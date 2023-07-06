Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 6, 2023 / 11:12 AM

Wednesday topped record for hottest day ever, climate data show

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
It was another record-setting day for the global average temperature, beating records already set this week. A new El Nino pattern could keep temperatures elevated through at least next year. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI
It was another record-setting day for the global average temperature, beating records already set this week. A new El Nino pattern could keep temperatures elevated through at least next year. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- Data from the University of Maine show Wednesday set another record by charting the unofficial record high in the average global temperature.

The university's Climate Reanalyzer model shows the average global temperature reached 17.18 degrees Celsius, or 62.9 degrees Fahrenheit. That matched the average from Tuesday, but was about 0.3 degrees F warmer than the previous record set Monday.

Advertisement

That previous record for the average global temperature was 62.46 degrees in 2016. While the average temperature seems cool relative to summer temperatures in the United States, extreme temperatures were felt worldwide.

High temperature warnings were in place for the Ionion Islands off mainland Greece and, while cooler than late June temperatures, heat advisories were in place from southern Florida to northern Maine, where the "real feel" temperature is expected to flirt with 100 degrees Thursday.

RELATED At least 15 dead after heavy rains slam southwest China

Meteorologists have warned that an El Nino event was likely to prolong extreme temperatures into the coming months, raising the potential for even more heat records.

In 2016, the year of the last El Nino, high temperatures set records as the weather phenomenon drove global warming along with heat-trapping carbon emissions.

Advertisement

The World Meteorological Organization said Tuesday those two factors will likely again "supercharge" extreme weather conditions globally as the new El Nino gets underway.

RELATED America's holiday weather: Hot as a firecracker in west, stormy July 4 expected in east

"The onset of El Nino will greatly increase the likelihood of breaking temperature records and triggering more extreme heat in many parts of the world and in the ocean," WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said.

The organization said there is a 90% probability that El Nino will continue through the end of the year. As with the recent outbreak of fires across the northern portion of North America, at least some of the warming trends can be attributed to human activity.

A report this week from Global Forest Watch and the University of Maryland found the area of primary tropical forest cut or burnt down in 2022 grew by 10% from 2021 to 15,830 square miles. That in turn led to the release of 3 billion tons of CO2, or as much as India's total annual emissions from fossil fuels.

RELATED Drought conditions are severe for agriculture, though relief could be in sight

Meanwhile, plumes of methane, which has a warming potential far greater than carbon dioxide, are coming from oil and gas installations across the globe.

WMO Director of Climate Services Chris Hewitt said the elevated, and durable, heat waves should be setting off alarm bells even amid global efforts to control climate change.

Advertisement

"I[t] is yet another wake-up call, or an early warning, that we are not yet going in the right direction to limit the warming to within the targets set in Paris in 2015 designed to substantially reduce the impacts of climate change," Hewitt said.

Latest Headlines

Parliamentary panel orders MP who groped two men be suspended for eight weeks
World News // 2 minutes ago
Parliamentary panel orders MP who groped two men be suspended for eight weeks
July 6 (UPI) -- A parliamentary panel recommended Thursday that senior Conservative MP Chris Pincher be suspended from the House of Commons for eight weeks after finding him guilty of drunkenly groping two men.
Girl killed; 6 children, 2 adults hurt after car crashes into British primary school
World News // 24 minutes ago
Girl killed; 6 children, 2 adults hurt after car crashes into British primary school
July 6 (UPI) -- A girl was killed and six other children and two adults were hurt when a Land Rover crashed into a British primary school in Wimbledon Thursday morning, according London Metropolitan Police.
2 workers killed as bridge girder falls from freeway under construction in Japan
World News // 1 hour ago
2 workers killed as bridge girder falls from freeway under construction in Japan
July 6 (UPI) -- Two Japanese construction workers died on Thursday when a bridge girder slipped off a raised platform at a site in Shizuoka Prefecture, officials said.
Lukashenko: Wagner leader Prigozhin is in St. Petersburg, not Belarus
World News // 2 hours ago
Lukashenko: Wagner leader Prigozhin is in St. Petersburg, not Belarus
July 6 (UPI) -- The leader of Russia's private militia Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday.
4 killed, 37 injured in Russian missile strike on Lviv in Ukraine's far west
World News // 4 hours ago
4 killed, 37 injured in Russian missile strike on Lviv in Ukraine's far west
July 6 (UPI) -- Four people were killed and at least 37 injured in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv after a Russian cruise missile struck an apartment building, authorities said Thursday.
Hong Kong arrests 4 accused of aiding exiled pro-democracy activists
World News // 5 hours ago
Hong Kong arrests 4 accused of aiding exiled pro-democracy activists
July 6 (UPI) -- Hong Kong police said officers have arrested four men accused of aiding activists who have fled the former British colony.
CENTCOM: Russian jets harassed U.S. drones in Syria
World News // 8 hours ago
CENTCOM: Russian jets harassed U.S. drones in Syria
July 6 (UPI) -- Three Russian fighters jets harassed U.S. drones in Syria, forcing the American aircraft to conduct evasive measures, the U.S. military said.
Bus plunges into ravine in southern Mexico, killing 29
World News // 11 hours ago
Bus plunges into ravine in southern Mexico, killing 29
July 5 (UPI) -- A passenger bus traveling in southern Mexico failed to round a corner and fell dozens of feet into a ravine on Wednesday, killing at least 29 people and injuring several others, officials said.
U.S. says it prevented Iran from seizing 2 oil tankers in international waters
World News // 20 hours ago
U.S. says it prevented Iran from seizing 2 oil tankers in international waters
July 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy says it prevented the Iranian navy from seizing two tankers in international waters Wednesday.
Israel warns Iraq it is responsible for kidnapped Princeton researcher
World News // 17 hours ago
Israel warns Iraq it is responsible for kidnapped Princeton researcher
July 5 (UPI) -- Israel said Wednesday, it is holding Iraq responsible for the safety of a kidnapped Israeli citizen who has been missing for months and is being held by a Shi'ite militia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Body of missing 2-year-old Lansing girl found
Body of missing 2-year-old Lansing girl found
Teamsters, UPS end negotiations as strike looms
Teamsters, UPS end negotiations as strike looms
Companies selling Delta-8 edibles get cease and desist letters on packaging
Companies selling Delta-8 edibles get cease and desist letters on packaging
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee's family blames 'demon' of depression for her death
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee's family blames 'demon' of depression for her death
'Peaky Blinders' creators blast DeSantis for copyright violation in controversial ad
'Peaky Blinders' creators blast DeSantis for copyright violation in controversial ad
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement