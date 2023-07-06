Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 6, 2023 / 1:40 PM / Updated at 1:55 PM

European regulator clears way for continued use of herbicide glyphosate

By Matt Bernardini

July 6 (UPI) -- The European Food Safety Authority on Thursday gave the green light for the widely used herbicide glyphosate to be reauthorized in the EU, saying it did not find any critical areas of concern.

However, the agency did note that there were several data gaps in its findings, such as ones relating to one of the impurities in glyphosate, a consumer dietary risk assessment, and the assessment of risks to aquatic plants.

Advertisement

The data also showed "a high long-term risk to mammals in 12 out of 23 proposed uses of glyphosate."

"The risk assessment and peer review of glyphosate represents the work of dozens of scientists from EFSA and the member states in a process that has spanned over three years," Guilhem de Seze, the head of EFSA's Risk Assessment Production Department, said in a statement."It is based on an evaluation of many thousands of studies and scientific articles, and also incorporates valuable input gathered during the public consultation."

Glyphosate currently is approved for use in the EU until Dec. 15 and is widely used in many herbicide products. Soon the EU will have to decide whether or not to renew the use of glyphosate for another five years.

Advertisement

While the agency did acknowledge some of the risks, said that it only considered a concern "critical" when it affected all proposed uses of the substance, which would prevent it from being renewed.

Read More

Most Americans have weed killer glyphosate in their urine Supreme Court rejects Bayer's bid to end Roundup lawsuits Controversial weedkiller becomes ubiquitous as concerns rise

Latest Headlines

Russia expels 9 diplomats from new NATO member nation Finland
World News // 1 hour ago
Russia expels 9 diplomats from new NATO member nation Finland
July 6 (UPI) -- Russia has expelled nine Finnish diplomats, after saying they pose a security threat to the nation.
British Court rules Boris Johnson's WhatsApp messages must be released to COVID-19 inquiry
World News // 1 hour ago
British Court rules Boris Johnson's WhatsApp messages must be released to COVID-19 inquiry
July 6 (UPI) -- All of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's WhatsApp messages must be turned over to the government's official COVID-19 inquiry following a Thursday ruling by the High Court.
Report: 951 migrants have died trying to reach Spain this year
World News // 2 hours ago
Report: 951 migrants have died trying to reach Spain this year
July 6 (UPI) -- At least 951 migrants have died trying to reach Spain this year so far, according to a report from the Spanish rights group Ca-minando Fronteras Thursday.
Wednesday topped record for hottest day ever, climate data show
World News // 3 hours ago
Wednesday topped record for hottest day ever, climate data show
July 6 (UPI) -- Data from the University of Maine showed Wednesday set another mark by charting the unofficial record high in the average global temperature.
Parliamentary panel orders MP who groped two men be suspended for eight weeks
World News // 3 hours ago
Parliamentary panel orders MP who groped two men be suspended for eight weeks
July 6 (UPI) -- A parliamentary panel recommended Thursday that senior Conservative MP Chris Pincher be suspended from the House of Commons for eight weeks after finding him guilty of drunkenly groping two men.
Girl killed; 6 children, 2 adults hurt after car crashes into British primary school
World News // 3 hours ago
Girl killed; 6 children, 2 adults hurt after car crashes into British primary school
July 6 (UPI) -- A girl was killed and six other children and two adults were hurt when a Land Rover crashed into a British primary school in Wimbledon Thursday morning, according London Metropolitan Police.
2 workers killed as bridge girder falls from freeway under construction in Japan
World News // 5 hours ago
2 workers killed as bridge girder falls from freeway under construction in Japan
July 6 (UPI) -- Two Japanese construction workers died on Thursday when a bridge girder slipped off a raised platform at a site in Shizuoka Prefecture, officials said.
Lukashenko: Wagner leader Prigozhin is in St. Petersburg, not Belarus
World News // 5 hours ago
Lukashenko: Wagner leader Prigozhin is in St. Petersburg, not Belarus
July 6 (UPI) -- The leader of Russia's private militia Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday.
4 killed, 37 injured in Russian missile strike on Lviv in Ukraine's far west
World News // 8 hours ago
4 killed, 37 injured in Russian missile strike on Lviv in Ukraine's far west
July 6 (UPI) -- Four people were killed and at least 37 injured in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv after a Russian cruise missile struck an apartment building, authorities said Thursday.
Hong Kong arrests 4 accused of aiding exiled pro-democracy activists
World News // 8 hours ago
Hong Kong arrests 4 accused of aiding exiled pro-democracy activists
July 6 (UPI) -- Hong Kong police said officers have arrested four men accused of aiding activists who have fled the former British colony.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Body of missing 2-year-old Lansing girl found
Body of missing 2-year-old Lansing girl found
Companies selling Delta-8 edibles get cease and desist letters on packaging
Companies selling Delta-8 edibles get cease and desist letters on packaging
'Peaky Blinders' creators blast DeSantis for copyright violation in controversial ad
'Peaky Blinders' creators blast DeSantis for copyright violation in controversial ad
Lukashenko: Wagner leader Prigozhin is in St. Petersburg, not Belarus
Lukashenko: Wagner leader Prigozhin is in St. Petersburg, not Belarus
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee's family blames 'demon' of depression for her death
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee's family blames 'demon' of depression for her death
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement