European regulator clears way for continued use of herbicide glyphosate

July 6 (UPI) -- The European Food Safety Authority on Thursday gave the green light for the widely used herbicide glyphosate to be reauthorized in the EU, saying it did not find any critical areas of concern.

However, the agency did note that there were several data gaps in its findings, such as ones relating to one of the impurities in glyphosate, a consumer dietary risk assessment, and the assessment of risks to aquatic plants.

The data also showed "a high long-term risk to mammals in 12 out of 23 proposed uses of glyphosate."

"The risk assessment and peer review of glyphosate represents the work of dozens of scientists from EFSA and the member states in a process that has spanned over three years," Guilhem de Seze, the head of EFSA's Risk Assessment Production Department, said in a statement."It is based on an evaluation of many thousands of studies and scientific articles, and also incorporates valuable input gathered during the public consultation."

Glyphosate currently is approved for use in the EU until Dec. 15 and is widely used in many herbicide products. Soon the EU will have to decide whether or not to renew the use of glyphosate for another five years.

While the agency did acknowledge some of the risks, said that it only considered a concern "critical" when it affected all proposed uses of the substance, which would prevent it from being renewed.