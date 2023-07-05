Countries file ICJ complaint against Iran over Ukrainian flight shot down in 2020

July 5 (UPI) -- Several countries on Tuesday filed a joint application before the International Court of Justice to start proceedings against Iran in connection with the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane in 2020.
The application filed by Britain, Canada, Northern Ireland, Sweden and Ukraine charged that Iran failed to prevent the downing of the Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 along with allegedly not conducting "an impartial, transparent, and fair criminal investigation and prosecution consistent with international law."