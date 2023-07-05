Netherlands to launch trial mobile phone ban in classrooms

The Netherlands is preparing to ban mobile devices from classrooms on a trial basis. The government argues the devices distract students. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- The Netherlands is preparing to ban mobile devices from classrooms on a trial basis, citing research that states they negatively impact students' performance. "No more watching a TikTok video during class, sending a message to a classmate or sharing a photo via Snapchat. Mobile phones and, for example, tablets or smartwatches will no longer be allowed in the classroom from Jan. 1 next year because they are distracting and cause students to perform worse," the Dutch government said in a press release Tuesday. Advertisement

The government said schools can determine how they will enforce the ban with options ranging from completely banning phones from school grounds or allowing exceptions for phones to be used in lessons on digital skills or by students who have a disability or other medical reasons.

"It is up to schools themselves to agree on the exact rules with teachers, parents and students so that everyone in the school knows exactly what is and is not allowed," the government said.

Minister of Education, Culture and Science Robbert Dijkgraaf said that the devices are distracting students despite their omnipresence in daily life.

"Even though mobile phones are almost intertwined with our lives, they do not belong in the classroom, There, students should be able to concentrate and be given plenty of room to learn well. Mobile phones disrupt this, we know from scientific research, with all the consequences that entails. We have to protect students from that," he said

The new ban is not a legally binding measure, and the government plans to evaluate the program after the initial trial phase.

Last week, Finland announced a similar measure around mobile devices in classrooms.

The trial phase will begin next year and will be examined at the end of the 2024/2025 school year.