-iterated U.S. backing for Ukraine.

"Russia's repeated attacks on civilians are absolutely horrifying. We will not stand by and will continue to strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself," she said in a Twitter post.

There has been no official comment from Russia regarding the attack but it comes two days after at least 43 people, including 12 children, were hurt in a missile strike on a residential district of the town of Pervomaisky, 50 miles south of Kharkiv.

That attack came hours after a drone attack on Moscow on Tuesday that Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out. Kyiv has neither confirmed or denied responsibility for the raid but Russian claims that all the drones were either "destroyed or neutralized."

