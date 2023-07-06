Canadian, U.S. authorities issue updated cybersecurity advisory on malware

Hackers have been leveraging "newly identified Truebot malware variants against organizations," in both Canada and the United States, the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said Thursday. Truebot has been used by the well-publicized Clop ransomware group, which has collectively extorted millions of dollars around the world (pictured). File Photo by Ritchie B. Tongo/EPA-EFE

July 6 (UPI) -- Canadian and American authorities on Thursday issued an advisory to both countries related to new variants of malware. Hackers have been leveraging "newly identified Truebot malware variants against organizations," in both Canada and the United States, the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said in a statement.

The CISA along with the FBI and Canadian Center for Cybersecurity, said they are aware of hackers using the new Truebot variants as recently as May 31.

"Truebot is a botnet used by malicious cyber groups to collect and exfiltrate sensitive data from its target victims for financial gain," the Canadian agency said in a statement.

Truebot has been used by the well-publicized Clop ransomware group, which has collectively extorted millions of dollars around the world.

Authorities in June admitted the Russian group was behind cyberattacks on several U.S. federal agencies.

Previously known variants were mainly delivered by email. The latest inception exploits a weakness or vulnerability in the Netwrix Auditor application.

The CISA also issued guidance on how to deal with the threat, including applying appropriate vendor patches.

"Any organization identifying indicators of compromise within their environment should urgently apply the incident responses and mitigation measures detailed in this CSA and report the intrusion to CISA or the FBI," the CISA said in the statement.