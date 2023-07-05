U.N. finds developing countries need major financial commitment for cleaner energy

July 5 (UPI) -- Much of the global investments in clean energy are concentrated in developed countries, where cash flows have tripled in less than a decade, but it's the developing countries that need the most support, the United Nations said Wednesday.
The U.N. Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said Wednesday that developing nations are far behind what's needed for a comprehensive energy transition. Those nations need about $1.7 trillion to keep up, but have so far attracted only $544 billion.