July 6, 2023 / 10:49 AM

Girl killed; 6 children, 2 adults hurt after car crashes into British primary school

By Doug Cunningham

July 6 (UPI) -- A girl was killed and six other children and two adults were hurt when a Land Rover crashed into a British primary school on Thursday, police said.

The crash happened at The Study Prep school on Camp Road in Wimbledon. The school is on Wimbledon Common, just a mile from the world-famous tennis tournament.

"We can now confirm that sadly a child has died following an incident where a car collided with a building at a school in Wimbledon. This is tragic news and our thoughts are with the girl's family and friends, and everyone affected today," London Metropolitan Police Detective Chief Superintendent Clair Kelland said in a statement.

The driver of the Land Rover, a woman in her 40s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police said they are not treating it as a terrorist incident.

Police were called at 9:54 a.m. local time. Fire crews and roughly 20 ambulances responded to the scene.

Ambulance services said 16 patients were treated at the scene and 10 were hospitalized.

"Crews ... supported London Ambulance Service paramedics administering immediate emergency care to members of the public that were injured," Andy Pennick, deputy assistant commissioner for London Fire Brigade said,

Wimbledon MP Stephen Hammond told BBC News that several of the injured were in critical condition.

"Extraordinarily distressing and tragic incident on the last day of term ... there has actually been a major incident declared," Hammond said. "There are a number of casualties and injuries as we know. I understand, and I don't know the numbers, but I understand a number of those are being treated as critical."

Julie Atwood, whose daughter used to attend the school said, " "For this to happen in Wimbledon is unheard of. It's terrible."

