July 5, 2023 / 8:55 AM

Countries file ICJ complaint against Iran over Ukrainian flight shot down in 2020

By Clyde Hughes
Iranians light candles for victims of Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 as they protest in front of the Amir Kabir University in Tehran, Iran, on January 11, 2020. Several countries filed with the International Court of Justice on Wednesday against Iran over the fight. File Photo by Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA-EFE
July 5 (UPI) -- Several countries on Tuesday filed a joint application before the International Court of Justice to start proceedings against Iran in connection with the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane in 2020.

The application filed by Britain, Canada, Northern Ireland, Sweden and Ukraine charged that Iran failed to prevent the downing of the Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 along with allegedly not conducting "an impartial, transparent, and fair criminal investigation and prosecution consistent with international law."

Officials said 176 people on the aircraft died in the incident.

In filed documents, the countries said Iran "failed to take all practicable measures to prevent the unlawful and intentional commission of an offense described in Article 1 of the Montreal Convention, including the destruction of Flight PS752."

In April, an Iranian court convicted 10 mostly low-ranking members of the country's air defense forces for the 2020 incident. Nine of those sentenced received prison terms between one and three years.

One defendant, identified as commander of the Tor-M1surface-to-air missile defense system responsible for shooting down the airliner on Jan. 8, 2020, received a 13-year prison sentence.

The downing of the passenger jet happened when Iran was put on high alert after its military launched a premeditated strike against U.S. positions in Iraq. The Iranian attack was in response to the United States' days earlier assassinating Iran's Qasem Soleimani, the head of an elite unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

